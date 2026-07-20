What Arizona's Abandoned Amusement Park Could Have Been - And Here's Why It Shut Down

Not every amusement park stands the test of time. Some entertain generations of families. Others struggle to survive and eventually shut down, becoming abandoned monuments for those who still remember them as sources of childhood fun and entertainment. The U.S. is home to a number of abandoned amusement parks, and while some become eternal ghost towns, others get a second life. Arizona's CrackerJax amusement park seems to be the latter, but could've been a great place for people young and old had things gone a little differently.

CrackerJax is located in Scottsdale, which was ranked America's best place to retire in 2025 by Niche. People aren't the only ones retiring here. The amusement park hung up its rides and attractions in 2022 after almost 30 years of providing family memories. The self-described "family fun and sports park" was and could've been a staple for Arizonan families. It had the goods — batting cages, miniature golf, bumper boats, and high-speed go-karts imported from Italy — to keep adults and kids entertained. It also had a more grown-up putting course and driving range.

So what went wrong? It depends on who you ask. Over time, visitors noticed a lack of investment and care in maintaining and improving CrackerJax. Complaints about the rundown mini-golf course, outdated or broken arcade games, and a general sense of abandonment even when running became commonplace. But others still appreciated the park's bumper boats and affordable prices right up until it closed. CrackerJax also struggled to compete with other Scottsdale attractions, and its eventual sale in 2022 to tech billionaire George Kurtz spelled its end. Although a former assistant manager on the r/Phoenix subreddit insisted CrackerJax's new owner was focused on saving it, Kurtz had other billion-dollar plans in mind.