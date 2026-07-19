This Park Right On The Illinois River Charms With Pretty Walking Paths, Wildlife, And Nearby Family Fun
The 273-mile Illinois River traces a squiggly path across the state of Illinois, connecting the Chicago area to the Mississippi River. It passes through many cities and towns along the way, showcased in the form of waterfront districts and parks that invite you to slow down and soak up the scenery. East Peoria Riverfront Park is a prime example of the harmonious balance between nature and urban design on this historic waterway.
The park is located in Peoria, a lively Illinois city that ranks as one of America's best to live in. Don't mistake it for Peoria Riverfront Park, which sits on the opposite bank near downtown Peoria. As its name indicates, East Peoria Riverfront Park is on the river's eastern bank, where the river flows out of Peoria Lake and continues its journey southwest. It's only a five-minute drive from downtown across the Bob Michel Bridge. The park's location is one of its main draws, as it provides stunning views of the river, the downtown Peoria skyline, and multiple bridges.
You can take in these views while walking along paved pathways through the park, suitable for wheelchairs, strollers, bicycles, mobility scooters, and rollerblades. The peaceful scenery invites slow strolls and picnics in the grass surrounded by trees. A blue gazebo stands at one end of the riverside walking path, which continues along the water's edge. Benches provide a place to rest, read, and observe your surroundings.
East Peoria Riverfront Park's wildlife and nearby attractions
You may be surprised by the birdwatching opportunities at East Peoria Riverfront Park. Despite being an urban park, it still attracts a variety of bird species throughout the year, according to eBird. Canada geese and mallards are often seen on the water, while double-crested cormorants, yellowthroats, and barn swallows appear during summer. Also keep an eye out for turkey vultures, bald eagles, and chimney swifts flying overhead.
The city of Peoria plans to make several upgrades to the park, such as a playground and group picnic shelter — eventually, the park will also host art shows, concerts, and community gatherings. Until these plans take shape, families will find fun activities right next door at The Putt Club East Peoria, an 18,000-square-foot entertainment center for both kids and adults. It has indoor and outdoor mini-golf courses, duckpin bowling lanes, an arcade with classic games, and high-tech, animated darts. It also has a bar and restaurant, so you can refuel with classic pub food and treat yourself to a cocktail.
It's worth mentioning that East Peoria Riverfront Park isn't exactly an immersive nature escape. The surrounding area is quite busy, with a Walmart Supercenter, chain restaurants, and hotels nearby. It's a lovely spot to escape the city's bustle and enjoy a stroll with beautiful views — if you face the right direction. For more uninterrupted scenery, head to Grandview Drive, the "world's most beautiful drive" just outside of Peoria. Or, drive 15 minutes from the park to Marquette Heights, a serene Peoria suburb with parks and trails to explore.