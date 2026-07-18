Between Rockford And Peoria, Illinois Is A Historic City With River Views, A Unique Museum, And Fun On The Water

The Illinois River flows 273 miles from northeast Illinois southwest to the Mississippi River. Along the way, backwater lakes, marshes, and river towns hug its scenic shoreline. Ottawa and Peoria are among the most notable, but one small city in Marshall County has plenty of history and charm of its own: Henry, which sits along the banks of the Illinois River in central Illinois, with Sawmill Lake just to the east.

Henry's slogan is, "best town in Illinois by a dam site," a nod to its historic lock and dam legacy. In the mid-1800s, Henry became a commercial hub for shipping grain, livestock, fish, and even winter ice to Chicago restaurants. But the river often receded low enough for people to ford across, creating a major hindrance to shipping vessels. In 1870, Henry became home to the first lock-and-dam system on the Illinois River, a massive engineering project that helped control water levels and aid ships traveling downriver. A thriving river town sprang up around this system. The original lock and dam was demolished in 1928, but sections of the old brick walls remain a historic centerpiece where residents and visitors can now fish.

Much of Henry's heyday centered on its role as a river town, and since the departure of its lock and dam, it has remained small and quiet for nearly a century. Still, beyond its scenic location along the Illinois River, there are reasons to detour to Henry. It's home to the Marshall-Putnam Fair, which has hosted an annual summer fair for well over a century and is known for events such as its famous tractor pull. Beyond that, Henry offers a unique museum, downtown dining and shopping, plenty of parks, and easy access to the outdoors.