Tennessee's Vibrant Nashville Suburb Offers A Day Trip Full Of Lake Fun, Trails, And Casual Dining
The next time you find yourself in Nashville, Tennessee, and wanting a break from the tourist crowds, take a day trip to the dynamic suburb of La Vergne. Nope, there's no passport or transatlantic flight required here: Despite the French-sounding name, it's just a stone's throw from Nashville. While stories abound regarding the origin of La Vergne's name, the most probable one is that it's named for a 19th-century Frenchman who lived here. Today, this charming suburb has a bustling population of around 40,000 and offers visitors plenty of access to lake and trail activities, as well as laid-back and delectable eats to enjoy, making it well worth venturing out of Music City for.
La Vergne is conveniently situated under half an hour by car from the heart of Nashville — or roughly an hour by bus, if you're looking for a public transit option – and it's also only 25 minutes from the city of Murfreesboro. As a result, it's an accessible getaway for a day-trip excursion that feels fulfilling and entertaining without sacrificing ease and proximity to the big city. One resident corroborates this, noting on Niche that it's "such an easy drive" between Nashville and Murfreesboro via La Vergne when there's no traffic. If you're flying into La Vergne, you'll want to arrive at Nashville International Airport (BNA), under 40 minutes' drive away. And when it comes to accommodation, you've got your pick of well-rated hotel and motel options in this suburb.
Spend the day outdoors, hitting the lake or trails in La Vergne
Visitors to La Vergne have no shortage of outdoor activities, no matter whether you're eager to get active or simply want to soak up the sun. The suburb's prime location adjacent to Percy Priest Lake, a sprawling body of water that spans over 14,000 acres and boasts over 200 miles of shoreline, means that a variety of nautical diversions are available. Avid fishers can enjoy a productive day out on the lake, which contains species such as bream, catfish, rockfish, crappie, and largemouth bass. For recreational boating and paddling, one can launch a boat from the public-access Poole Knobs Recreation Area. Swimming is also possible at multiple spots along the lake — but just know that, when it comes to dunking in for a dip, locals have mixed opinions on the cleanliness of the lake.
More of a landlubber? La Vergne is home to plenty of verdant trails, many of which are in the vicinity of the lake. For an easy and highly rated trail that will take you 60 to 90 minutes to hike, opt for the La Vergne Greenway trail. Clocking in at just over 4 miles in total, this route takes you along a combination of paved and gravel paths through lush forest and native plants before reaching lake views. For something more challenging (albeit outside La Vergne proper), there's also the Bryant Grove Trail on the other side of the lake, a nearly 8-mile, moderate-level trail that grants you a range of landscapes along the way: from woods to meadow, and from dirt trail to boardwalk. You'll definitely want to bring plenty of water — and follow the simple rule that ensures your sunscreen is actually protecting your face and neck while you're out.
Tuck into tasty and easy-going cuisine
Nashville may be home to gems like a standout food truck with the cheesiest comfort food and an iconic Mexican eatery featured by Guy Fieri, but the food in La Vergne is certainly nothing to sneeze at either. As Great American Tours frames it, this suburb is "not Nashville's honky-tonk row, but that's the beauty of it — La Vergne offers satisfying meals with smaller crowds and better parking." Grab a table at Margarita House to snack on house-made salsa before digging into mouthwatering classic Mexican dishes including fajitas, burritos, quesadillas, and other options, and wash it all down with a delicious flavored margarita. Local tip: You won't want to overlook the reasonably priced lunch and happy hour specials on weekdays for a low-key and affordable, tasty treat at this unpretentious spot.
For a different flavor profile, opt for a carry-out or delivery meal from Thai Siam Restaurant. Here, you'll find popular Thai dishes like satay chicken, papaya salad, and pad Thai, as well as house specialties such as panang curry duck and crispy chili fish. If you're feeling in the mood for a super-casual takeout dinner that doesn't skimp on taste, this might be the place for you. Diners describe Thai Siam's food as "fresh and flavorful," and the eatery as "a must-try if you love Thai food."