Illinois' Underrated Chicago Suburb Has Idyllic River Trails, A Summer Festival, And Local Eats
A vacation to Illinois will no doubt include Chicago at the top of the itinerary. There are excellent museums, riverboat tours to admire the historic architecture, and sprawling city views from the top of Willis Tower. For travelers who want to bask in small-town charm, on the other hand, Chicago's quiet suburbs are the way to go. Only around an hour's drive west from the Windy City is an underrated little village called Montgomery, where sightseers can enjoy exploring at a more relaxed pace. From peaceful countryside landscapes to a quaint local festival, Montgomery is full of surprises.
Being off the beaten path is what makes Montgomery such an ideal getaway. "It's tucked in, so you don't hear about it as much," says a Redditor on r/Illinois — and tucked in it certainly is. The larger city of Aurora looms on the horizon and draws most of the attention, while Montgomery is surrounded by sprawling green meadowland and nestled against the Fox River. For outdoor fiends, this means hiking and cycling along scenic riverside trails shaded by rustling trees. Meanwhile, Montgomery's public parks are ideal for launching kayaks into the river or enjoying a family picnic while kids frolic around the playground.
In the summer, the riverbank swells with crowds eager to celebrate Montgomery Fest. The smell of food fills the air as the weekend roster of parades, fairground rides, and evening fireworks bring laughter and merriment to the quiet suburb. At the end of the day, Montgomery's handful of local eateries welcomes hungry sightseers to sit down for a tasty meal, whether it's steak and eggs at a rustic family diner or cocktails and burgers at an upscale speakeasy with river views. For a relaxed adventure, Montgomery is worth adding to your Illinois itinerary.
Stick around for the Montgomery Fest, and find something good to eat
For a dose of rural charm, plan your trip in time with the Montgomery Fest, which always takes place over the weekend in the middle of August. The event itinerary is packed with endless spectacle. In previous years, the festival has included beer tents for the adults, while the youngsters get to meet cute critters at the petting zoo. Bands perform on stage while food stalls offer refreshment, and there is a craft fair that is popular with attendees who appreciate handmade knickknacks. A dedicated carnival zone means adrenaline-seekers can hop on a thrilling ride, while anglers both young and old can test their reeling mettle at the fishing tournament on the Fox River. A car show, parades, and fireworks keep the merriment going all weekend.
Outside of the festival, foodies can explore Montgomery's dining options. For everything from pancakes in the morning to a seafood lunch and steak dinner, stop by the Riverview Diner. "It's a lovely place to share with the family," says a previous customer. The sandy stone facade and simple, rustic interior decor add to the diner's welcoming atmosphere, and you can enjoy views of the Fox River while you eat. If you're there on a Friday night, make sure to try the fish fry, originally a summer tradition from Wisconsin.
On the other side of the river is Gray's Mill Estate, a historic stone mill where you will find two excellent eateries side by side: Danny Boy's Speakeasy and Baum's Biergarten. A sprawling riverfront terrace at Baum's Biergarten invites visitors to relax with the tranquil scenery while snacking on hearty German sausages and giant pretzels. Pair your dinner with a glass of beer or German schnapps, or pop into Danny Boy's Speakeasy to sip some cocktails.
Explore the river trails and scenic public parks around Montgomery, Illinois
With the Fox River winding its way through Montgomery, tranquil waterfront landscapes are only a few steps away. Bring a bicycle or a good pair of walking shoes to spend the day trekking along the Fox River Trail. As the name suggests, the trail stretches for several miles right along the edge of the Fox River, bringing travelers to the brink of sprawling woodlands amidst open grassy fields. As you make your way along the paved footpath, thickets of trees open up to views of the calm river, which glistens a dazzling blue on pleasant days.
An easy starting point for the Fox River Trail is South Broadway Park, where paddlers can carve up the river while anglers cast a line from shore. Follow the trail northwards to reach South Island Park, where a long wooden bridge stretching across the water offers panoramic views of the dense woodlands framing the river. Make sure to pack snacks so you can stop to rest at the benches and picnic tables dotted along the length of the trail.
Meanwhile, to the west of town is Blackberry Trail Park, a stretch of woodlands and prairies surrounding the Blackberry Creek. Head out for a relaxing stroll around the paved track skirting along the edge of the creek, where you will be greeted by quiet waterfront panoramas amidst swaying trees and lush meadows. With such overgrown foliage, it almost feels like being in the far-flung wilderness. For more Illinois adventures, hop across the Fox River to Oswego, a hub for tourism with a lively downtown and seasonal fun. There's also Yorkville, a growing suburb with river views, outdoor adventure, and cozy dining.