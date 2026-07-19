Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Gorgeous Mountain Gem With Refreshing Waters, Trails, And Fewer Crowds

Without question, Lake Tahoe is a premier travel destination, attracting more than 2 million annual visitors to its shores, per Visit Lake Tahoe. After all, it is the largest alpine lake in North America, with an abundance of outdoor recreation and stunning scenery to enjoy. As popular and picturesque as it is, not every traveler wants to put up with the crowds. One alternative is Duck Lake, another breathtaking mountain gem with crystal-clear waters, hiking, and a less-touched landscape.

The remote 222-acre lake is located inside the 650,000-acre John Muir Wilderness Area and expansive Inyo National Forest. Sitting at over 10,000 feet of elevation just below Duck Pass in the Eastern Sierras, it's characterized by 11,000-foot-high rocky peaks jutting from the top. It's one of the largest natural lakes in the upper Mammoth Lakes basin region, formed by glacier activities, can only be reached on foot, and is managed by the U.S. Forest Service. The 11,030-foot-high Mammoth Mountain is visible from the lake's surface, making for a scenic experience.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the greater John Muir Wilderness area is a "heavily visited" destination, but reaching remote Duck Lake requires a sense of adventure and an alpine hike with an approximate 1,700-foot elevation gain. With no direct vehicle access, fewer people attempt to visit it than its larger counterpart, Lake Tahoe. Exact numbers aren't tracked by the Forest Service, but for those who make the trek, spectacular views, alpine trails, and cooler waters await.