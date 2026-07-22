Washington's Car-Free State Park Is An Island Escape Off The Coast Of Seattle With Forest Camping And Trails

Washington State's rugged coastline is almost as iconic a representation of the state as the Cascade Range. Olympic National Park is fairly well-known for its ethereal beaches and coastal rainforests. However, Washington also has numerous islands scattered throughout the Puget Sound and the Salish Sea that replicate Olympic National Park's dream-like coastal atmosphere without cumbersome crowds or traffic bottlenecks. One perfect example is Washington's Blake Island Marine State Park. Blake Island is a small, relatively undeveloped island in the Puget Sound, just north of the much larger Vashon Island and across the water from Waterfront Park, Seattle's answer to New York's High Line. Though the Seattle skyline is visible from the park's shores, the trip from Seattle is a bit more complicated than a short car ride — and that's the point.

With no bridges connecting it to the mainland, Blake Island State Park is free of roads or vehicle traffic, leaving the island's forest ecosystem largely undisturbed. This is especially true now, after Seattle's Argosy Cruises discontinued its excursions to the island. Today, the only way to get to the island is via your own private boat, kayak, or charter service. While this is undoubtedly a letdown for anyone who wants to explore Blake Island, the limited transportation options do have the silver lining of preserving the park's essential pristine characteristics from even the most modest of crowds. With beautiful trails and campgrounds, and no cars or road traffic to corrupt the atmosphere, Blake Island Marine State Park offers top-tier hiking and camping getaways that will make you feel worlds away from Seattle, no matter how clear the skyline is from across the water.