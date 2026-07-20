What Arizona's Abandoned Amusement Park Could Have Been - And Here's Why It Shut Down
Not every amusement park stands the test of time. Some entertain generations of families. Others struggle to survive and eventually shut down, becoming abandoned monuments for those who still remember them as sources of childhood fun and entertainment. The U.S. is home to a number of abandoned amusement parks, and while some become eternal ghost towns, others get a second life. Arizona's CrackerJax amusement park seems to be the latter, but could've been a great place for people young and old had things gone a little differently.
CrackerJax is located in Scottsdale, which was ranked America's best place to retire in 2025 by Niche. People aren't the only ones retiring here. The amusement park hung up its rides and attractions in 2022 after almost 30 years of providing family memories. The self-described "family fun and sports park" was and could've been a staple for Arizonan families. It had the goods — batting cages, miniature golf, bumper boats, and high-speed go-karts imported from Italy — to keep adults and kids entertained. It also had a more grown-up putting course and driving range.
So what went wrong? It depends on who you ask. Over time, visitors noticed a lack of investment and care in maintaining and improving CrackerJax. Complaints about the rundown mini-golf course, outdated or broken arcade games, and a general sense of abandonment even when running became commonplace. But others still appreciated the park's bumper boats and affordable prices right up until it closed. CrackerJax also struggled to compete with other Scottsdale attractions, and its eventual sale in 2022 to tech billionaire George Kurtz spelled its end. Although a former assistant manager on the r/Phoenix subreddit insisted CrackerJax's new owner was focused on saving it, Kurtz had other billion-dollar plans in mind.
The billion-dollar future of CrackerJax
While the games and experiences at CrackerJax will remain in the childhood memories of many Scottsdale locals, the actual site will change dramatically in the coming years. The amusement park sat empty after it closed in 2022, used occasionally for training exercises by the Scottsdale Fire Department, according to AZ Family. But in 2023, the Scottsdale City Council approved George Kurtz's redevelopment plan totaling $1 billion. This will turn CrackerJax into The Parque, a multi-use campus with parkland, a five-star hotel, apartment blocks, shops, restaurants, and offices.
"The project will not only stimulate economic growth by generating new jobs from the retail, restaurant, hotel, and office uses proposed, but the high-profile design of this development will draw new, attractive businesses and residents from far beyond Arizona," representatives from Nelsen Partners, the project's architect, were quoted as saying by the Arizona Republic. This feels like a fitting addition to Scottsdale, considered the golf capital of Arizona with over 200 courses. This new development was designed with the environment in mind, providing the multi-acre park, as well as over 1,000 trees and sustainable architecture.
While many understand this decision, the loss of CrackerJax has stirred up fond memories of the amusement park from former visitors, especially those with a little help from childhood nostalgia. "Happy memories for sure. The smell of bromine and diesel will always remind me of bumper boats," one user wrote on the r/Phoenix subreddit. But there are alternatives in Arizona for anyone wanting a fun family day out. Castles N' Coasters offers a wide variety of entertainment in Phoenix, about 30 minutes' drive from Scottsdale. You could also visit Pecan Lake Entertainment, a thrilling Arizona amusement park with electric go-karts, surfing, laser tag, a putting course, and axe throwing, less than an hour from Scottsdale.