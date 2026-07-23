Between Seattle And Spokane Is Washington's Cliffside Lake Escape With Unique Wildlife, Camping, And Fishing

Anglers, and particularly fly fishers, come to Coffeepot Lake for a few reasons. First, the rainbow trout are prolific and can reach almost 24 inches in length, per Northwest Fly Anglers. Second, due to the overpopulation of yellow perch, there are no limits on the number of these fish you can catch. Third, the lake is stocked with a diversity of fish anglers can catch year-round, including black crappie and pumpkinseed sunfish.

To get the most out of a fishing trip to Coffeepot Lake, you will need a few things. Most importantly, make sure to bring a Washington state fishing license. You cannot fish in any public waters in Washington without this license. Next, you will want to bring some kind of watercraft. Within about 15 feet of the shoreline, it can be a bit weedy, but if you make your way to the deeper areas of the lake, you will find the water is easier to fish. The lake and its gravel boat launch is more suited for non-motorized boats, but motorized boats are permitted. That said, if you don't have a boat, there is also a fishing pier you can cast from.

Regardless of where you end up casting your line, the cliff views around Coffeepot Lake are eye-catching. Along the lakeshore you can see Coffeepot Rock, a towering formation similar to those you can find throughout the Channeled Scablands within the Columbia Basin. You can enjoy the cliffs along the lakeshore from just about any angle, whether you're on the water or sitting on the shoreline. For similar views, check out the Grand Coulee Canyon, Washington's ancient riverbed canyon.