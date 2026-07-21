Kentucky's Mining Communities Hidden In The Appalachian Mountains Transformed Into An Ethereal Outdoor Escape
On the eastern edge of Kentucky in the Appalachian Mountains sit three tiny communities tucked into stunning mountain terrain. While these towns were once home to booming coal mining operations, they're now destinations for tourists looking for mountain views and outdoor recreation. The Tri-Cities area of Harlan County, Kentucky, with the historic communities of Cumberland, Benham, and Lynch, offers travelers breathtaking overlooks, serene hiking trails, and outdoor adventure.
Sitting beneath Pine Mountain and Black Mountain in a remote area near the Kentucky-Virginia border, the Tri-Cities experienced rapid population growth in the early 20th century as the coal industry became established in the area. While the town of Cumberland had been settled in the early 19th century, Benham and Lynch were both founded by mining companies looking to provide comfortable living for their workers. As mining in the area has dwindled due to economic factors, the Tri-Cities have worked to preserve their historic town centers and the natural beauty of the local landscape.
The Tri-Cities offer outdoor getaways and thrilling adventure
Named as unique Trail Towns by the state of Kentucky due to their commitment to preserving their history and natural resources, the Tri-Cities are home to state natural areas ready for adventurers willing to step off the beaten path. Kingdom Come State Park, which boasts some of the highest elevations in Kentucky's state parks, rewards travelers who venture up its winding roads with otherworldly scenes of morning fog drifting through the valley and evening sunsets stretching across the landscape. Many of the park's scenic overlooks can be accessed by car, while the park's sandstone rock features — such as Raven Rock and Log Rock — greet visitors as they walk the trails. Nearby, Blanton Forest State Nature Preserve offers hikers a vision of times past with paths that wind through a pristine forest of huge, old-growth trees, some of which are several hundred years old.
Visitors looking for adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventure might prefer to try the Dragon Slayer Highway 160, a motorcycle route featuring 226 curves within 24 miles (not to be confused with "The Tail of the Dragon," the winding motorcycle path through the Smoky Mountains). Thrill-seekers can go off-roading at the rugged terrain of nearby Black Mountain Off-Road Adventure Area or through the rocky outcrops of Little Shepherd Trail in Kentenia State Forest. The Tri-Cities also offer the opportunity for a hair-raising adventure of a different sort — the possibility of sighting bears, which are frequent visitors to the area.
Other things to see and do in the Tri-Cities
Even as the Tri-Cities have transformed into a spot for enjoying mountain scenery, the communities have also sought to preserve their mining history. Portal 31, in the town of Lynch, hosts an underground tour inside an old coal mine; tour participants don mining gear and ride a rail car into the mountain to learn how the local mines operated. Those who aren't up for the descent into the mine can instead head to Benham to tour the Kentucky Coal Museum, which has exhibits, mining artifacts, and even a simulated mine on the lower floor.
The area's historic roots are also visible in the charming Benham Schoolhouse Inn, which was built in 1926 as a school for area children and converted into a hotel over 30 years ago. Other accommodations can be found in the nearby town of Harlan, including budget hotels, camping, and cabins. Travelers who want to immerse themselves in the fresh air can reserve one of 14 primitive campsites at Kingdom Come State Park or book the cabin at the park's Bullock Overlook to experience the dreamy mountain vistas first thing upon waking. The city of Kingsport, Tennessee, known for its antique shops and walkable downtown, is about a 90-minute drive from the Tri-Cities and offers several two- and three-star hotels.