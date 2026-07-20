Nestled Between Boston And Salem Is A Bustling City With Mystic River Views, Vibrant Eats, And A Casino
Big cities have a knack for overshadowing worthwhile destinations within their orbit. For every New York City, there's a Jersey City. Yet curious travelers and the just plain lucky can stumble upon gems like Everett, Massachusetts. The bustling city, 30 minutes from Salem and 20 minutes from Boston, can be criminally overlooked despite its Mystic River Views, vibrant food scene, and crown-jewel casino. It's a perfect next step for travelers who've seen all of Massachusetts's marquee destinations.
The city of 50,000 served as Boston's front door since its founding in 1630. That makes Everett feel more like a suburb of the Massachusetts capital than a place in its own right. Yet while Boston Harbor carries its own significant historic weight, Everett has a similar symbiotic relationship with the Mystic River. The artery allowed industry and manufacturing to flourish (it's been home to Teddie Peanut Butter for a century), turning Everett into a bustling city. That waterfront and industrial area will soon be transformed by a new soccer stadium for the New England Revolution, with increased public waterfront access also on the docket. But there's plenty to see already.
Travelers can benefit from Everett's riverside location with engrossing views dotted at several stops. If you're looking for a relaxing day along the water, stop by the Boston Harborwalk, a long pathway that hugs the Mystic River and is filled with amenities to keep visitors comfortable and let them enjoy the scenery. The Northern Strand Greenway's Trailhead starts in Everett as well, then continues 11.5 miles northeast to Nahant Beach, an under-the-radar destination for sun-soakers and swimmers.
Everett's vibrant food scene
Checking out the riverfront views may work up an appetite. Thankfully, Everett's food scene can satisfy that hunger, with a diverse array of options. Your odds of a good meal on Everett's Main Street are nearly guaranteed. The stretch of eateries spans the globe, featuring cuisine from nearly every continent. In the mood for Colombian? Head over to El Trapiche, which boasts an impressive 4.9-star rating on Google Reviews. Guests commend its faithful recreation of traditional Colombian cuisine and swear by the mazamorra.
If you're looking for lively dining, try sharing your space with Everett's four-legged residents. Head over to Park-9 Dog Bar, where you can enjoy a craft beer while seeing local Fidos, Spikes and Princesses roam a snazzy indoor-outdoor dog park. While there, stop by the cleverly named Lala's Neapolitan-ish Pizza, which is located inside Park-9. As the moniker suggests, the well-rated Boston-based pizza franchise specializes in locally sourced pies that depart from the traditional rigors of Naples-style pies.
Everett's culinary scene is complemented by a sibling craft-booze scene that includes a brewery and a distillery. The knack for making beers and spirits became strong enough to merit a separate Fermentation District, where two local drink operations call Everett home. Night Shift Brewing offers a wide collection of beers, with goods for non-drinkers as well. Those who prefer something more potent can head to Short Path Distillery, a hub for whiskey, gin, and some liqueurs. Both joints have spaces for congregating and knocking back a few. Be sure you've got a cab squared away before stopping by.
Try your luck at Everett's casino
The most eye-catching structure in Everett's skyline is also its biggest magnet for guests. The Encore Boston Harbor Hotel and Casino can, first and foremost, serve as your accommodations. The Wynn Resorts-run hotel features a view of the Mystic River and Boston in the distance. Granted, prices for luxe treatment and the best views will cost upwards of $700 a night (at the time of writing). That grandeur extends to the casino floor, where slot machines mix with old-school table games. Past visitors laud the casino's mix of games, with the service and hotel also maintaining a high standard of service. The hotel even has a free water shuttle connecting to downtown Boston. The luxe, state-of-the-art seaside casino could serve as the hub for any visit.
Reaching Everett is the same as reaching Boston. If you're within driving distance, hop in a car and go. If you're flying, Boston Logan International Airport is the closest major transit hub, and it's also ranked as America's best airport to get tipsy in while traveling. If a night at the Encore is outside of your budget, Everett and its surrounding areas offer plenty of accommodation options, though prices won't crawl much below the $200-per-night mark.
Hitting up a major city or the areas in its orbit usually doesn't require a well-timed visit. Bustling cities, by definition, always have something going on. But in Everett's case, you may want to visit during America's birthday. Boston may be known for its traditional, spectacular July 4 celebrations. Consider Everett a worthwhile alternative. Its parade and fireworks show may not have the grandeur of Boston's, but are charming all the same.