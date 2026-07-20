Canada's Waterside 'Summer Playground' Is A Scenic Park For Swimming, Camping, Hiking, And Endless Lake Fun
While Canada goes by "The Great White North," it doesn't mean summertime pleasure is off the table. Ontario, in particular, offers plenty of year-round outdoor recreation, with more than 330 provincial parks and hundreds of conservation areas. One of these destinations is a scenic waterside park with family-friendly activities. Situated on the northern shore of Lake Simcoe, McRae Point Provincial Park is a beautiful "summer playground" where you can have endless lakefront fun. From swimming at the sandy beach to launching a boat into the Trent-Severn Waterway, there's plenty of outdoor fun to be had around the park.
Established in 1971, McRae Point Provincial Park lets you wade in Lake Simcoe's lovely shallow waters, perfect for those traveling with kids. The lake is not only popular with swimmers but also with fishing enthusiasts — it's teeming with a variety of species. While you can cast a line from the boat, you can also opt for a leisurely cruise on the water. One previous visitor mentioned that "the boat launch is great for canoes and kayaks." Those who prefer to stay dry can follow the park's trail, a verdant path that takes you through ferns and forests before guiding you back toward the waterfront. The lush forest and lake attract plenty of wildlife, making the nature views all the more breathtaking.
You can set up camp at McRae Point Provincial Park once it gets dark. There are two campgrounds with several spacious campsites, along with basic amenities scattered throughout the area. If this is the kind of summer you want to experience, drive a little under two hours north of Toronto to enjoy its offerings. You can reach the park from Hamilton in two hours, while coming from Buffalo, New York, takes almost three hours.
Camping and hiking at McRae Point Provincial Park
Camping lets you squeeze way more fun into your nature retreat, all while expanding what you can do each day. If this matches your idea of an outdoor getaway, you can book a spot at one of the two campgrounds at McRae Point Provincial Park. With a total of 203 campsites, you can secure a site at either the North or South Campgrounds. Vacationers traveling with RVs or extra-large trailers can settle into the North Campground. There are 125 campsites here, all of which have electric hookups. Campers have access to restrooms, showers, water spigots, recycling, and multiple picnic areas.
The rest of the campsites are located in the South Campground, which consists of two smaller areas: one for electric and the other for non-electric sites. This campground is equipped with similar amenities — toilets, tap water, recycling — minus the shower facilities and picnic areas. While the South Campground is located near the boat launch, the North Campground sits closer to the fishing dock.
No matter which campground you stay at, you can easily get on the Water's Edge Trail. You can hike the 3-mile loop in less than two hours, which circles the campground and leads you to the northern part of the park. With an elevation gain of 495 feet, the trail is moderately challenging. Alternatively, you can shorten your hike to just 1.5 miles. Following this path, you'll make an easy loop around the South Campground, all while admiring the flora and fauna of the park. Make sure to bring your binoculars to observe bird species like pileated woodpeckers, Bonaparte's gulls, common mergansers, and yellow-throated vireos. To extend your adventure, consider driving to Awenda Provincial Park, another camping haven with scenic lake beaches, birds, and trails.
Swimming, paddling, and fishing at Lake Simcoe
Canada's Lake Simcoe is Ontario's haven for beautiful beaches and fishing, and McRae Point Provincial Park provides direct access to its waters. Whether you are looking for thrills or a laid-back day, Lake Simcoe offers plenty of water-based activities. Between the park's two campgrounds is the swimming beach, where you can sink your toes in the sand and soak up the sun. Several travelers have praised this area, with one person writing: "The water at Lake Simcoe was so clear, [and] the beach was kept clean as well." Plus, the lake is shallow enough for more relaxed swimming. Nearby facilities include a picnic area, toilet, water spigot, and playground.
You can also take in the lake views right from the water. Make your way to the boat launch near the South Campground to set out — keep in mind that it only accommodates small watercraft. So, instead of powerboating on the lake, opt for a kayaking or canoeing trip. In fact, there's a 7-mile paddling route that starts at McRae Point and takes you toward Mara Provincial Park and Lovely Day Parks. The one-way journey lasts approximately six hours.
For anglers, Lake Simcoe boasts a wide range of bass species, such as largemouth, smallmouth, and rock. You'll reel in whitefish and trout, too, of which there are hundreds of thousands in the lake. Other common catches are northern pike, brown bullhead, black crappie, and yellow perch. If you don't feel like getting out on the water, there's a dedicated fishing dock on the North Campground. During winter, visitors can try their hand at ice fishing. For more fun in Ontario, try visiting Lake Nipissing, Canada's third-largest lake, with beaches, fishing, and island adventures.