One Of 'America's Most Scenic Byways' Is A Breathtaking Midwest Adventure Hub Along The Illinois River

When picturing Illinois, a typical Midwest image may come to mind: vast, flat prairies stretching as far as the eye can see. But a byway following the course of the Illinois River singlehandedly proves that image to be wrong, as it connects travelers to areas filled with deep-cut canyons, sandstone and limestone cliffs, and dramatic waterfalls that make you feel like you've stepped into another world. According to the route's official website, the Illinois River Road has been called one of "America's most scenic byways," including a short stretch that President Theodore Roosevelt found especially beautiful.

The road winds along the Illinois River from Ottawa to Havana and back up on the other side of the river, covering 291 miles in total. With scenic river views throughout, this byway offers access to wetlands, canals, prairies, and old growth forests. Some of Illinois' most well-known state parks (like Starved Rock and Matthiessen) are along the byway, as are more hidden gems. So, whether you're in the mood to hike, kayak, bike, fish, birdwatch, ride a horse, or even practice your archery, you'll find a myriad of outdoor activities to do along the Illinois River Road.

It's not only about outdoor adventures on the Illinois River Road, which passes through six Gateway communities, including Peoria, Pekin, and Canton. Indigenous tribes lived around the fertile land of the Illinois River before the arrival of Europeans. In fact, the first meeting between Europeans and Native Americans in Illinois took place at the Grand Village of the Illinois, a site along the byway that's currently closed to the public. The Illinois River Byway highlights historic sites that focus on important Indigenous areas to allow travelers to get a more complete understanding of life in this area.