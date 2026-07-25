9 Things Rental Car Agents Notice About You As Soon As You Check In
Most travelers don't give much thought to rental car agents when they approach the counter at an airport or a standalone location, and some have said goodbye to car rental stress altogether with options like Zipcar. Sometimes, though, a rental is a necessity. Next time you find yourself in line at a car rental counter, remember that employees can figure out a great deal about you from even the briefest meeting.
While there are plenty of warning signs that you should keep in mind while booking a rental car, these companies' employees are also on the lookout for telltale red flags. From whether you're likely to pay for an upgrade to how prepared a traveler you are, first impressions matter with rental car staffers. Here are nine things rental car agents notice about you as soon as you check in.
To put together this guide, we used firsthand accounts from current and former rental car employees on Reddit, Quora, and other social platforms, as well as information in articles posted to official rental car company and car insurance company blogs, including The General and State Farm. News outlets such as The Seattle Times and USA Today also provided insight.
Whether you're experiencing car rental rage
One of the first things rental car agents notice is your demeanor, not the details of your reservation. Psychology experts and news outlets have even coined the term "car rental rage" to describe the frustration some customers experience after dealing with issues such as unexpected fees for cleaning or security deposits, sold-out vehicle classes, Artificial Intelligence driver monitoring, or lengthy lines at the rental counter. By the time these upset travelers interact with an agent, it's all too easy for the staffer to tell that they are disgruntled.
According to Thomas Plante, a psychology professor who spoke to The Seattle Times, this very specific form of rage stems from the "frustration-aggression hypothesis." This behavioral psychology theory is based on the belief that feeling frustrated is the primary trigger for human aggression. In the case of car rental rage, agents can tell when a customer is irate if they raise their voice, slam things on the counter, pound their fists, or engage in other physically aggressive activity.
In the same Seattle Times report, Deborah Cohan, a sociologist, said that car rental workers have reported "a noticeable increase in hostile exchanges" recently. While employees who work for Hertz, Enterprise, Alamo and other major car rental brands understand that many travelers have legitimate reasons to feel angry, customers should strive to remember that counter agents are also often bound by company policies. Remaining calm and patient is the best way to get a situation resolved.
If you're a flight risk
Rental car companies are ultra-aware of risk because their industry is inherently risky. In addition to the financial risks associated with vehicle depreciation and expensive insurance, rental car brands must deal with people wrecking, stealing, and abandoning cars. Experienced car rental employees will begin evaluating whether you're a flight risk, so to speak, as soon as you approach the counter. While most travelers are honest people who have no malicious intent, rental agents are trained to scrutinize specific situations.
Industry experts advise agents to pay attention to red flags such as reservations that are booked for precisely 24 hours or are booked the same day as pickup. Though these are sometimes valid, they are often hallmarks of criminal activity such as car-theft rings. Agents are also taught to be skeptical if a renter is unable to verify their information. If, for example, a person cannot accept a cellphone call to verify their phone number, that should signal a potential concern. Payment method, especially when combined with other factors like evasive behavior or mismatched personal details, can also trigger rental car agents' notice.
On Reddit, one former Enterprise employee noted, "Customers that want to steal a car tend to deactivate their credit cards and stop paying for vehicles." Another former rental car supervisor wrote on Quora, "In most cases we just continued to charge the credit card on file and they would return in a day or two." Sometimes, though, rental cars do get stolen. If an agent believes you may have ulterior motives, you may be asked to provide additional information, such as details about your travel plans, before completing your rental.
Whether you've read your reservation
While there are lots of hacks to save big bucks on rental cars, once you've done your research and made your booking, it's smart to read the fine print in your reservation. Rental car agents will almost immediately be able to tell if you have (and, conversely, if you haven't). Travelers who know the details of their bookings typically memorize the type of vehicle they booked and their confirmation number, and have any pertinent pickup details ready to go when they reach the counter. This is extremely helpful and time-saving for rental agents.
On the other hand, those who have not looked at the finer points of their reservations may be fumbling around for their documents, not knowing their vehicle class, being confused about the company's fuel policy, or having other issues. The less prepared a car rental customer is, the longer the check-in process takes, making the experience less efficient for everyone. One former Dollar employee on Reddit noted, "I can get through a rental process so fast. If you walk up to the counter prepared and confident, they will know they are dealing with an experienced traveler."
Knowing even the smallest detail can tip agents off as to whether you've reviewed your reservation information. Depending on the rental company and location, travelers may need a printed confirmation, proof of insurance, or other paperwork. Not having these things could prevent you from renting your vehicle, so it's imperative to take a few minutes to look over your booking details ahead of time.
Whether you're a smoker
If you are a smoker who has gone a bit nose-blind to the odor of cigarette smoke, it might come as a surprise that car rental agents can almost immediately tell if you've been lighting up. On a Quora thread about whether rental agents would notice the smell of smoke in a vehicle, one respondent said it will be "obvious that you have smoked in the car ... We can smell it on your clothes even after they have been through the wash." Smelling like smoke when you approach a car rental counter doesn't mean the agent on duty will automatically assume you'll light a cigarette inside the rental vehicle.
However, the smell of cigarette smoke, and often marijuana smoke, can linger on soft surfaces like clothing, luggage, and auto interiors for weeks or months, according to a Yale Medicine report about "thirdhand smoke." The larger issue at play here is whether the unpleasant scent will transfer from your clothing or bags onto the automobile's upholstery, particularly if you have a long drive ahead of you. Thus, you may end up returning a vehicle that smells like cigarettes even if you never smoked in it.
As one person on Quora pointed out, non-smokers "don't want to drive a car where they can smell it – smokers reduce the value of that car to the majority of drivers." Furthermore, if the rental company determines that your returned vehicle smells too much like smoke to rent out again until it has been cleaned, you may be charged an exorbitant fee. The same Quora poster shared that it often "costs more to remove the smell from a vehicle than what they rented it to you for." It is not uncommon for smoking-cleaning fees to be $400 or more.
If you've been banned
While some seniors have faced unexpected age limit restrictions while renting a car in Europe, most U.S. travelers assume that if they have a valid driver's license, a credit card or debit card, and meet the minimum age requirements for their chosen car rental brand, they'll be able to rent a vehicle without any problems. However, many major rental car companies have internal Do Not Rent (DNR) lists that bar specific customers from making future reservations. Big names such as Avis, Enterprise, and Hertz are among these.
Much like the infamous TSA no-fly list, if your name appears on one of these lists, the rental agent will usually be alerted as soon as they pull up your reservation in their internal system. Although it is relatively rare to be added to a do-not-rent list, several things can land a person in this inauspicious club. Serious offenses, such as getting arrested for driving under the influence while in the vehicle or not returning your car on time without notifying the rental agency, are obvious examples. However, things such as overdue account balances for cleaning or repair fees can also be the culprit. In some cases, people don't even realize they owe money until they are not allowed to rent.
Fortunately for travelers, rental car companies' do-not-rent policies are not always permanent. In some cases, people have successfully appealed their bans and have ultimately been able to work with that rental agency again. Furthermore, in the rental car industry, these lists are typically brand-specific, so even if you find out you can't book a vehicle with one company, you might be able to with one of its competitors. On the flipside, though, it's worth noting that if one member of your party is on a brand's DNR list, the location manager may refuse to rent to anyone in the group as a precaution.
If you're going to say no to add-ons
From the moment you arrive at their desk, many rental car agents already have a pretty solid idea of whether you're going to purchase add-ons such as additional insurance, roadside assistance, prepaid fuel plans, toll packages, GPS units, or a vehicle upgrade. The cooler and more confident you are throughout the check-in process, the less likely it is that a rental agent will try to talk you into superfluous upgrades.
The Redditor we referenced earlier who once worked for Dollar said, "If you ask a lot of questions, that shows you're not prepared and they fell [sic] like they can't talk you into those items ..." If you stick to curt, but polite, phrases like, "All I need is the vehicle I booked at the quoted rate," and "I reviewed my needs and will not be adding any additional options at the counter," the agent is less likely to waste your time with a sales pitch. The more decisive you are, the faster you'll get your rental car keys and be on your way.
On the other hand, travelers who ask a lot of questions about insurance coverage, seem interested in an upgrade, or appear uncertain about whether they already have roadside service invite agents to open the add-on door. Remember, car rental employees often earn commissions for selling these extras, so it's their job to take the opportunity when they see it. And while it is sometimes worth it to buy rental car insurance, your demeanor can definitely help you get through the reservation process faster if you've already decided against add-ons for your specific situation.
How prepared you are
Your level of preparedness is immediately apparent to any rental car agent worth their salt. Within a few seconds of reaching the counter, you'll usually be asked to present your driver's license, your payment method, your passport (if required), and, in some cases, proof of insurance. When customers already have these documents in hand when it is their turn to check in, it signals to the agent that they are well prepared.
It is wise to review the details of your reservation before your pickup time so you aren't digging through your wallet or backpack, scrolling through emails, or navigating your auto insurance app while other people wait in line. Sometimes, for example, people may travel with a photo of their driver's license and their physical passport. These travelers could receive a rude awakening if the rental agent tells them that only a physical license is accepted. Proper preparation will save you the hassle of dealing with these kinds of incidents, and, in some cases, being kind, courteous, and well-prepared can even earn you free upgrades.
Bear in mind that preparing to rent a vehicle goes beyond packing the appropriate paperwork. Travelers who have everything in order and speak knowledgeably about their travel plans are a breath of fresh air to rental agents. One Redditor even recommends mentioning it if you booked your trip using a travel agent, rather than a self-service website or app. This will clue the agent into the fact that you are an organized person who trusts professionals to do their jobs well.
If you need a vehicle other than the one you booked
It takes very little time for a rental agent to determine if the vehicle you've reserved will work for your trip. If, for instance, they see a family of five who booked a compact car approaching with multiple pieces of checked luggage, golf clubs, skis, and other bulky bags, they will immediately know that the vehicle on the booking won't work for the reality of the situation.
It's not uncommon for renters to book the least expensive vehicle online without fully thinking through how much luggage they're bringing or how many people will be riding in the vehicle. While there are lots of tricks for getting the lowest rental car price, booking the wrong car (whether on purpose or by accident) isn't one of them. Some travelers incorrectly assume they'll get a complimentary upgrade if their reserved vehicle is too small or otherwise insufficient for their party, but that's not how it usually works.
If a larger vehicle is available, the rental company will typically charge a standard upgrade fee. As one person on Reddit pointed out, "trying to switch to a bigger car on the spot would be $$$." Also bear in mind that rental agents have a responsibility to ensure that every car they rent is operated safely, so they could refuse to release a vehicle to someone who refused an upgrade and has too much luggage or too many people.
Whether you're likely to take care of the car
It might not come as a shock that it's fairly easy for rental car agents to figure out which renters are likely to take care of their vehicles. What might surprise you, though, is that this is not so much based on appearance, but on the questions you ask while you're going through the check-in and vehicle pickup process. Travelers who ask thoughtful questions about fuel policies, mileage limits, and what to do if the vehicle develops a mechanical problem have usually done their research.
These types of in-depth, forward-thinking questions are often signals to agents that the person plans to carefully abide by the rental agreement and take good care of the car. The same goes for inspecting your vehicle carefully before driving it off the lot. Taking note of damage and taking photos of the automobile's condition upon pick-up indicates that the renter is a conscientious driver who plans to bring the car back in the same condition it was in when they left with it.
As a general rule, responsible, high-functioning people are proactive rather than reactive. In the case of renting a vehicle, these individuals will ask proper questions about the rental company's policies and regulations instead of simply presuming they already have all the answers. This behavior goes a long way toward showing agents that you care about the car you're about to have entrusted to you.