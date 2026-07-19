Indianapolis' Underrated Park Near Fishers Is A Wetland Gem With River Trails, Boardwalks, And Kayaking
In the farthest southwest corner of the Fishers, Indiana, city limits, where Allisonville Road meets 96th Street, lies Fishers' newest city park. If you're thinking you know that area and that it's all new apartments, you're right. The park is tucked away at the back of the River Place Flats apartment complex in a sliver of land between the river and the apartment buildings. Fishers White River Park opened in December 2025 with the unusual distinction of having cost the taxpayers zero dollars. The land was donated, which explains its out-of-the-way location, and the park was funded entirely with grant money, providing miles of river trails, two observation decks, and a much-needed kayak launch point on the White River.
This 120-acre park is primarily floodplain wetlands, unsuitable for most building purposes, and it's meant to stay that way. It was specifically designed to account for flooding and require minimal maintenance. The only permanent structures are the restrooms and a few boardwalk bridges and observation decks that will weather flooding well.
The rest is 2.5 miles of paved and gravel walking trails through beautiful wetlands and woodlands where you can enjoy the sounds of birds and the flowing water of the river. The trails link Fishers White River Park with the nearby Fishers Heritage Park, where 106th Street ends at the White River and connects to Carmel's Hazel Landing Park via the Bur Oak pedestrian bridge. Combining trails from all three parks makes it possible to enjoy a long walk along the White River.
The White River's comeback in Fishers
The White River is roughly in Fishers' western city limits, but it's underutilized as a recreation facility because of its past problems with cleanliness. Geist Reservoir, with its sandy beaches, trails, and bass-rich waters, has been where Fishers residents hang out during the summer since its creation in the 1940s. That's because the White River was once one of the most polluted rivers in the country (per Discover White River). In addition, the Guide Corp spill in 1999 killed more than 4 million fish over 50 miles and resulted in criminal charges for the polluter. That spill happened in Anderson, Indiana, just a few miles upstream from Fishers.
Thankfully, in the decades since the Clean Water Act of 1972 was passed, the river has been slowly recovering. Perception seems to be changing as the river grows cleaner, as it was community feedback that requested the kayak launch at Fishers White River Park, allowing visitors to enjoy the water again. Today, the White River is thriving. Wildlife and native plants are returning, and the people are starting to trust the river again. The return of native plants in turn contributes to better natural filtering and cleaning of the water. Boating on the river is encouraged with the current water quality, allowing residents to explore this beautiful water source they've ignored for so long.
In a way, its past bad reputation has saved the river from overdevelopment. Put your kayak in at Fishers White River Park, and you can paddle through long, quiet stretches of wooded riverbanks without seeing a house or business. Want to experience more of Indiana? Check out this scenic park halfway between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, or some Indiana state parks that are best for RV camping.