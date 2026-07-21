Between Boston And Cape Cod Is A Charming Town With Shops, Beach Beauty, And Fresh Seafood
If you're looking to escape to the beaches of Massachusetts, you may assume that the best options are around Cape Cod, such as Provincetown or Chatham. However, you don't necessarily need to go that far. In fact, there's a suburb between Boston and Cape Cod (about 45 minutes each way) that offers beautiful beaches, quaint shops, and plenty of fresh seafood to satisfy your hunger. That place is called Marshfield, and it's a great alternative to the more popular areas.
Best of all, Marshfield offers more than just sand and seafood. You can explore other natural areas within the town, including wildlife sanctuaries and marshlands, as well as experience local festivals such as the Marshfield Fair in August or the Levitate Music and Arts Festival in July.
Overall, when Massachusetts is calling, it may be time to forgo the big cities and the crowded beachside towns. Marshfield showcases all the best features of New England's Atlantic coast in a quiet, relaxed way. So, let's discover how to make the most of a trip to Marshfield.
Exploring the beaches and shops of Marshfield, Massachusetts
Since beaches are the main reason to visit a place like Marshfield, let's begin our journey on the coastline. There are five public spots where you can stick your toes into the sand: Rexhame Beach, Fieldston Beach, Sunrise Beach, Brant Rock Beach, and Green Harbor Beach. If you're looking for amenities and beachside activities, Rexhame is the best option, as it has basketball courts, a snack bar, and restrooms. It's also a fine addition to some of the best beaches in Massachusetts.
For a more relaxed experience, Green Harbor or Sunrise Beaches are ideal, because they're situated next to residential areas. This also means they don't have bathrooms or amenities (although Green Harbor has porta-potties). Parking can also be scarce around these beaches, so plan to walk a little bit to reach the shoreline. Fortunately, you don't have to worry about beach safety, as all five have seasonal lifeguards on duty during the day.
After sitting next to the ocean for a few hours, you may be craving seafood. Thankfully, Marshfield has plenty of restaurants where you can indulge in shrimp, oysters, clams, and fish. First, there's Dukes' Beach House next to Fieldston and Sunrise Beaches, where you can drink boozy cocktails or eat shrimp cocktails. Another great option is the Jetty, next to Brant Rock Beach, which has daily deals and live music every weekend. Finally, if you're in the mood for lobster or fresh catches, the Green Harbor Lobster Pound has you covered.
Planning a beachside getaway to Marshfield
The fastest way to reach Marshfield is to fly into the Boston Logan International Airport, aka the best airport to get tipsy while traveling. From there, it's around 45 minutes south to reach the town. Before driving south, you may want to hunt down the longest lobster roll in Boston to see how it compares to those in Marshfield. Unlike larger resort destinations, there are only a few hotel options available in Marshfield, including the Green Harbor Hotel in the center of the city or the Fairview Inn next to the water. Alternatively, there are many vacation rentals throughout the area, including numerous options along the coastline.
Beyond eating and relaxing on the sand, this city also has its share of charming shops. Most of them are in the heart of town, centered around Marshfield Town Green and Webster Square. If you're looking for coastal-inspired decor or gifts, try Coastal Treasures or the Church Fare Thrift and Gift Shoppe. Olivia Rose Children's Boutique is great if you need to buy clothing for your little ones, or if you have a sweet tooth, stop into the Peppermint Twist Candy Shoppe.
Another great reason to visit Marshfield is to enjoy the natural scenery further inland. The town is full of wild areas, including the South River Marsh, the English Salt Marsh Wildlife Management Area, or the Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary. These spots are great for bird and wildlife watching, fishing, hunting, or just exploring.