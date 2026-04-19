12 Sneaky Ways To Get The Lowest Possible Price For A Car Rental
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It's no secret that travel costs are up across the board, from flights getting more and more expensive to surging gas prices. Under these circumstances, an affordable vacation may seem out of reach for many, but it's not impossible. For travelers trying to fit a rental car into their budget, all it takes is some research and some clever strategies to rent a car without breaking the bank. The truth is that rental car pricing isn't always as straightforward as it seems, and what you see at checkout isn't necessarily the lowest possible rate available.
If you're looking to get on the road for less, a little insider knowledge can go a long way. From where you pick up the car to when (and how often) you book it, small decisions can lead to surprisingly big savings. While some deals are easy to spot, others are more under-the-radar. We tapped into our experiences as budget-savvy travelers, as well as those on Reddit and expert sites like Nerd Wallet, The Points Guy, and Skyscanner to round up these sneaky ways to get the lowest possible rental car costs. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a longer road trip, these strategies can help stretch your budget further without sacrificing convenience or peace of mind.
Pick up your rental outside of the airport
You're likely already well-aware of typical airport price gouging — it's why food in airports is so expensive, why buying a water bottle can feel like it costs an arm and a leg, and why parking at the airport is a problem that's actually getting worse. If you're wondering whether it's cheaper to rent a car at the airport or search elsewhere — well, you probably already know the answer.
According to the flight, hotel, and car rental agency Skyscanner, the price of your car rental when you pick it up from the airport is often 10% to 30% more expensive. If you're on a tight budget, you may want to consider pick-up locations outside of the airport. However, keep in mind that airports often have more car rental options and typically stay open for longer hours, so opting for a different location may not be convenient for every traveler. Also note that most car rental agencies will charge you extra for returning the car to a different location than where you picked it up.
Use your Costco or AAA membership
With Costco memberships starting at $65 and a basic AAA membership generally running you around $50, depending on your area, frugal people may be hesitant to drop money on an annual fee. But seasoned travelers may tell you that the cost is well worth it, especially if you take advantage of all the extra perks. Not only can Costco's vacation packages be the cheapest way to book a trip, but the membership can also help you access some of the lowest possible car rental prices.
"I've used it for years. No issues whatsoever," said one user in the subreddit r/Costco. "I always compare with not using Costco, but it's always cheaper to use Costco." Plus, your membership earns extra benefits like a waived second driver fee, depending on the country and the company you book with, as well as free cancellations. AAA also often offers competitive rental car rates and no fees for a second driver if you're a member. An extra daily fee for drivers under the age of 25 is industry standard. AAA waives this, though, as long as you're at least 20 years old and use your AAA membership when booking with Hertz.
Book your rental early (with free cancellations)
Just like with booking flights, finding the perfect time to book a rental car in order to get the best price can be a bit tricky. Resources point to different times to lock in the best possible rate. According to Skyscanner, booking two to three months ahead is best during peak seasons, or a couple of weeks ahead during the off-season. Meanwhile, a 2024 study from NerdWallet says that customers who pay three months in advance pay 13.4% more, on average, than customers who book just one week before their trip.
Some people may be set on getting their rental car sorted as soon as possible, while others prefer to procrastinate to see if they can get a last-minute deal. In truth, the real answer lies somewhere in the middle. Our solution? Instead of prepaying for your rental car, make a reservation at least a few weeks ahead, as long as it offers free cancellation and doesn't ask for any payment upfront. This is crucial, since it allows you to keep an eye on rates in the weeks that follow and simply rebook for free until you've reached the lowest possible rate. Just be sure to double-check how long a free cancellation is available to you, just in case there is a limited time window. This can vary depending on which company you book with.
"Car rental prices can change by $100s of dollars between booking dates," said a Reddit user in r/TravelHacks, who estimated that booking and re-booking have saved them over $1,000 over the course of a few years. Other users in the subreddit also attest to this, suggesting checking the rates multiple times. For instance, one traveler in the same thread recommends starting their search months ahead and checking prices once a week.
Utilize resources like AutoSlash
If the thought of combing through endless vehicle options and monitoring rental prices feels like a daunting task, Reddit users in r/TravelHacks point to resources like AutoSlash. The company, which has been around since 2010, claims to save customers about 30% on car rental prices by searching through hundreds of possible coupons — including ones available through memberships like AAA, frequent flyer programs, and credit cards. (You can also find some coupons clearly listed on a section of its website.) Unlike most traditional booking aggregators, with AutoSlash, you input your details and request a quote, which will then be sent to you within minutes. After booking, it uses real-time monitoring to continue evaluating prices for you, culminating in even more savings with practically no effort.
"AutoSlash works wonders," said one Reddit user. "Gives you multiple quotes and ways to pay." Even if you end up not opting for a rental directly through AutoSlash, it can be well worth adding into your rotation of sites to check when beginning your car rental search just so you know what's out there. As a third-party booking company, be sure to keep in mind possible risks. "If you show up to get your car and it's not there, there's nobody to help," cautioned one Redditor in r/Travel.
Compare third-party sites with direct booking rates
There are many third-party booking platforms available that can help you scour the Internet for affordable car rental rates — AutoSlash, Kayak, Priceline, and Expedia are just a few of the options out there in the car rental world. When it comes to finding the cheapest possible price, it's best to cross-check various platforms. And then, once you've found the best deal, go directly to the specific company's site to ensure you're getting the actual best rate.
Third-party sites can sometimes tack on extra fees at the end, or as noted, can even run certain risks, like potentially issues with changing your reservation, or not providing support if something goes wrong. So, even if the third-party site does in fact have the best deal, be sure to always check reviews before booking, and make a fully informed choice, weighing any cost benefits with possible risks.
Consider booking through an airline portal
Airline loyalty programs don't just come in handy when it comes to booking flights. These memberships, often referred to as frequent flyer programs, allow you to accumulate points and miles when you fly with that specific airline. These points or miles can then be applied to future flights, plus other perks like lounge access, seat upgrades, and so on.
Some airline programs — such as American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest, and British Airways — even allow you to book your car rental through their portals. This means you can use those points or miles you've accrued on a rental, which can save a lot of money or even eliminate the entire cost. Even if you opt to pay for your vehicle with cash, you can sometimes receive a generous discount while earning currency through that airline's program, which can then be used toward a future trip.
Don't be fooled by the lowest-priced companies
We've all fallen into this trap at one point or another: you find a too-good-to-be-true price for a product or service, only to end up paying for it later, full of regret. This, unfortunately, is all too common when it comes to car rentals. Although it can be tempting to snag that impossibly low rate you may come across, when it comes to choosing which company to rent a car from, it's best to pause and do some research before purchasing, especially if you've never booked with that company before.
"We booked a rental from a cheap rental company in the U.S. last week," shared one person in r/Travel. "About half of the people in the line in front of us had their reservation cancelled due to the company miscommunicating limitations, policies or costs ... we had to pay extra charges that we weren't informed of when we booked online ... Honestly it ended up being the same cost as if we had gone with a major company, but the service/policies were so bad it really put our rental at risk." Whether it's surprise fees tacked on at the end, or worst case scenario, you run into an issue with the car, you don't want an unreliable company that ends up costing you more than you'd budgeted.
Look into a corporate or student discount
Working for certain corporations can have its perks — for instance, you may have access to special discounts for car rentals, reserved solely for employees. How much you end up saving can vary, but it's well worth looking into. Just note that there may be restrictions, like what type of travel you can use your employee discount for, so be sure to look into this ahead of time. Also, keep in mind that you may need to show proof of employment before picking up your car.
If you're in school, you may have similar benefits with some colleges and universities offering special rates. The University of California system, for example, has its own travel portal where students — and even alumni — can utilize partnerships with Hertz, Enterprise and National, and Dollar and Thrifty. Again, note that you may need to prove your student or alumni status before picking up your car.
And if you don't have access to a corporate or student discount code, that doesn't mean you're completely out of luck. It's still well worth doing a general search for any other coupons available. A number of browser extensions, such as Honey, Rakuten, and Capital One Shopping, automatically help you find coupons and sometimes even cash back.
Check if your credit cards or regular auto insurance include rental insurance
If you've forayed into the world of travel credit cards, you may have some extra perks that save you big on your rental car. Car rental insurance can be one of the most unpleasant parts of the whole car rental process, sometimes setting you back an extra $30 to $60 a day, according to Skyscanner, a cost that can add up quickly. But with that said, insurance isn't something you should skip. The good news is that this is a benefit that many travel credit cards offer — the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Preferred, Capital One Venture X, and the United Explorer Card are a few examples.
Generally, you will have to use that specific card to pay for the rental in order to utilize the insurance. Just be sure to check your specific card's policy, as exact coverage can vary, and may offer limits on rental lengths, countries, etc. Note that you'll also have to decline the insurance that's offered by the rental company. If your credit card doesn't cover rental insurance, then also take a look at your regular auto insurance policy, as there may be some overlap in coverage for rentals. Policies can vary from state to state, as can the scope of coverage, so be sure to carefully read over the fine print.
Don't prepay for gas
Car rental companies will typically present you with two options. One is to prepay for gas and return the car empty. The second is to fill it up yourself before dropping the car off. Don't be fooled by the promise of convenience — if you're trying to get the lowest possible price, it's best to skip prepaying. "While we are talking gas, the pre-pay option you will almost always lose," said one Reddit user in r/TravelHacks. "If you [want] to save time then go for it, but you will almost always never win. The price is usually more [than] outside, you do not get refunded for the gas you don't use, and most importantly you are paying for a 'service option' that means it is also TAXED, usually at airport tax rate of 20-30%."
Just be sure you do, in fact, return it with at least the same level of gas that you received it with — or else you risk an excessive charge, warned Redditors in r/AskDad. If the car isn't completely full when you pick it up, take a photo of the gas gauge, in case you need to fight off any extra charges later on. Using an app like GasBuddy will also come in handy to track down the most cost-effective gas stations in your destination. A general rule of thumb is that gas stations right next to the airport will be more expensive. And the same advice goes for other upcharges the rental company may offer you, like prepaying tolls, which often come with exorbitant administration fees.
Thoroughly inspect the car before driving
This won't save you money upfront, but it could become extremely crucial after your trip. It's not unheard of for travelers to be charged for pre-existing scratches or other types of damage, so take a few minutes before leaving the lot to examine the vehicle. One Redditor in the r/Enterprise subreddit reported an experience where the car rental company tried to charge over $1,000 — all for damage that was already there. "I essentially had to prove it with photos of the car prior to leaving the lot but before finding those pics they were well on their way to charging me for things I didn't do," the user said. "I think this might be a little too common."
Not only should you thoroughly inspect the car, but be sure to document everything with photos and videos. "I always take a video to do a slow walk around the entire vehicle," said one Reddit user in r/LifeProTips. "All sides, roof, tires and interior. I also film the dash mileage before going off the lot. The terrible feeling of not being able to prove that you aren't at fault definitely sucks." If there are any other issues — like a faint smoke smell, a low tire pressure warning, or something similar — report it directly to an employee if possible.
Skip the traditional rental and try Turo
If, after considering all of these tips, the whole thought of dealing with a car rental company still gives you pause, there are alternatives. Somewhat akin to Airbnb, but for cars, Turo allows you to rent directly from local hosts. Many travelers on Reddit report positive experiences, especially when it comes to getting the lowest possible rate. "You can usually find cheaper rentals on Turo," said a Reddit user in r/AskSF. "There is always a slight risk that the owner might cancel at the last minute, but my personal experience has been flawless. Many owners are also willing to deliver the car directly to the airport for pickup."
Currently, Turo is available in the United States, Australia, France, and the United Kingdom, as well as a handful of Canadian provinces. Cancellations are free up to one day before the start of the trip, although you'll get a discount for opting for a non-refundable reservation. Plus, additional drivers don't require an extra fee.