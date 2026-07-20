Between Boston And Springfield Is A Historic New England Town With Shops And Serene Trails

New England is no stranger to historic American towns. This storied region is home to six states, three of which date back to 1788. One of these, Massachusetts, is the sixth-oldest state in America. It attracts history and nature lovers alike with iconic destinations like Boston and the living museum of Plimoth Patuxet Museums. But what many visitors don't realize is that there are even more historic New England sights in nearby towns like Westborough. Located 35 miles from Boston and 60 miles from Springfield, Westborough provides a convenient trip down memory lane in a quieter, small-town setting.

What was once a small settlement with dairy and orchard farmers now welcomes visitors with its tight-knit community, historic downtown, and artsy culture. Westborough also has convenient access to surrounding nature, a lot of which is explorable on foot via tranquil hiking trails. "Westborough is a large town that has a small-town feel. Downtown is beautiful with small businesses lining the streets and shopping and food never too far," one resident wrote in a Niche review.

This charming downtown area is what cements Westborough as a historic New England destination. Preserved brick buildings, such as the Westborough Public Library and Westborough Town Hall, harken back to bygone eras. The Bay Street Green functions as a community hub for watching live music on the grassy lawn, walking past American Elms, and browsing local vendors at the seasonal Westborough Farmers Market. But one of the most delightful activities here is shopping, thanks to the range of local boutiques scattered around the vibrant intersection of Main, South, and Milk streets.