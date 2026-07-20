Illinois' Underrated Chicago Suburb Has Idyllic River Trails, A Summer Festival, And Local Eats

A vacation to Illinois will no doubt include Chicago at the top of the itinerary. There are excellent museums, riverboat tours to admire the historic architecture, and sprawling city views from the top of Willis Tower. For travelers who want to bask in small-town charm, on the other hand, Chicago's quiet suburbs are the way to go. Only around an hour's drive west from the Windy City is an underrated little village called Montgomery, where sightseers can enjoy exploring at a more relaxed pace. From peaceful countryside landscapes to a quaint local festival, Montgomery is full of surprises.

Being off the beaten path is what makes Montgomery such an ideal getaway. "It's tucked in, so you don't hear about it as much," says a Redditor on r/Illinois — and tucked in it certainly is. The larger city of Aurora looms on the horizon and draws most of the attention, while Montgomery is surrounded by sprawling green meadowland and nestled against the Fox River. For outdoor fiends, this means hiking and cycling along scenic riverside trails shaded by rustling trees. Meanwhile, Montgomery's public parks are ideal for launching kayaks into the river or enjoying a family picnic while kids frolic around the playground.

In the summer, the riverbank swells with crowds eager to celebrate Montgomery Fest. The smell of food fills the air as the weekend roster of parades, fairground rides, and evening fireworks bring laughter and merriment to the quiet suburb. At the end of the day, Montgomery's handful of local eateries welcomes hungry sightseers to sit down for a tasty meal, whether it's steak and eggs at a rustic family diner or cocktails and burgers at an upscale speakeasy with river views. For a relaxed adventure, Montgomery is worth adding to your Illinois itinerary.