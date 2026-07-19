Virginia's 'Largest Natural Area Preserve' Is A Pristine Barrier Island With Unspoiled Beaches And Wildlife

The East Coast is home to a stunning string of barrier islands stretching all the way from Maine to the tip of Florida. These shapeshifting deposits of sand buffer the coastline between the Atlantic Ocean and the creeks, bays, and lagoons fringing the shore. Some barrier islands, like Miami Beach, are highly developed, while others, like New York's Fire Island, strive to mix development and protected environs. Then there are unspoiled places like Virginia's Parramore Island, a remote and pristine patch of land that's Virginia's largest natural area preserve. Home to precious wildlife, Parramore's ethereal, wide-open beaches beckon visitors to unplug and connect with Mother Nature.

Parramore Island, which lies about halfway down Virginia's east coast, is a critical habitat for migratory birds that nest along its shores — many favor the southern beaches — and its marshes, seagrass, and oyster reefs are rare marine environments. At 7.5 miles long and 7,000 acres in size, Parramore is the largest of "Old Dominion's" 14 uninhabited barrier islands owned by The Nature Conservancy. The non-profit organization maintains the islands for research, education, and conservation as part of the Volgenau Virginia Coast Reserve, the longest and one of the last coastal wildernesses on the Atlantic.

Preservation of Parramore's unique maritime forests, salt marshes, virgin beaches, undulating sand dunes, and diverse wildlife dates back to the 1950s, when The Nature Conservancy fought to stop the U.S. Navy from purchasing the island for use as a bombing range. Eventually, the Navy backed off, only for big developers to set their sights on the fragile island. Once again, The Nature Conservancy deterred the proposed purchase and prevented any future threats by buying the island itself in 1973. Today, Parramore Island, as part of the Volgenau Virginia Coast Reserve, is a celebrated UNESCO biosphere reserve.