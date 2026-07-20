Under An Hour From Philly Is Pennsylvania's Park For Family-Friendly Outings, Concerts, And A Scenic Trail

If you're in Philadelphia, you don't need to travel far for quality time with your family — a simple afternoon at a nearby park with just a picnic blanket can do. And if you drive west for less than an hour toward the borough of Media, you'll come across a scenic park that provides a compact yet rich outdoor experience. Rose Tree County Park may be small, at just 118 acres, but it's the perfect place for family outings and provides just enough space for community events, festivals, and concerts.

Formerly the site of the country's oldest fox hunting club, Pennsylvania's Rose Tree County Park offers a variety of activities, from quiet nature walks to lively festival nights. Every summer for nine weeks, people gather here to attend the Rose Tree Summer Festival. Placing their lawn chairs and blankets on the hillside amphitheater, they listen to free live performances — be it country, rock, or kid-friendly shows. As the seasons change and summer gives way to winter, the park's dazzling light installations warm up the colder months. The Festival of Lights is a beloved local event, where families can soak in the holiday magic, with colorful characters and glimmering walkways illuminating the park.

Even outside these events, you can go there for the serene atmosphere and kid-centric amenities. Go on a leisurely stroll along its woodland trail to view the park's natural features. Or, snag one of the tables for an idyllic picnic while the little ones run around the playground. The greatest perk is that all these amenities, concerts, and events are totally free — including parking. Everyone in the family gets to enjoy Rose Tree Park, including your four-legged friends, as long as they stay on their leash.