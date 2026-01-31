The 5 Most Charming And Walkable Downtowns To Visit In Massachusetts

As one of the oldest states in America, Massachusetts exudes an old-world charm that is truly its own. This spills into many of its small towns, which are filled with colonial architecture that transports you back in time. Whether you want to escape Boston for a more intimate environment or find yourself drawn to the lure of leaf peeping in the Berkshires, there are so many quaint, charming New England towns to visit.

Choosing the state's five most charming and walkable downtowns was difficult, but I used my own experience as a Massachusetts native, coupled with research in the r/Massachusetts subreddit to get more local perspective to narrow it down. In the end, these five beautiful destinations are a great representation of what small-town Massachusetts has to offer. Scattered across the state, they each have a walkable downtown area that really makes visiting them a pleasure. From the historical sites of Concord that surround a town center full of shops, restaurants, and art galleries, to the underrated charm of Maynard, these towns have so much to offer.

Massachusetts is also so well connected that it's easy to enjoy time in any of these cities. Boston Logan International Airport will be the gateway for many people, though the state is also served by numerous regional airports that can land you within striking distance of any part of the state. So, if you are looking for a place where you can enjoy an authentic, bustling downtown on foot, look no further than these gems of New England.