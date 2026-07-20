Between Boston And Springfield Is A Historic New England Town With Shops And Serene Trails
New England is no stranger to historic American towns. This storied region is home to six states, three of which date back to 1788. One of these, Massachusetts, is the sixth-oldest state in America. It attracts history and nature lovers alike with iconic destinations like Boston and the living museum of Plimoth Patuxet Museums. But what many visitors don't realize is that there are even more historic New England sights in nearby towns like Westborough. Located 35 miles from Boston and 60 miles from Springfield, Westborough provides a convenient trip down memory lane in a quieter, small-town setting.
What was once a small settlement with dairy and orchard farmers now welcomes visitors with its tight-knit community, historic downtown, and artsy culture. Westborough also has convenient access to surrounding nature, a lot of which is explorable on foot via tranquil hiking trails. "Westborough is a large town that has a small-town feel. Downtown is beautiful with small businesses lining the streets and shopping and food never too far," one resident wrote in a Niche review.
This charming downtown area is what cements Westborough as a historic New England destination. Preserved brick buildings, such as the Westborough Public Library and Westborough Town Hall, harken back to bygone eras. The Bay Street Green functions as a community hub for watching live music on the grassy lawn, walking past American Elms, and browsing local vendors at the seasonal Westborough Farmers Market. But one of the most delightful activities here is shopping, thanks to the range of local boutiques scattered around the vibrant intersection of Main, South, and Milk streets.
Shopping local in Westborough, Massachusetts
The town of Westborough has recently focused on making its downtown area a more "vibrant, walkable center that preserves its historic New England charm while fostering a lively atmosphere with diverse shops, restaurants, and cultural spaces." This naturally benefits shoppers wanting a leisurely and local experience. Classique Consignment sits on West Main Street and invites you inside with its handpicked pre-loved women's clothing, accessories, home decor, and furniture from thousands of trusted consigners. You can find a range of designer-label pieces here with reduced price tags.
Just a short walk away, Seed to Stem is a cute shop selling home decor, self-care products, botanicals, crystals, plants, and antiques. Owners Candace Atchue and Virginia Orlando began by selling small handmade crafts at local fairs before opening their store. "We believe in surrounding yourself with plants, natural elements, finely crafted goods, and objects of beauty to enhance your daily being," Orlando said in a Boston Voyager interview. This mindset is evident as you browse shelves stocked with skulls, natural oils, timber furnishings, sage, framed butterflies, and stoneware.
If you need a pick-me-up while shopping, pop into Red Barn Coffee Roasters. The Westborough cafe is the home of this wholesale coffee producer, where you can order various roasts either hot or cold. You can also pick up take-home packs of coffee beans or a sweet pastry to pair with your drink. Those who fancy making gifts or souvenirs instead of buying them can visit Craftlab Westboro for various hands-on workshops. Create bedazzled lighters, festival trinkets, DIY stickers, unique cards, and more while connecting with this local community.
Finding serenity along Westborough's nature trails
You can explore the town's surrounding conservation areas, swamps, farms, bluffs, and meadows a lot easier thanks to the Westborough Charm Bracelet Trail System. While not all the trails have been completed yet, many of them already exist in beautiful pockets of nature around the town. The Bowman Conservation Area has multiple short trails around Sandra Pond. Hikers can stroll to a peninsula overlooking the water on a 0.7-mile section of the Charm Bracelet. Or you can walk alongside Piccadilly Brook to Sandra Pond. The placid water, forested shoreline, and tucked-away trails create a peaceful environment.
Drive about 25 minutes to Callahan State Park, which is dog-friendly and has trails and fishing. You can hike, ride on horseback, mountain bike, and cross-country ski on 7 miles of trails here. The Gibbs Mountain Loop is the most popular option on AllTrails. It's a varied 3.9-mile route, offering moments of forests, farmland, hills, ravines, and sun-drenched plains. Don't expect panoramic mountain views, though. This is more of a leisurely route with a slight incline. Combine walking with swimming at Chauncy Lake, which has an easy 2.6-mile loop route along its shoreline. Save time for a dip at Chauncy Beach, where people often paddleboard, kayak, and picnic.
Westborough is a 45-minute drive from Boston or just over an hour from Springfield. If you're coming from Boston, check out Framingham, a charming suburban city with a vibrant downtown, along the way. You can stay overnight close to downtown at the Westborough Inn, which has newly renovated king, queen, and twin rooms. More options are found just outside of town, off the highways and interstates. If you have time, less than 20 minutes north is Marlborough, another charming city with more trails and shops.