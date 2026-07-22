Texas' Hidden Island Getaway Under An Hour From San Antonio Could Easily Pass For Hawaii

Son's Island is located on the edge of the community of Seguin in Texas Hill Country just 11 miles from New Braunfels, the town that's also home to Schlitterbahn Waterpark, a family-friendly destination regarded as the best in the U.S. This 3.5-acre property features a 4,000-foot of shore, where guests can plunge into the refreshing waters of Lake Placid between chill-out sessions in private, thatched-roof cabanas. Son's Island offers 55 of these tropical structures surrounded by cypress trees, and each comes with its own hammocks, barbecue grill, picnic table, bartop counter, and private dock.

Each cabana can be booked for the day (hours are 10:30-6:30) with a maximum of eight people per hut, though you can increase the number to 15 as an add-on. Guests can bring their own food and drinks (including alcohol) as well as charcoal for the grill, though glass containers are not permitted. There are also kayaks and paddleboards available for use, though you'll need to purchase a wristband to access them.

One of the best things about Son's Island is just how hidden away it feels. Texas Hill Country Magazine called it "a lush and secluded summer destination ... tucked away in the middle of an unassuming neighborhood in Seguin." One Google Maps user described it as a "secluded and great place to rejuvenate," while according to the Son's Island website, Lake Placid is "barely on the map for most Hill Country visitors," and that "[m]ost people drive right past it on the highway without knowing it's there."