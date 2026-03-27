5 Of Frank Sinatra's Favorite Places To Stay And Visit During His Life

Frank Sinatra famously asked his audience to fly him to the moon, but even without leaving Earth's atmosphere, he traveled far and wide for both work and pleasure. Ol' Blue Eyes — whose storied singing and acting career spanned decades until his death in 1998 — was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, and later claimed both coasts as his own, keeping homes in Los Angeles, Palm Springs, and New York, among others. Though he generally preferred stateside life, his work, celebrity, and philanthropy sent him to far-flung romantic destinations like Monaco, Paris, and Portofino, where he likely stayed at the celebrity-exclusive Hotel Splendido, a romantic mountainside hotel linked to movie stars. Each destination revealed different versions of Sinatra: the New York crooner, the California cocktails-on-the-patio instigator, the Miami socialite. He also maintained a longstanding residency in Las Vegas and got his first big break in Chicago, where he frequented the Windy City's Italian restaurants.

We combed the archives of historical reporting and coverage of Sinatra's life and travels to highlight several of Sinatra's favorite destinations around the U.S. Out of all the places he loved, five favorites: Palm Springs, Chicago, Miami Beach, New York, and Las Vegas stood out. As one of the most popular and well-documented public figures of his time, much of Sinatra's story has been preserved through sources like USA Today, Architectural Digest, and Smithsonian Magazine, alongside biographical materials and content from the venues themselves, which proudly highlight their connection to the legendary crooner. Visit any of Sinatra's favorite old haunts today, and you can still feel his presence. These places not only help tell the story of who Sinatra was, but still deliver destination-worthy food, lodging, and experiences for today's travelers, so that you can "do it his way" on your next vacation.