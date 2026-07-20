Under An Hour From Philly Is Pennsylvania's Park For Family-Friendly Outings, Concerts, And A Scenic Trail
If you're in Philadelphia, you don't need to travel far for quality time with your family — a simple afternoon at a nearby park with just a picnic blanket can do. And if you drive west for less than an hour toward the borough of Media, you'll come across a scenic park that provides a compact yet rich outdoor experience. Rose Tree County Park may be small, at just 118 acres, but it's the perfect place for family outings and provides just enough space for community events, festivals, and concerts.
Formerly the site of the country's oldest fox hunting club, Pennsylvania's Rose Tree County Park offers a variety of activities, from quiet nature walks to lively festival nights. Every summer for nine weeks, people gather here to attend the Rose Tree Summer Festival. Placing their lawn chairs and blankets on the hillside amphitheater, they listen to free live performances — be it country, rock, or kid-friendly shows. As the seasons change and summer gives way to winter, the park's dazzling light installations warm up the colder months. The Festival of Lights is a beloved local event, where families can soak in the holiday magic, with colorful characters and glimmering walkways illuminating the park.
Even outside these events, you can go there for the serene atmosphere and kid-centric amenities. Go on a leisurely stroll along its woodland trail to view the park's natural features. Or, snag one of the tables for an idyllic picnic while the little ones run around the playground. The greatest perk is that all these amenities, concerts, and events are totally free — including parking. Everyone in the family gets to enjoy Rose Tree Park, including your four-legged friends, as long as they stay on their leash.
Spend some family time at Rose Tree County Park
Rose Tree County Park is great for a no-fuss family escape equipped with the basics to relax and unwind. For a quaint stroll in the forest, follow the park's out-and-back trail. This short, 0.7-mile path takes you toward the lush woodland, which is dominated by oaks and black walnut trees. Ideal for a quick nature trip or leashed dog walk, the trail can be easily completed within 30 minutes. Later, make your way to the south end of the park to view the community garden, where locals grow organic fruits, vegetables, flowers, and other plants.
Kids will love burning off energy at the fully fenced, ADA-accessible playground. Whether they tackle the climbing tower, race down the slide, or have a go on the swings, this zone is a hit with children, according to Google Maps reviewers. Since this area lacks shade, make sure to apply sunscreen the right way to ensure their faces and necks are protected properly. You'll find picnic tables near the playground, so pack some snacks to take breaks and fuel up.
Rose Tree County Park walks also come with a quick history lesson. Prior to being designated a public space, this used to be the Rose Tree Hunt Club. While the club is long gone, you can catch a glimpse of its past thanks to the historic structures still standing. Exploring the park, you'll come across three original buildings dating as far back as the 18th and 19th centuries. The Rose Tree Tavern is situated next to the community garden. Not too far from that is the Hunt Club building, while the Leedom House is steps from the amphitheater. For a different kind of park experience, head to the epic gorges, lovely forests, and some of Pennsylvania's best trails at Philadelphia's Wissahickon Valley Park.
Don't miss the park's concerts and festivals
Time your visit to Rose Tree County Park when one of its seasonal festivals is in full swing. As one Google reviewer wrote, "Picnics, live music, fund raisers, there always seems to be something going on at Rose Tree!" Between June and August, check out the concerts during the annual Rose Tree Summer Festival, a community staple since 1975. You can catch the live shows from Wednesday to Sunday, all free of charge. While the majority of performances are scheduled in the evenings, a couple of morning slots are reserved for children's entertainment.
Come wintertime, the park gets a holiday makeover in preparations for the Festival of Lights. Also free to enter, this seasonal event has been running strong since 1976. Every December, thousands of lights adorn the trees alongside displays, like Santa riding his reindeer-pulled sleigh. This festival steals the show for many holiday visitors. With a tree lighting ceremony and choral concerts setting the mood, Rose Tree spreads holiday cheer.
The park hosts a variety of civic and recreational activities year-round, like organized 5K charity runs. Moreover, it encourages its senior residents to participate in friendly competitions during the Delaware County Senior Games, which takes place over the course of two weeks. When planning your trip, don't limit your explorations to Rose Tree — discover more of the Greater Philadelphia Metropolitan Area by heading to Conshohocken, a walkable borough with vibrant streets lined with immaculate treats and food.