South Carolina's Scenic District Is Packed With Charming Towns And Outdoor Fun Across 5 Counties

Historic architecture, crispy fried pork chops, and the famously warm Southern hospitality are just some of South Carolina's signature offerings. Charleston usually snags the limelight when we're talking about the state, but why focus on one city when Palmetto State's Old 96 District comes five counties strong?

Named after the 96 miles between the Cherokee settlement of Keowee and a colonial-era settlement-turned-judicial district, Old 96 District includes the counties of Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, and McCormick. Folded into these counties are charming towns and natural attractions that promise outdoor fun, creating a delightfully jam-packed itinerary for any visitor to South Carolina's northwestern stretch.

Historic attractions abound — unsurprising, given that this sliver of backcountry was witness to Revolutionary War skirmishes in the 18th century. Adventurous souls will not find themselves wanting either, what with a slew of trails for biking and hiking, state parks to explore, and lakeside spots for boating or fishing. Throw in some offbeat attractions like haunted hotspots, annual barbecue cook-offs, and a quirky unicorn farm, and the district's "Unexpected Wonders" slogan comes well-merited. Ready to explore this scenic district? Here's what awaits you in these South Carolina counties.