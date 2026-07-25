9 Things Rental Car Agents Notice About You As Soon As You Check In

If you are a smoker who has gone a bit nose-blind to the odor of cigarette smoke, it might come as a surprise that car rental agents can almost immediately tell if you've been lighting up. On a Quora thread about whether rental agents would notice the smell of smoke in a vehicle, one respondent said it will be "obvious that you have smoked in the car ... We can smell it on your clothes even after they have been through the wash." Smelling like smoke when you approach a car rental counter doesn't mean the agent on duty will automatically assume you'll light a cigarette inside the rental vehicle.

However, the smell of cigarette smoke, and often marijuana smoke, can linger on soft surfaces like clothing, luggage, and auto interiors for weeks or months, according to a Yale Medicine report about "thirdhand smoke." The larger issue at play here is whether the unpleasant scent will transfer from your clothing or bags onto the automobile's upholstery, particularly if you have a long drive ahead of you. Thus, you may end up returning a vehicle that smells like cigarettes even if you never smoked in it.

As one person on Quora pointed out, non-smokers "don't want to drive a car where they can smell it – smokers reduce the value of that car to the majority of drivers." Furthermore, if the rental company determines that your returned vehicle smells too much like smoke to rent out again until it has been cleaned, you may be charged an exorbitant fee. The same Quora poster shared that it often "costs more to remove the smell from a vehicle than what they rented it to you for." It is not uncommon for smoking-cleaning fees to be $400 or more.