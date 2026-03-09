The 5 Best Beaches In Massachusetts, According To Reviews

With over 1,500 miles of coastline, Massachusetts is home to many pristine beaches, tucked along the Atlantic. And while you may not get the warm tropical waters of the Caribbean, Massachusetts' beaches have their own unique charm. Of course, the classic Cape Cod is known as the state's prime beach destination, but all across the state, there's beautiful coastline that brings flocks of New Englanders out to enjoy sun and sand all summer.

Whether you want to enjoy the big crashing waves of the Atlantic or prefer calm tidal waters, Massachusetts can provide it all. Most beaches are well-maintained and offer seasonal lifeguard services from Memorial Day through the end of summer. Even in the off-season, there is plenty to enjoy, from letting your dog run free on the beach to marveling at the waves that crash into the shore.

As a born and raised Massachusettan, each summer was marked by packing up the cooler, getting your bed sun loungers, and heading out for a day at the beach. For New Englanders, it's really an all-day affair, made evident by the beach gazebos, large coolers, and wagons filled with water toys and games to play in the sand. After having surveyed the best Massachusetts beaches according to Tripadvisor, Reddit, Yelp, and Lonely Planet, as well as drawing on personal experience from my summers at the beach from childhood to adulthood, here are the Massachusetts beaches that everyone is raving about.