South Carolina's Scenic District Is Packed With Charming Towns And Outdoor Fun Across 5 Counties
Historic architecture, crispy fried pork chops, and the famously warm Southern hospitality are just some of South Carolina's signature offerings. Charleston usually snags the limelight when we're talking about the state, but why focus on one city when Palmetto State's Old 96 District comes five counties strong?
Named after the 96 miles between the Cherokee settlement of Keowee and a colonial-era settlement-turned-judicial district, Old 96 District includes the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick. Folded into these counties are charming towns and natural attractions that promise outdoor fun, creating a delightfully jam-packed itinerary for any visitor to South Carolina's northwestern stretch.
Historic attractions abound — unsurprising, given that this sliver of backcountry was witness to Revolutionary War skirmishes in the 18th century. Adventurous souls will not find themselves wanting either, what with a slew of trails for biking and hiking, state parks to explore, and lakeside spots for boating or fishing. Throw in some offbeat attractions like haunted hotspots, annual barbecue cook-offs, and a quirky unicorn farm, and the district's "Unexpected Wonders" slogan comes well-merited. Ready to explore this scenic district? Here's what awaits you in these South Carolina counties.
Greenwood County
Home to a smattering of endearing towns, Greenwood County honors its historic roots just as much as it embraces its modern pivots. Uptown Greenwood, the county's core, is home to a leafy Main Street lined with shops, restaurants, and cultural establishments, spoiling locals and visitors alike with its walkable, small-town charm. Ware Shoals exudes an equally relaxed vibe, where strolling along the Saluda River and attending the yearly Catfish Feastival dominate the town's itinerary.
Make an obligatory stop at Ninety Six — site of two 18th-century Revolutionary War battles and the eight-pointed Star Fort. Today, it's preserved as a National Historic Site by the National Park Service for its significance in Revolutionary War history. Around Ninety Six, wooded trails and wildlife sightings await; avid birders will especially appreciate the guided bird walks that take place around Star Fort Pond.
Water-centric activities such as boating, paddling, fishing, and swimming take place around Lake Greenwood. Those wanting to stay on dry land can meander down the Cambridge Gateway Trail or unwind at the City Garden. Tee off from numerous golf courses in the county, or take on a scenic trail on horseback. As local realtor Amy McAlister tells Homes.com, Greenwood's appeal is all about location. "It's not a big city like some of the surrounding cities, but we're about three hours from the mountains, three hours from the beach." With its mix of history, outdoor adventure, and small-town charm, Greenwood County is an easy place to spend a weekend exploring.
Abbeville County
"I might be biased — Abbeville is the heart of it," writes seasoned road tripper Lori Blalock of Southerner Says, describing one of the Old 96 District's most historic counties. Abbeville offers a peaceful escape from the bustle with a charming town square, dotted with colorful centuries-old, low-slung buildings, an 1860 Neo-Gothic silhouette of the Trinity Episcopal Church, and a 1908-built Opera House. The county also channels strong historical undercurrents thanks to its deep ties to the Civil War. It was home to both the hill where South Carolina voted to secede from the Union and the Burt-Stark Mansion, where the Confederacy effectively came to an end, earning it the nickname "the birthplace and deathbed of the Confederacy."
Some of Abbeville's historic landmarks have ghostly attachments as well. Moving stage props and lights being turned off have reportedly taken place at the Opera House. Meanwhile, the Belmont Inn, which dates back to 1903, is known for ghostly appearances and jiggling doorknobs, though owner Jim Petty assures visitors there's nothing to fear. "The ghosts here are all positive," Petty tells Old96District.com.
In broad daylight, Abbeville locals and visitors take advantage of Lake Russell and Lake Secession, man-made lakes that invite fishing sessions and refreshing swims. Want to spend even more time outdoors? Head to Calhoun Falls State Park, a popular spot to row a kayak, follow a trail, or pitch a tent for an overnight camping adventure. One previous visitor described it as "a really peaceful place to spend a couple of days," adding that there are "wonderful sunsets over the lake."
McCormick County
No other county in the Old 96 District embraces the outdoors more than McCormick, whose shores are lined with three state parks. Hickory Knob State Resort Park is a natural retreat with a touch of luxury — visitors can enjoy activities such as kayaking, swimming, boating, and fishing. There are even ranges for archery and skeet shooting on the premises. It's also especially appealing for golfers, as the full-service, 18-hole course, on-site restaurant, and lodgings are where Hickory Knob departs from the usual state park format.
Also fronting Lake Thurmond is the Baker Creek State Park, laden with 34 RV and tent campsites, 10 miles of trails to be done on foot or by bike, and a wide choice of water adventures. Not sure where to start? Defer to park manager Rob Powell, who suggests kayaking to an estuary for sightings of turtles, woodpeckers, and osprey, or winding the day down watching the sunset from the park's pavilion. Lastly, Hamilton Branch State Park is decidedly more low-key — put fishing expeditions and a 12-mile bike trail on your outdoor itinerary.
Away from the lake, duck into McCormick Heritage Gold Mine to try your hand at panning for gold. Cyrus McCormick purchased the mine decades after a local's 1850s gold strike helped put the county on the map. From the McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah displaying artisanal creations to the scenic, tree-lined railroad tracks trail and the handful of boutiques, coffee shops, and restaurants, McCormick's old-time charm works its magic on visitors. As local realtor Kerry Hall tells Homes.com, "We like to say it's like a little Hallmark movie town."
Edgefield County
Theoretically, the combination of governors and turkeys shouldn't work, but it curiously does in Edgefield County — and proudly so. Ten South Carolina governors hail from here, as does the seat of the National Wild Turkey Federation. So beloved are these facts that each gets its own charming town tribute: a hand-painted mural, the Ten Governors Rail Trail marking the names of the homegrown politicians along Slade Lake, and oversized, hand-printed fiberglass turkey statues scattered around town.
Balancing Edgefield's quirky, small-town charms is the more than two-centuries-old Courthouse Square. The area is anchored by an obelisk dedicated to Edgefield's Confederate soldiers, overlooked by the Edgefield County Courthouse and local establishments. Delve into traditional Edgefield crafts — pottery and blacksmithing — at fun workshops around town.
For outdoor adventure, enjoy walks along the shores of Slade Lake, or book a horse ride at the 50-acre equestrian resort featuring a plantation home bed-and-breakfast. It's also easy to reach the nearby state parks — Lake Greenwood, Calhoun Falls, and Hickory Knob — for camping, golfing, and fishing. If something more rustic is up your alley, bookmark a trip to Lick Fork Lake Recreation Area in the Sumter National Forest, some 11 miles away from Edgefield's center. Teeming with peach orchards, artisan goods, and storybook charm, Edgefield is an underrated South Carolina town that exudes pure Southern magic.
Laurens County
If Laurens County ever had a claim to fame, it's the Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site, fodder for history buffs and curious visitors alike. This destination is set on 397 acres that were witness to the clash of Patriot militia, Loyalist troops, and British provincial troops in the historic August 19, 1780, Revolutionary War battle. Today, this site also features 2.5 miles of trails, one through the British- and Patriot-side battlefields and the other leading to the British Camp. Beyond the history, the park offers a host of natural spots for boating, fishing, and bird-watching activities.
Laurens County's revived town center maintains its small-town charm. Local businesses, a courthouse square, and lovely restored apartments are prominent features along Laurens' Main Street, making it a hub for socializing, retail, and dining. Courthouse Square, anchored by the historic Laurens County Courthouse, comes alive each October in a fanfare of a BBQ cook-off, musical events, and markets. For a spot of history, drop by the Laurens County Museum, which boasts "one of the largest Native American artifact collections in the Southeast." History fiends can take in its collection of archaeological artifacts from South Carolina and beyond.
Parks and green spaces complement Laurens' intimate downtown with a year-round outdoor paradise. Visitors can play a round of disc golf at Laurens County Park, paddle the scenic Reedy River by kayak from Charlie Lollis Memorial Park, or spend a quiet afternoon fishing at the Karl Dixon Memorial Park pond. For some added whimsy, bring the kids over to the Hidden Pasture Unicorn Farm for some animal fun. Within its borders, Laurens balances its history, activity, and social scene in equal measure.