Tennessee's Vibrant Nashville Suburb Offers A Day Trip Full Of Lake Fun, Trails, And Casual Dining

The next time you find yourself in Nashville, Tennessee, and wanting a break from the tourist crowds, take a day trip to the dynamic suburb of La Vergne. Nope, there's no passport or transatlantic flight required here: Despite the French-sounding name, it's just a stone's throw from Nashville. While stories abound regarding the origin of La Vergne's name, the most probable one is that it's named for a 19th-century Frenchman who lived here. Today, this charming suburb has a bustling population of around 40,000 and offers visitors plenty of access to lake and trail activities, as well as laid-back and delectable eats to enjoy, making it well worth venturing out of Music City for.

La Vergne is conveniently situated under half an hour by car from the heart of Nashville — or roughly an hour by bus, if you're looking for a public transit option – and it's also only 25 minutes from the city of Murfreesboro. As a result, it's an accessible getaway for a day-trip excursion that feels fulfilling and entertaining without sacrificing ease and proximity to the big city. One resident corroborates this, noting on Niche that it's "such an easy drive" between Nashville and Murfreesboro via La Vergne when there's no traffic. If you're flying into La Vergne, you'll want to arrive at Nashville International Airport (BNA), under 40 minutes' drive away. And when it comes to accommodation, you've got your pick of well-rated hotel and motel options in this suburb.