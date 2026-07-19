This Park Right On The Illinois River Charms With Pretty Walking Paths, Wildlife, And Nearby Family Fun

The 273-mile Illinois River traces a squiggly path across the state of Illinois, connecting the Chicago area to the Mississippi River. It passes through many cities and towns along the way, showcased in the form of waterfront districts and parks that invite you to slow down and soak up the scenery. East Peoria Riverfront Park is a prime example of the harmonious balance between nature and urban design on this historic waterway.

The park is located in Peoria, a lively Illinois city that ranks as one of America's best to live in. Don't mistake it for Peoria Riverfront Park, which sits on the opposite bank near downtown Peoria. As its name indicates, East Peoria Riverfront Park is on the river's eastern bank, where the river flows out of Peoria Lake and continues its journey southwest. It's only a five-minute drive from downtown across the Bob Michel Bridge. The park's location is one of its main draws, as it provides stunning views of the river, the downtown Peoria skyline, and multiple bridges.

You can take in these views while walking along paved pathways through the park, suitable for wheelchairs, strollers, bicycles, mobility scooters, and rollerblades. The peaceful scenery invites slow strolls and picnics in the grass surrounded by trees. A blue gazebo stands at one end of the riverside walking path, which continues along the water's edge. Benches provide a place to rest, read, and observe your surroundings.