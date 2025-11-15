9 Easy Scenic Drives Across The US You Should Do At Least Once

Driving the most scenic routes in the United States is a celebration of the country's urban centers and showstopping landscapes. If you're not just trying to get from A to B, these picturesque routes absolutely do not need to be rushed. Instead, you can traverse them at a leisurely pace and plant yourself firmly in America's legendary terrain, either on iconic highways or obscure backroads. There are dense forests of ancient trees yielding to vast, yawning canyons, while endless plains transition into dramatic coastline. It doesn't matter if you crave wind-in-your-hair freedom or incredible scenic corridors; road-tripping in America delivers stunning scenery and adventure.

Just about every mile of road in the United States is an opportunity for discovery. Sticking to scenic byways and secondary routes can offer more nature, superior vantage points, and, perhaps best of all, lighter traffic at a deliberately relaxed tempo. Spontaneous detours and stops along these routes can lead to discovering quirky little towns or offbeat roadside attractions — and likely more authentic cuisine and warm, friendly locals, too.

If you're not in a hurry, you can conquer thousands of miles by transforming daunting distances across states into easy-to-drive sections. You can plan for regular rest breaks, sightseeing, and overnight stops to eliminate fatigue and combat stress, as every leg of your journey should deliver fun times, even when tackling America's longest highways. From 70 to over 3,000 miles, here is a selection of scenic drives that are easy, or at least customizable enough that you can make them easy.