Boston's Quiet Suburb Is A Charming Town With New England Scenery, Local Eats, And A Walkable Square

As a suburb of Boston, the best way to reach Grafton is to fly into the Boston Logan International Airport (which also happens to be the best airport to get tipsy in while traveling) and drive about an hour west. Alternatively, if you can find a flight to the Worcester Regional Airport, it's only half an hour northwest. Once you're in town, the only hotel is the Grafton Inn, which sits on the edge of the Town Common. There are also surprisingly few vacation rentals in town, so you'll likely have to book a room in nearby Worcester or Upton, depending on what you're looking for.

The time of year you visit can also impact how you enjoy Grafton. For example, during the summer, you can take advantage of Silver Lake Beach, which is only open from late June to mid-August. August is also the month of Grafton Day, where you can celebrate the town and local vendors. As with most New England towns, Grafton gets its share of snow and ice during the winter, so keep that in mind if you're planning on visiting during the holidays.

If you're a fan of the great outdoors, Grafton also has an extensive network of trails and nature preserves. The best way to discover the best ones to explore is to look at the town's interactive map of each parcel and the trails available inside it. Or, if you prefer managed parks with playgrounds and sports fields, you can check out places like Norcross Park and Fisher Park. Finally, if you're in the mood to paddle, Riverview Park has a launch area for canoes or kayaks so you can explore Fisherville Pond. But if you really want water activities, head to nearby Lake Quinsigamond, a quiet escape with beaches, fishing, and cozy cabins.