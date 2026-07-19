Indianapolis' Underrated Park Near Fishers Is A Wetland Gem With River Trails, Boardwalks, And Kayaking

In the farthest southwest corner of the Fishers, Indiana, city limits, where Allisonville Road meets 96th Street, lies Fishers' newest city park. If you're thinking you know that area and that it's all new apartments, you're right. The park is tucked away at the back of the River Place Flats apartment complex in a sliver of land between the river and the apartment buildings. Fishers White River Park opened in December 2025 with the unusual distinction of having cost the taxpayers zero dollars. The land was donated, which explains its out-of-the-way location, and the park was funded entirely with grant money, providing miles of river trails, two observation decks, and a much-needed kayak launch point on the White River.

This 120-acre park is primarily floodplain wetlands, unsuitable for most building purposes, and it's meant to stay that way. It was specifically designed to account for flooding and require minimal maintenance. The only permanent structures are the restrooms and a few boardwalk bridges and observation decks that will weather flooding well.

The rest is 2.5 miles of paved and gravel walking trails through beautiful wetlands and woodlands where you can enjoy the sounds of birds and the flowing water of the river. The trails link Fishers White River Park with the nearby Fishers Heritage Park, where 106th Street ends at the White River and connects to Carmel's Hazel Landing Park via the Bur Oak pedestrian bridge. Combining trails from all three parks makes it possible to enjoy a long walk along the White River.