Between Seattle And Spokane Is Washington's Cliffside Lake Escape With Unique Wildlife, Camping, And Fishing
Just over an hour from Spokane and under four hours from Seattle is an Eastern Washington gem. Make the trip to Coffeepot Lake to find yourself surrounded by stunning cliffs and beautiful shrubsteppe landscapes that are typical of this part of Washington in the Columbia Basin. Around the water, you'll find grasses ranging from bright green to pale yellow, low-lying shrubs, dark gray hillsides, and lichen-spotted cliffs made of volcanic basalt.
Coffeepot Lake itself is a long, skinny body of water that measures around 310 acres. The water levels change due to drought, producing weeds and algae in the shallows around the shoreline. However, the deeper areas of the lake are great for boating, kayaking, and — most of all — fishing.
Coffeepot Lake is located on 900 acres of Bureau of Land Management land and is reserved for both recreation and as a wildlife habitat with a campground for overnight stays. Don't forget your telescope at home! The skies above Coffeepot Lake are a Class Two on the Bortle Scale, meaning you can clearly see the Milky Way in the summer months and constellations throughout the year. All in all, Coffeepot Lake is a great option for a weekend getaway for campers and anglers alike.
Catch a trophy-sized trout at Coffeepot Lake
Anglers, and particularly fly fishers, come to Coffeepot Lake for a few reasons. First, the rainbow trout are prolific and can reach almost 24 inches in length, per Northwest Fly Anglers. Second, due to the overpopulation of yellow perch, there are no limits on the number of these fish you can catch. Third, the lake is stocked with a diversity of fish anglers can catch year-round, including black crappie and pumpkinseed sunfish.
To get the most out of a fishing trip to Coffeepot Lake, you will need a few things. Most importantly, make sure to bring a Washington state fishing license. You cannot fish in any public waters in Washington without this license. Next, you will want to bring some kind of watercraft. Within about 15 feet of the shoreline, it can be a bit weedy, but if you make your way to the deeper areas of the lake, you will find the water is easier to fish. The lake and its gravel boat launch is more suited for non-motorized boats, but motorized boats are permitted. That said, if you don't have a boat, there is also a fishing pier you can cast from.
Regardless of where you end up casting your line, the cliff views around Coffeepot Lake are eye-catching. Along the lakeshore you can see Coffeepot Rock, a towering formation similar to those you can find throughout the Channeled Scablands within the Columbia Basin. You can enjoy the cliffs along the lakeshore from just about any angle, whether you're on the water or sitting on the shoreline. For similar views, check out the Grand Coulee Canyon, Washington's ancient riverbed canyon.
Escape to Coffeepot Lake for its secluded nature and unique wildlife
Located on the northeastern tip of the lake is Coffeepot Lake Campground. The campground does not require any fees, but there is a 14-day stay limit. There are seven campsites available year-round, each of which has a picnic table and campfire ring. The sites are primitive — meaning there is no potable water, so you must bring your own — but there is a vault toilet on site. The sites are also first-come, first-served and fill up quickly in the spring, so arrive early to grab a site. Just hit the road on Interstate 90 East from Seattle or I-90 West from Spokane, and you'll be there in no time!
Similar to Moses Lake, where you can find more watersport fun, Coffeepot Lake is located in the Columbia Basin, which contains the diverse ecosystems of the Channeled Scablands and the shrubsteppe. When visiting Coffeepot Lake, you might see mule deer and common birds like cormorants, turkey vultures, herons, and Canadian geese on their annual migration. Interestingly, the American white pelican has also been spotted at the lake, attracted by the minnows that group in the shallows. Ospreys are also seen here 22 times more frequently than the regional average, according to eBird.org. Lastly, keep an eye out for rattlesnakes, which are plentiful from May to October. They are dangerous but only if they are disturbed or cornered, so keep your distance and admire them from afar. Thankfully, Coffeepot Lake is not considered one of Washington's most snake-filled rivers and lakes.