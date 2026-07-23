The Caribbean's Best Island Destination Of 2026 Is A Scenic Gem With Sporty Appeal And Fewer Crowds

For some, a vacation to the Caribbean means kicking back and sipping tropical drinks with little colorful umbrellas. For others, it's an opportunity to see nature, from treetops to ocean floor, and take athletic hobbies to new heights. If this is what you're searching for, there's one island in the Caribbean that may stand out from the rest. In 2026, Travel + Leisure readers voted Dominica the No. 1 island in the Caribbean and No. 9 island in the world for its outstanding nature.

Located in the Caribbean, Dominica is nicknamed the "Nature Island" for its eco-tourism attractions. It's primarily known for its mountainous landscape, with rivers woven throughout that feed lush forests and cascade into dramatic falls, such as Titou Gorge. The island also comprises nine volcanoes, which create geothermal activity, steaming lakes, and hot springs. This includes Boiling Lake, the second largest hot spring in the world. However, you wouldn't want to take a dip here, as the water hovers around a balmy 194 degrees Fahrenheit! There are plenty of spots throughout the island that are swimmable, though, including Trafalgar Falls, which is both a waterfall and hot spring.

Thanks to Dominica's rugged terrain, unique geology, and beautiful ocean features, it has been increasing in popularity, especially for the outdoorsy traveler. Tourism to the island country grew 13% from 2023 to 2025 and continues to climb, especially as more direct flights from Miami have been added. However, Dominica is still less traveled than other Caribbean destinations; it sees fewer than 500,000 visitors per year, while destinations like Turks and Caicos and St. Kitts and Nevis see between 1 and 2 million. This makes Dominica the perfect place to truly escape into nature.