Between Boston And Cape Cod Is A Charming Town With Shops, Beach Beauty, And Fresh Seafood

If you're looking to escape to the beaches of Massachusetts, you may assume that the best options are around Cape Cod, such as Provincetown or Chatham. However, you don't necessarily need to go that far. In fact, there's a suburb between Boston and Cape Cod (about 45 minutes each way) that offers beautiful beaches, quaint shops, and plenty of fresh seafood to satisfy your hunger. That place is called Marshfield, and it's a great alternative to the more popular areas.

Best of all, Marshfield offers more than just sand and seafood. You can explore other natural areas within the town, including wildlife sanctuaries and marshlands, as well as experience local festivals such as the Marshfield Fair in August or the Levitate Music and Arts Festival in July.

Overall, when Massachusetts is calling, it may be time to forgo the big cities and the crowded beachside towns. Marshfield showcases all the best features of New England's Atlantic coast in a quiet, relaxed way. So, let's discover how to make the most of a trip to Marshfield.