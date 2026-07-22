Boston's Quiet Suburb Is A Charming Town With New England Scenery, Local Eats, And A Walkable Square
For travelers seeking quintessential New England charm, Massachusetts is an obvious choice. However, you don't have to visit big cities like Boston to get the full experience. In fact, depending on the type of vacation you're trying to have, it may be better to get outside the metro area and explore a smaller, quieter part of the region.
Situated on the outskirts of Boston (about 45 minutes west) and just south of Worcester, Grafton is a promising choice. With its open landscapes and small-town atmosphere, you can really stretch your legs and embrace the New England way of life, complete with museums, rolling countryside, and tasty local restaurants. There's even a walkable square in downtown where you can get your steps in and enjoy Grafton like a local.
So if the idea of spending a day or a weekend in the countryside sounds appealing, it might be time to see how well Grafton scratches that itch. Let's take a tour of this suburb and discover its hidden gems.
What to expect from Grafton, Massachusetts
As with many small towns in America, the best way to get to know Grafton is to start in its downtown district, specifically the central square known as the Grafton Common. This space is popular for local events, such as the Grafton Farmers Market and the summer concert series. You can also walk to various stores and restaurants from the square, making it a convenient starting point for exploring the town and a fine addition to any list of walkable downtowns in Massachusetts. The Grafton Public Library is also across the street from the Common if you're looking for something free to do during your stay.
If you're in a shopping mood, you can walk north from the square to Grafton Country Store across the street or Off the Common Antiques a block away on George Jordan Blvd. Both shops offer decor, accessories, and even furniture to help accentuate different parts of your home. Then, when you're hungry, you can walk back south down Worcester Street and grab a bite and a drink at the Town House Tavern, which is in an old brick building and hosts live music throughout the year. Alternatively, from the antique store, you can continue north on Worcester for another block and stop by the Bushel 'N Peck Deli and order a freshly made grinder or salad.
And don't worry if neither of these restaurants tickles your fancy, as Grafton is full of delicious eats. If you drive further north, you can visit the Post Office Pub, which not only serves beer and pub food like fish and chips, but is decked out in vintage postal memorabilia. Or, if you're a cheese connoisseur, make sure to check out the Pecorino Wine and Cheese Shop for blocks of creamy artisanal cheeses.
Planning a New England getaway to Grafton
As a suburb of Boston, the best way to reach Grafton is to fly into the Boston Logan International Airport (which also happens to be the best airport to get tipsy in while traveling) and drive about an hour west. Alternatively, if you can find a flight to the Worcester Regional Airport, it's only half an hour northwest. Once you're in town, the only hotel is the Grafton Inn, which sits on the edge of the Town Common. There are also surprisingly few vacation rentals in town, so you'll likely have to book a room in nearby Worcester or Upton, depending on what you're looking for.
The time of year you visit can also impact how you enjoy Grafton. For example, during the summer, you can take advantage of Silver Lake Beach, which is only open from late June to mid-August. August is also the month of Grafton Day, where you can celebrate the town and local vendors. As with most New England towns, Grafton gets its share of snow and ice during the winter, so keep that in mind if you're planning on visiting during the holidays.
If you're a fan of the great outdoors, Grafton also has an extensive network of trails and nature preserves. The best way to discover the best ones to explore is to look at the town's interactive map of each parcel and the trails available inside it. Or, if you prefer managed parks with playgrounds and sports fields, you can check out places like Norcross Park and Fisher Park. Finally, if you're in the mood to paddle, Riverview Park has a launch area for canoes or kayaks so you can explore Fisherville Pond. But if you really want water activities, head to nearby Lake Quinsigamond, a quiet escape with beaches, fishing, and cozy cabins.