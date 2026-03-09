The 5 Best Beaches In Massachusetts, According To Reviews
With over 1,500 miles of coastline, Massachusetts is home to many pristine beaches, tucked along the Atlantic. And while you may not get the warm tropical waters of the Caribbean, Massachusetts' beaches have their own unique charm. Of course, the classic Cape Cod is known as the state's prime beach destination, but all across the state, there's beautiful coastline that brings flocks of New Englanders out to enjoy sun and sand all summer.
Whether you want to enjoy the big crashing waves of the Atlantic or prefer calm tidal waters, Massachusetts can provide it all. Most beaches are well-maintained and offer seasonal lifeguard services from Memorial Day through the end of summer. Even in the off-season, there is plenty to enjoy, from letting your dog run free on the beach to marveling at the waves that crash into the shore.
As a born and raised Massachusettan, each summer was marked by packing up the cooler, getting your bed sun loungers, and heading out for a day at the beach. For New Englanders, it's really an all-day affair, made evident by the beach gazebos, large coolers, and wagons filled with water toys and games to play in the sand. After having surveyed the best Massachusetts beaches according to Tripadvisor, Reddit, Yelp, and Lonely Planet, as well as drawing on personal experience from my summers at the beach from childhood to adulthood, here are the Massachusetts beaches that everyone is raving about.
Crane Beach, Ipswich
You don't have to go to the Cape to experience Massachusetts' best beaches, and our next selection is proof of that. Located on Ipswich Bay, just 35 minutes north of Boston, Crane Beach, famous for its strange "singing" draws more than 350,000 visitors a year who are attracted to its sandy beaches and dunes filled with wildlife. Named by Lonely Planet as one of the state's best beaches, it's actually part of the Crane Estate, and its dunes are a nesting site for piping plovers, a once-endangered bird that is now thriving.
As the beach is over 1,200 acres, there is plenty of space for people to spread out, even when it gets more crowded during the summer months. "This is a hidden gem to many," writes one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "It is the longest stretch of untouched beach anywhere in New England. Once you get in, you can walk endlessly to find a quiet spot." During the beach season from Memorial Day to Labor Day, beachgoers will find a bathhouse with facilities, outdoor showers to rinse off, and lifeguards on duty from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you aren't up for packing your own lunch and eating it on the beach, there are also picnic tables and the Crane Beach Snack Shack, which offers burgers, salads, sandwiches, drinks, and cool treats to hungry beachgoers.
During the 2025 beach season, it cost $40 per car on the weekend and $35 per car on a weekday to access Crane Beach. Those arriving by motorcycle, bicycle, or on foot pay a reduced fee that ranges from $5 to $10 regardless of the day of the week. Advanced passes are required on the weekends and recommended on weekdays, with passes released two weeks before any given date and available online. In the off-season, visitors can still enjoy the beach with reduced services and no on-duty lifeguards for a reduced fee. During this time, dogs are also welcome to enjoy Crane Beach.
Wingaersheek Beach, Gloucester
A personal favorite, Wingaersheek Beach is a calm slice of heaven in America's oldest seaport, Gloucester. Throughout the summer you'll find it filled with families who enjoy its calm, shallow waters. The beach sits where the Annisquam River flows into Ipswich Bay, making it a place where children can play without parents worrying about the strong currents and rip tides that plague some Massachusetts beaches.
Located less than an hour from Boston, depending on traffic, Wingaersheek Beach has all the amenities one would expect during the summer season. This includes lifeguards, changing areas, and a snack bar to keep beachgoers fed and happy. While on the beach, not only will you have a beautiful view of the water, but you'll also be able to see the historic Annisquam Lighthouse when the conditions are clear. "The beach was stunning and one of the most beautiful beaches I have been to," writes on beachgoer on Tripadvisor. "When the tide goes out, there are lots of tide pools, and the water is a crystal blue color."
However, for all of its beauty, you'll want to be prepared for a few things before you make the trek to this beloved beach. Parking is a major issue, with non-residents having to purchase reserved parking via an online system no more than 10 days in advance. From personal experience, these spaces quickly sell out during the summer, making it hard to embark on a spontaneous trip to the beach. Parking costs $40 during the week and $45 on weekends, leading some people to simply be dropped off in order to avoid the charge.
Race Point Beach, Provincetown
Arriving at this next beach will require a lengthy drive to the tip of the state, but making the effort will reward you with what Tripadvisor lists as the number one beach in Massachusetts. Located in artsy Provincetown, one of the most LGBTQ-friendly cities in the United States, the majestic Race Point Beach has a sweeping view of the ocean thanks to its location on the tip of Cape Cod. Take in dramatic sunsets, embark on a whale watching adventure, or simply enjoy time on the sandy shores watching the power of the ocean.
Race Point Beach is located in the expansive Cape Cod National Seashore, a protected area that spans 40 miles. Easy to visit thanks to its parking lot located right by the dunes, visitors marvel at its beauty, noting that it's not uncommon to see seals splashing in the water. Given its location, it's also a favorite spot to watch the sunset. Those who love history will also appreciate the historic Race Point Lighthouse, a 19th-century beacon that's open for tours every Sunday from July to October, and even available for overnight stays seasonally.
"As a pristine spot where you can set up with the family for the day, have a beach fire (with a permit) see the most amazing sunsets over the water on the east coast....I can't imagine anyplace better," writes one reviewer on Tripadvisor. Race Point Beach is run by the National Park Service, with entry fees of $25 per vehicle, $20 per motorcycle, and $15 when traveling on foot or bicycle. It also accepts the annual America the Beautiful Pass for entry. Visitors can apply for an Oversand Vehicle Permit that allows them to drive on the oversand roads, stepping right out onto the beach, if their car meets certain requirements.
Plum Island Beach, Newbury/Newburyport
Reddit is filled with curious visitors looking for local opinions on Massachusetts' best beaches. A quick survey of the r/newengland and r/massachusetts subreddits unearths plenty of beachgoers seeking advice, and Plum Island is repeatedly mentioned as a great choice for the day. This barrier island is located just off the coast of Newbury and Newburyport, and is home to Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, which attracts birders looking to spot its more than 350 bird species. "If you live in the Boston Area and don't want to drive over an hour to Cape Cod for crowded beaches, Plum Island is the spot for you," writes one beachgoer on Yelp. "The beach is very clean, and the sand is nice."
What we're really talking about here is multiple beaches for the price of one, as what is referred to as Plum Island Beach is really several beach areas that span the whole island. The coastline of the northern tip sits right where the Merrimack River flows into the ocean and has beautiful views. The more central Newbury Beach is close to shops and cafes for those who like having amenities nearby, while the southern part of the island is home to the quiet, picturesque Sandy Point State Reservation, which is great for swimming thanks to its calm waters. Fishing, kayaking, and walking the nature trails are also favorite beachy activities that are perfect for Plum Island.
Plum Island can be accessed by car. The Parker River National Wildlife Refuge has six parking lots, including a small one with just 15 spaces on Sandy Point State Reservation. A day pass for these lots costs just $5, while anyone coming by foot or cycling is free. To enjoy the beach on the northern part of the island, there is a large parking lot in Newburyport that charges $20 during the week and $25 on the weekend for non-residents.
Mayflower Beach, Dennis
Our final beach destination takes us to Mayflower Beach, back on Cape Cod. Located in Dennis, it's about 27 miles from the Sagamore Bridge that takes visitors into the Cape. The beach is known for its incredible low tide, where you can walk for miles exploring sandbars and looking for treasures hidden by the sea. It also keeps the number of visitors limited, as no further entry is allowed once the parking lot fills, ensuring you won't be fighting crowds for a spot in the sand.
Reviewers on Yelp loved the family-friendly beach, where children can search for hermit crabs in tide pools and ride the waves as the tide comes in. Mayflower Beach is also known for its soft sand, perfect for making a sand castle, and beautiful sunsets. With bathrooms, a concession stand, and showers, it really has everything you need to enjoy a full day at the beach. "Hands down the most beautiful beach on the Cape. Looks like you are in the Caribbean," writes one person on Yelp.
Parking at Mayflower Beach is organized by the town of Dennis, costs $35, and is payable by credit card. Many reviewers on Yelp warn that the beach is quite popular and the parking lot can fill up by 9 a.m. during the summer months. Arrive early if you want to park and gain access to this pristine beach.
Methodology
Born and raised in Massachusetts, I spent my summers braving the cold Atlantic waters at a variety of beaches around the state. From long drives to Cape Cod to shorter jaunts to the North Shore, Massachusetts' beaches shaped my summers. Drawing both from personal experience as a native of the state, as well as looking at Tripadvisor, Lonely Planet, Yelp, and Reddit, I put together this curated list of the state's best beaches.
In doing so, I not only looked at which beaches were highly rated, but I also took into consideration location and provided a balanced perspective. Therefore, while you will find selections from Cape Cod, there are also other beloved beaches outside of the peninsula.