This Scenic State Park Near The Arkansas-Mississippi Border Offers Camping, Water Recreation, And Trails
From lush forests and vast farmlands to sprawling waterways, the Arkansas Delta offers top-notch outdoor recreation along the Mississippi River. This region is home to one of America's smallest national forests, the 22,600-acre St. Francis — which, in turn, serves as the setting for Mississippi River State Park. At 536 acres, this scenic haven is where the Arkansas Delta, the Mississippi River, and Crowley's Ridge meet. Whether you're interested in casting a line, following the paths, or lounging by the lakes, this family-friendly destination is a "gem of a state park," according to numerous previous visitors.
Thanks to its location, the state park offers easy access to a wide range of outdoor activities. For starters, two national scenic byways run through the park: the Great River Road and Crowley's Ridge Parkway. On top of that, you have access to three bodies of water, where boating, fishing, and swimming opportunities await. If the lakes aren't enough, Mississippi River State Park allows you to float on the St. Francis River. When it comes to land-based activities, there are four hiking trails where you can observe the local wildlife and admire views of the lake. Several day-use areas have picnic tables, where you can enjoy a meal with a picturesque backdrop.
You can have a packed day at the state park that flows into the evening. And with camping options across three areas, your visit can turn into a full weekend getaway. Since Mississippi River State Park is located on the Arkansas-Mississippi border, you can drive there from either state. Coming from Little Rock takes one hour and 40 minutes, while Tupelo, Mississippi, is two hours and 45 minutes away. You can make the trip from Memphis, Tennessee, too, which takes just one hour.
Camping at Mississippi River State Park
Your gateway to Mississippi River State Park is the small Delta town of Marianna, known for world-class barbecue and wild woodland recreation. You can stay at an inn and make the brief drive to the park, or opt for a rustic experience by spending the night at one of the campgrounds. Those who'd like to base their activities around Bear Creek Lake have three campgrounds to choose from. Set against a lush peninsula, Beech Point Campground features 17 sites with picnic tables, barbecue grills, and a shared showerhouse. Of the total, 14 are full hookup campsites that come with free Wi-Fi. The remaining three are tent-only sites that operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
Also on Bear Creek Lake is the Lone Pine Campground, best suited for primitive campers. This area has 14 sites, with access to only vault toilets. Larger parties can book the Maple Flats Group Campground. This primitive zone gives you the chance to rough it out in the wild, with the only amenities being a vault toilet, picnic table, and grill. Not only that, but you'll have to drive through unpaved roads to reach the campground.
Over at Storm Creek Lake, you can secure a spot at the namesake campground. This area has 14 campsites, three of which are tent sites tailored for bikepacking, an exciting type of camping that's becoming wildly popular in America. The rest are equipped with water, sewer, and electric service. Moreover, you'll find five cabins at this campground, ideal for groups of four. Inside, there's one queen and one bunk bed unit (with no linens provided). While heating and air conditioning are available, the cabins lack kitchen and bathroom facilities. Instead, you have to use the nearby showerhouse and bring your own kitchen essentials.
Waterfront fun and trails around Mississippi River State Park
Mississippi River State Park offers water recreation and hiking trails. Bear Creek Lake is equipped with a boat ramp, allowing you to launch your vessel into the water. There are kayak and paddleboard rentals available, too, so there's no need to bring your own equipment. Anglers can catch largemouth bass, bluegill sunfish, and channel catfish here. Storm Creek Lake has the same facilities, so you can enjoy similar activities. You're also better off setting your rod here if you're targeting black crappie, common carp, and redear sunfish.
The 40-acre Horner Neck Lake has a boat launch, too, where you can fish for bream and crappie. You could also pick up a 14- or 15-foot boat rental at the state park and set out on the lakes and the St. Francis River. Those visiting between Memorial Day and Labor Day can pack their swimwear to lounge on the swimming beaches at Bear Creek and Storm Creek Lakes.
While there, explore the state park on foot by meandering the trails. The longest hike here is the 4-mile Base Line Trail, while the rest are short treks. The Trotting Fox Trail makes a 0.5-mile loop, where you can spot birds and wildflower blooms. Another quick stroll is the Bear Creek Loop, taking you on a 0.8-mile forested walk — make a few stops along the way to marvel at the lake scenery. Meanwhile, wildlife watching enthusiasts can follow the trail near Horner Neck Lake. Mississippi River State Park can easily become a part of your itinerary if you're cruising the Great River Road, one of America's most underrated highway drives. Whether you're planning a weekend camping trip or just a quick, scenic hike, the state park is a worthwhile stop.