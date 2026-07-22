Texas' Hidden Island Getaway Under An Hour From San Antonio Could Easily Pass For Hawaii
When you think of islands in Texas, the Gulf Coast likely springs to mind. After all, the Lone Star State boasts 367 miles of shoreline dotted with sandy beaches, palm trees, laid-back fishing towns, and yes, plenty of islands. However, you don't need to venture out to the coast to experience island life in Texas. Less than an hour northeast of San Antonio, you'll find Son's Island, a private island day resort on Lake Placid, a reservoir on the Guadalupe River. This "daycation" spot offers personal lakeside cabanas, docks, rope swings, volleyball nets, barbecue grills, kayaks and paddleboards, and more, along with the kind of languid, tropical vibes that may have you thinking you're lounging in Hawaii.
"Have you been dreaming of an exotic tropical vacation, but lacking time off from work or the funds for a trip to Hawaii?" wrote Jennifer Webster Jurica in an article for Texas Hill Country magazine. "No need to worry about volcanoes or tsunamis while you enjoy all of the tropical fun that this hidden Texas gem has to offer." This sentiment was echoed by a recent visitor on Google Maps, who remarked, "Son's Island is one of those places you can't believe exists in Texas. Crossing the little wooden bridge onto the island feels like you've left the country ... The closest thing to a tropical vacation without leaving Texas."
Relax and cool off at secluded Son's Island
Son's Island is located on the edge of the community of Seguin in Texas Hill Country just 11 miles from New Braunfels, the town that's also home to Schlitterbahn Waterpark, a family-friendly destination regarded as the best in the U.S. This 3.5-acre property features a 4,000-foot of shore, where guests can plunge into the refreshing waters of Lake Placid between chill-out sessions in private, thatched-roof cabanas. Son's Island offers 55 of these tropical structures surrounded by cypress trees, and each comes with its own hammocks, barbecue grill, picnic table, bartop counter, and private dock.
Each cabana can be booked for the day (hours are 10:30-6:30) with a maximum of eight people per hut, though you can increase the number to 15 as an add-on. Guests can bring their own food and drinks (including alcohol) as well as charcoal for the grill, though glass containers are not permitted. There are also kayaks and paddleboards available for use, though you'll need to purchase a wristband to access them.
One of the best things about Son's Island is just how hidden away it feels. Texas Hill Country Magazine called it "a lush and secluded summer destination ... tucked away in the middle of an unassuming neighborhood in Seguin." One Google Maps user described it as a "secluded and great place to rejuvenate," while according to the Son's Island website, Lake Placid is "barely on the map for most Hill Country visitors," and that "[m]ost people drive right past it on the highway without knowing it's there."
Where to eat and drink in Seguin
The wider Texas Hill Country is dotted with an array of charming towns. From Bandera — known as the "Cowboy Capital of the World" — to the artsy outdoor paradise that is Wimberley, the region has no shortage of communities offering local flavor, enthralling scenery, top-notch wine, and plenty of terrific food and drink.
Nearby Seguin is no exception, so while you're in the neighborhood, make sure to stop by for a meal, beverage, or both. Power Plant Texas Bar & Grill occupies a former industrial space overlooking the Guadalupe River and features cold beer and cocktails along with American classics such as meatloaf and pecan-crusted chicken. "What a cool spot to visit for a beverage and bite," remarked one recent customer on Google Maps, while another described it as "[g]reat food with even better ambiance."
For some proper BBQ, get down with some smoked meats and excellent sides at Schulze's Pit Room. "Meat falls right off the bones. Smoked to perfection. Brisket melts in your mouth," reported one happy fan on Google Maps, while if you're craving Tex-Mex, Taqueria Atotonilco is likely your best bet in town. With fresh ingredients and handmade corn tortillas, this family-run joint serves homestyle plates that have earned plenty of praise online. "Fresh fresh fresh and flavorful," wrote one customer on Tripadvisor, while one Yelp reviewer noted, "Been in Seguin 6 plus years and tried everything out here and for Mexican food, no other has beat it." Just get there before 3 p.m., as they're only open for breakfast and lunch.