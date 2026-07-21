Texas' Inexpensive County Is A Gulf Coast Paradise Full Of Affordable Towns And Family Fun
Have you ever wondered why all of George Strait's exes live in Texas? If the beloved country singer's 1987 song is to be believed, one reason could be the state's affordability and scenic location on the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump). Some Texas counties capture this lifestyle better than others, such as Jefferson County, about 80 miles east of Houston. This is one of Texas' most affordable counties for owning a home and the seventh most affordable in the U.S., according to recent data from real estate analytics company ATTOM.
Jefferson County presents an assortment of environments across its 937-square-mile expanse. Comprised almost entirely of towns, most of which don't surpass 20,000 residents, it gives way to numerous natural settings. While the Neches River, Sabine Lake, and Pine Island Bayou provide beautiful scenery in the county's east and north, it's the southern reaches that feel most picturesque. This is where you'll find Jefferson County's Gulf Coast beaches and lake-filled wildlife refuges. It's also where the Sabine Passage marks Texas' southeast corner, where the Lone Star State ends, and Louisiana begins.
One of the reasons Jefferson County is such an inviting Gulf Coast paradise is Sea Rim State Park, where you can camp by the beach with plenty of watersport opportunities. Around 2 miles of Gulf Coast beaches and 4,000 acres of marshland provide a picturesque environment for fishing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, swimming, and leisurely beach days. You can even ride on horseback along the Gulf Coast sand. Right next door is McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge, a free-to-visit wildlife watching gem. Visit the refuge's 20-mile McFaddin Beach, a relatively uncrowded escape for beach driving, camping, and family days out building sandcastles and swimming.
Explore Jefferson County's affordable towns and cities
Jefferson County's affordability extends to many of its community hubs. Port Arthur is one of the cheapest places in the area to buy a house on Zillow. It's also Texas' "Cajun Capital" city, after numerous Cajuns moved here in the 1900s and fell in love with the environment similar to Louisiana. The city honors its Cajun heritage and culture with its annual Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas and Cajun Heritage Festival celebrations. Visitors can also dine on authentic Cajun fare thanks to Port Arthur's prosperous shrimping industry. Rock'n Crab is one of the most popular restaurants, serving affordable dishes like boiled shrimp, seafood gumbo, fried lobster, crawfish po'boys, and crab boils.
Situated along the Taylor Bayou, La Belle is a small community that isn't on many Jefferson County visitors' radars. This town might owe its continued existence to oil discovery, but if you're visiting these days, you're probably doing so to dine at Pine Tree Lodge. This rustic American restaurant hosts live country music and has an outdoor deck overlooking the bayou. It also serves a range of seafood, including alligator, catfish, flounder, shrimp, and oysters. Fannett is another small town 10 minutes away with one of the county's best and most affordable crawfish spots, Juju's Cajun Crawfish Shak. "First time there. The food is excellent and the price per pound for crawfish is awesome. I enjoyed every bite," one diner wrote in a Google review.
Beaumont is Jefferson County's most populous city. It's also a great destination for learning more about this region without spending a lot. The McFaddin-Ward House Museum offers free guided tours of this historic Texas residence, its carriage house, and beautiful gardens. You can also visit the Cattail Marsh Wetlands for free. Walk along boardwalks through 900 acres of wetlands with opportunities to spot various bird species.
Family fun in Jefferson County
Families have a lot of ways they can enjoy Jefferson County, including the aforementioned towns and Gulf Coast natural areas. Beaumont is particularly flush with family-friendly entertainment and experiences. The Beaumont Children's Museum has interactive exhibits for children of all ages. Kids can paint, play instruments, dig for fossils, build intricate contraptions, and learn real-world skills in a miniature town. The Fire Museum of Texas also offers great exhibits for kids, including dress-ups in firefighter uniforms and a fire engine simulator. Don't forget to see the World's Largest Working Fire Hydrant or the vintage fire engines.
If you want to spend the day fishing or boating, head to Walter Umphrey State Park near Port Arthur. The park has a long pier that's lit up at night, providing many hours of fishing in the Sabine Pass. People also launch their boats and picnic on the grass. Collier's Ferry Park in Beaumont is another great family day out. It has a playground, picnic tables, a 1.8-mile walking trail, and multiple boat ramps for getting out on the Neches River. You can also fish and crab from the pier.
One of the best ways to get into Jefferson County is by driving to Beaumont from Houston in about 90 minutes. If you're coming from Louisiana, the drive from Lake Charles takes around an hour. You can also fly into Jack Brooks Regional Airport (BPT) near Nederland from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). Many of the cities and towns in Jefferson County have a range of budget-friendly motels and hotels. Beaumont has the biggest selection, followed by Port Arthur.