Between Cleveland And Toledo Is An Underrated Ohio Park With Waterfalls, A Splash Pad, And Scenic Trails

Millions of people visit Cuyahoga Valley National Park every year, making it one of the most popular places to visit in the Cleveland area. It makes sense, too, once you realize the park boasts over 100 waterfalls, including the famous 60-foot Brandywine Falls that often makes photographers' lists of "best waterfalls in Ohio." With that kind of popularity, crowds are expected. The good news is that there is a smaller scenic recreation spot just 30 miles west of Cleveland and 90 miles east of Toledo, that's well worth a visit: Cascade Park in Elyria.

If you're looking for a fun getaway in the area, maybe one that's less crowded and well-known, it's tough to beat an urban park with two flowing waterfalls, inclusive playgrounds, a splash pad, and rugged trails, all of which make this underrated spot a welcome outdoor oasis. The 145-acre park sits in the heart of the city along the banks of the roaring Black River. The waterfalls are the main draw, but the park's varied terrain, with the river, carved gorges, wooded trails, and overlooks, allows visitors to fully escape into the wilderness without the crowds.

It's a place where you'll find families hiking and playing, and visitors snapping pictures from the overlooks. The expansive urban playground has multiple entrances, which makes it easy to access and find parking to explore different areas inside the park. Even better: The park has no admission fee, making it a nice option for budget-conscious travelers, too.