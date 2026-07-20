Nestled Between Boston And Salem Is A Bustling City With Mystic River Views, Vibrant Eats, And A Casino

Big cities have a knack for overshadowing worthwhile destinations within their orbit. For every New York City, there's a Jersey City. Yet curious travelers and the just plain lucky can stumble upon gems like Everett, Massachusetts. The bustling city, 30 minutes from Salem and 20 minutes from Boston, can be criminally overlooked despite its Mystic River Views, vibrant food scene, and crown-jewel casino. It's a perfect next step for travelers who've seen all of Massachusetts's marquee destinations.

The city of 50,000 served as Boston's front door since its founding in 1630. That makes Everett feel more like a suburb of the Massachusetts capital than a place in its own right. Yet while Boston Harbor carries its own significant historic weight, Everett has a similar symbiotic relationship with the Mystic River. The artery allowed industry and manufacturing to flourish (it's been home to Teddie Peanut Butter for a century), turning Everett into a bustling city. That waterfront and industrial area will soon be transformed by a new soccer stadium for the New England Revolution, with increased public waterfront access also on the docket. But there's plenty to see already.

Travelers can benefit from Everett's riverside location with engrossing views dotted at several stops. If you're looking for a relaxing day along the water, stop by the Boston Harborwalk, a long pathway that hugs the Mystic River and is filled with amenities to keep visitors comfortable and let them enjoy the scenery. The Northern Strand Greenway's Trailhead starts in Everett as well, then continues 11.5 miles northeast to Nahant Beach, an under-the-radar destination for sun-soakers and swimmers.