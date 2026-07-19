One Of 'America's Most Scenic Byways' Is A Breathtaking Midwest Adventure Hub Along The Illinois River
When picturing Illinois, a typical Midwest image may come to mind: vast, flat prairies stretching as far as the eye can see. But a byway following the course of the Illinois River singlehandedly proves that image to be wrong, as it connects travelers to areas filled with deep-cut canyons, sandstone and limestone cliffs, and dramatic waterfalls that make you feel like you've stepped into another world. According to the route's official website, the Illinois River Road has been called one of "America's most scenic byways," including a short stretch that President Theodore Roosevelt found especially beautiful.
The road winds along the Illinois River from Ottawa to Havana and back up on the other side of the river, covering 291 miles in total. With scenic river views throughout, this byway offers access to wetlands, canals, prairies, and old growth forests. Some of Illinois' most well-known state parks (like Starved Rock and Matthiessen) are along the byway, as are more hidden gems. So, whether you're in the mood to hike, kayak, bike, fish, birdwatch, ride a horse, or even practice your archery, you'll find a myriad of outdoor activities to do along the Illinois River Road.
It's not only about outdoor adventures on the Illinois River Road, which passes through six Gateway communities, including Peoria, Pekin, and Canton. Indigenous tribes lived around the fertile land of the Illinois River before the arrival of Europeans. In fact, the first meeting between Europeans and Native Americans in Illinois took place at the Grand Village of the Illinois, a site along the byway that's currently closed to the public. The Illinois River Byway highlights historic sites that focus on important Indigenous areas to allow travelers to get a more complete understanding of life in this area.
Outdoor adventures along the Illinois River Road
If you're beginning your Illinois River Road journey in Ottawa, you won't have to go far to find a state park. Starved Rock State Park is the most visited in Illinois (and one of the most-visited in the U.S.) thanks to its moss-covered canyons, cascading waterfalls, and 13 miles of trails. If you're looking for an alternative to the Starved Rock crowds, check out the bison and bluff trails of Buffalo Rock State Park, just 10 minutes from Ottawa. In this 298-acre park, you can picnic, kayak, rent an e-bike, and say hi to the park's two grazing bison. Explore unique sites like "Effigy Tumuli," large animal-shaped mounds created by artist Michael Heizer in the 1980s, inspired by ancient Indigenous mounds.
Heading south on the Illinois River Byway, you'll find Peoria, home of the "world's most beautiful drive." Built in 1903, Grand View Drive is a 2.52-mile pleasure drive that impressed Theodore Roosevelt so much that he named it the most beautiful in the world when he visited in 1910. Now, you can see what he did by strolling along the 1.75 miles of paved sidewalk that wind through this area.
Considering its abundance of wetlands and riparian habitats, it's no surprise that areas off the Illinois River Road are a birdwatcher's paradise. The Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge near Havana is a sanctuary for migrating birds that has been designated an Important Birding Area by the Audubon Society and American Ornithological Society. Or there's the Emiquon National Wildlife Refuge, just over five minutes from Havana. Once known as the "Jewel of the Illinois River" (via the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service), these 2,600 acres of wetlands are a haven for migrating waterfowl and bald eagles, which you can easily spot in the winter.
How to plan your Illinois River Road drive
If you're looking to include history on your trip along the Illinois River Byway, consider stopping at the Dickson Mounds State Museum just outside of Havana. This important but lesser-known archaeological museum centers on Indigenous findings and history spanning 12,000 years. Located on 235 acres of land, the museum has walking trails and excavated ruins of 12th-century Indigenous buildings, which are open during warm months. The museum is free and it's closed on Mondays and Sundays.
It's just one of a handful of museums and historic sites along the byway, like the impressive and amazingly preserved 1876 Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle and 19th- and 20th-century train depots in Chillicothe, Peoria, and other communities on the route. Whether your interest is outdoor adventures, history, culture, or gastronomy (or all of the above), you can easily plan your route by using the Illinois River Road's Interactive Interest Map. Alternatively, its Spots to Stop are organized according to interests like birdwatching, family-friendly activities, and public art.
Ottawa is less than 1.5 hours from Chicago, which makes the Illinois River Road one of the easiest scenic drives in the U.S. to do at least once. It takes a little over two hours to drive the byway from Ottawa to Havana, so depending on your intended stops, you can plan it either as a day trip or a multi-day trip. There's no shortage of accommodations along the way if you want to spend a few days exploring, as the Illinois River Road currently lists 64 places to stay on its route.