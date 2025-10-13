One Of The Most Violent Cities In Florida Is An Unexpected Gateway Suburb To The Keys And Everglades

Having the highest violent crime rate in the state doesn't necessarily make Florida City the most dangerous. In fact, it ranks fifth on the FBI's list of the top five most dangerous cities in 2025, according to Sirix Monitoring, a security blog. The distinction of most dangerous city in Florida goes to Belle Glade, a small lakeside town. Overall, the State of Florida ranks sixth-best state in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report, citing positive stats on crime, education, economic health, and more. So given those high ranks for Florida the State, what does this mean for Florida City?

For one, its population is small — only about 13,000, as of a 2023 census. Violent crime rates are calculated per 100,000 residents, which means even a moderate number of crimes — including murder or non-negligent manslaughter, robbery, rape, and aggravated assault, which are what the FBI defines as violent crimes — can inflate the statistic, making the issue appear more widespread than it may actually be.

Florida City also suffers from deep poverty — more than 30% of the population lives below the poverty line — though some estimates reach as high as 41% — and that increased from 2022 to 2023. The median individual income was only $25,100 in 2023, alongside a 4.6% decrease in employment from 2022 to 2023. Limited job opportunities — Niche ranked it only a C+ job market — and underfunded schools add to the economic depression. Only 7.46% of Florida City residents over 25 hold college degrees, far below the national average of nearly 22%. Numerous studies show a strong correlation between high poverty and violent crime rates, which is likely part of Florida City's story. High traffic also makes it vulnerable to drug smuggling, human trafficking, and other organized crime, but minimal law enforcement resources makes monitoring it difficult.