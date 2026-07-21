Kentucky's Mining Communities Hidden In The Appalachian Mountains Transformed Into An Ethereal Outdoor Escape

Named as unique Trail Towns by the state of Kentucky due to their commitment to preserving their history and natural resources, the Tri-Cities are home to state natural areas ready for adventurers willing to step off the beaten path. Kingdom Come State Park, which boasts some of the highest elevations in Kentucky's state parks, rewards travelers who venture up its winding roads with otherworldly scenes of morning fog drifting through the valley and evening sunsets stretching across the landscape. Many of the park's scenic overlooks can be accessed by car, while the park's sandstone rock features — such as Raven Rock and Log Rock — greet visitors as they walk the trails. Nearby, Blanton Forest State Nature Preserve offers hikers a vision of times past with paths that wind through a pristine forest of huge, old-growth trees, some of which are several hundred years old.

Visitors looking for adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventure might prefer to try the Dragon Slayer Highway 160, a motorcycle route featuring 226 curves within 24 miles (not to be confused with "The Tail of the Dragon," the winding motorcycle path through the Smoky Mountains). Thrill-seekers can go off-roading at the rugged terrain of nearby Black Mountain Off-Road Adventure Area or through the rocky outcrops of Little Shepherd Trail in Kentenia State Forest. The Tri-Cities also offer the opportunity for a hair-raising adventure of a different sort — the possibility of sighting bears, which are frequent visitors to the area.