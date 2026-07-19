Between Cleveland And Toledo Is An Underrated Ohio Park With Waterfalls, A Splash Pad, And Scenic Trails
Millions of people visit Cuyahoga Valley National Park every year, making it one of the most popular places to visit in the Cleveland area. It makes sense, too, once you realize the park boasts over 100 waterfalls, including the famous 60-foot Brandywine Falls that often makes photographers' lists of "best waterfalls in Ohio." With that kind of popularity, crowds are expected. The good news is that there is a smaller scenic recreation spot just 30 miles west of Cleveland and 90 miles east of Toledo, that's well worth a visit: Cascade Park in Elyria.
If you're looking for a fun getaway in the area, maybe one that's less crowded and well-known, it's tough to beat an urban park with two flowing waterfalls, inclusive playgrounds, a splash pad, and rugged trails, all of which make this underrated spot a welcome outdoor oasis. The 145-acre park sits in the heart of the city along the banks of the roaring Black River. The waterfalls are the main draw, but the park's varied terrain, with the river, carved gorges, wooded trails, and overlooks, allows visitors to fully escape into the wilderness without the crowds.
It's a place where you'll find families hiking and playing, and visitors snapping pictures from the overlooks. The expansive urban playground has multiple entrances, which makes it easy to access and find parking to explore different areas inside the park. Even better: The park has no admission fee, making it a nice option for budget-conscious travelers, too.
Discover the dramatic waterfalls and scenic trails at Cascade Park
While Brandywine Falls at Cuyahoga is dubbed Ohio's best waterfall, the waterfalls at Cascade Park are impressive as well. The park boasts two flowing cascades along the Black River — the East and West Falls — and nearly 4 miles of trails that wind through varied surfaces, including asphalt, dirt, and rocky paths, some with river views. People with limited mobility can use the paved areas and view the waterfalls from the accessible spots.
The smaller of the two, East Falls, is 30 feet high and just a short walk and a few stairs from the parking lot at Kersetter Way near downtown. There are multiple decks to view the falls, and you'll need to descend a series of steps for closer views, but visitors report that the falls are visible from the accessible first observation deck at the top as well. Hikers who want a different perspective can follow a trail down to the water's edge, although do note that some reviews say it can be a bit hazardous.
The West Falls stands at 35 feet tall and is the most striking of the two. Visit after a good rain to see and hear the full magnitude of the rushing cascade. From the park's main entrance, expect a short but scenic hike that leads through the woodlands, with geological formations, exposed roots, and large boulders to navigate. The overlook features a wooden deck, but you can also hike to the base of the waterfall for better views.
Play in the inclusive playgrounds and splash pad at Cascade Park
Similar to Texas's Morgan's Wonderland, America's most inclusive theme park, the playgrounds at Cascade Park are designed for families with kids of all skill levels. The main playground sits at the bottom of one of Ohio's best sledding hills, in a fenced area with swings, slides, climbing structures, a padded surface, and water features, just steps from the Black River. Here, you'll find locals who've been coming to the park for years and now enjoy seeing their kids and grandkids share the same redesigned space. "My grandkids love going there," wrote one reviewer on Google. "The playground is designed for all children, and the hill I used to sled down is still there, and now you can roll down it too!!!"
The seasonal splash pad, although small, is a favorite spot inside the main playground where the little ones can cool off after hiking through the rocky woods. Parents frequently praise the splash pad on Google Reviews, with many saying it's a hit with their children. A few reviewers note that the water shuts off around 7 p.m., and that the area can get busy during peak times.
There are benches for adults to sit and watch the kids splash and run through the water that's shooting from the ground, as well as picnic areas to have a snack when (or if) the kids are ready for a break. If you enjoy Cascade Park and are on the hunt for other things to do in the area without breaking the bank, consider adding these budget-friendly activities in Cleveland to your trip, too.