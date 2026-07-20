Canada's Waterside 'Summer Playground' Is A Scenic Park For Swimming, Camping, Hiking, And Endless Lake Fun

While Canada goes by "The Great White North," it doesn't mean summertime pleasure is off the table. Ontario, in particular, offers plenty of year-round outdoor recreation, with more than 330 provincial parks and hundreds of conservation areas. One of these destinations is a scenic waterside park with family-friendly activities. Situated on the northern shore of Lake Simcoe, McRae Point Provincial Park is a beautiful "summer playground" where you can have endless lakefront fun. From swimming at the sandy beach to launching a boat into the Trent-Severn Waterway, there's plenty of outdoor fun to be had around the park.

Established in 1971, McRae Point Provincial Park lets you wade in Lake Simcoe's lovely shallow waters, perfect for those traveling with kids. The lake is not only popular with swimmers but also with fishing enthusiasts — it's teeming with a variety of species. While you can cast a line from the boat, you can also opt for a leisurely cruise on the water. One previous visitor mentioned that "the boat launch is great for canoes and kayaks." Those who prefer to stay dry can follow the park's trail, a verdant path that takes you through ferns and forests before guiding you back toward the waterfront. The lush forest and lake attract plenty of wildlife, making the nature views all the more breathtaking.

You can set up camp at McRae Point Provincial Park once it gets dark. There are two campgrounds with several spacious campsites, along with basic amenities scattered throughout the area. If this is the kind of summer you want to experience, drive a little under two hours north of Toronto to enjoy its offerings. You can reach the park from Hamilton in two hours, while coming from Buffalo, New York, takes almost three hours.