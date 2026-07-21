Texas' Inexpensive County Is A Gulf Coast Paradise Full Of Affordable Towns And Family Fun

Have you ever wondered why all of George Strait's exes live in Texas? If the beloved country singer's 1987 song is to be believed, one reason could be the state's affordability and scenic location on the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump). Some Texas counties capture this lifestyle better than others, such as Jefferson County, about 80 miles east of Houston. This is one of Texas' most affordable counties for owning a home and the seventh most affordable in the U.S., according to recent data from real estate analytics company ATTOM.

Jefferson County presents an assortment of environments across its 937-square-mile expanse. Comprised almost entirely of towns, most of which don't surpass 20,000 residents, it gives way to numerous natural settings. While the Neches River, Sabine Lake, and Pine Island Bayou provide beautiful scenery in the county's east and north, it's the southern reaches that feel most picturesque. This is where you'll find Jefferson County's Gulf Coast beaches and lake-filled wildlife refuges. It's also where the Sabine Passage marks Texas' southeast corner, where the Lone Star State ends, and Louisiana begins.

One of the reasons Jefferson County is such an inviting Gulf Coast paradise is Sea Rim State Park, where you can camp by the beach with plenty of watersport opportunities. Around 2 miles of Gulf Coast beaches and 4,000 acres of marshland provide a picturesque environment for fishing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, swimming, and leisurely beach days. You can even ride on horseback along the Gulf Coast sand. Right next door is McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge, a free-to-visit wildlife watching gem. Visit the refuge's 20-mile McFaddin Beach, a relatively uncrowded escape for beach driving, camping, and family days out building sandcastles and swimming.