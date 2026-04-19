12 Sneaky Ways To Get The Lowest Possible Price For A Car Rental

Just like with booking flights, finding the perfect time to book a rental car in order to get the best price can be a bit tricky. Resources point to different times to lock in the best possible rate. According to Skyscanner, booking two to three months ahead is best during peak seasons, or a couple of weeks ahead during the off-season. Meanwhile, a 2024 study from NerdWallet says that customers who pay three months in advance pay 13.4% more, on average, than customers who book just one week before their trip.

Some people may be set on getting their rental car sorted as soon as possible, while others prefer to procrastinate to see if they can get a last-minute deal. In truth, the real answer lies somewhere in the middle. Our solution? Instead of prepaying for your rental car, make a reservation at least a few weeks ahead, as long as it offers free cancellation and doesn't ask for any payment upfront. This is crucial, since it allows you to keep an eye on rates in the weeks that follow and simply rebook for free until you've reached the lowest possible rate. Just be sure to double-check how long a free cancellation is available to you, just in case there is a limited time window. This can vary depending on which company you book with.

"Car rental prices can change by $100s of dollars between booking dates," said a Reddit user in r/TravelHacks, who estimated that booking and re-booking have saved them over $1,000 over the course of a few years. Other users in the subreddit also attest to this, suggesting checking the rates multiple times. For instance, one traveler in the same thread recommends starting their search months ahead and checking prices once a week.