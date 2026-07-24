This Scenic State Park Near The Arkansas-Mississippi Border Offers Camping, Water Recreation, And Trails

From lush forests and vast farmlands to sprawling waterways, the Arkansas Delta offers top-notch outdoor recreation along the Mississippi River. This region is home to one of America's smallest national forests, the 22,600-acre St. Francis — which, in turn, serves as the setting for Mississippi River State Park. At 536 acres, this scenic haven is where the Arkansas Delta, the Mississippi River, and Crowley's Ridge meet. Whether you're interested in casting a line, following the paths, or lounging by the lakes, this family-friendly destination is a "gem of a state park," according to numerous previous visitors.

Thanks to its location, the state park offers easy access to a wide range of outdoor activities. For starters, two national scenic byways run through the park: the Great River Road and Crowley's Ridge Parkway. On top of that, you have access to three bodies of water, where boating, fishing, and swimming opportunities await. If the lakes aren't enough, Mississippi River State Park allows you to float on the St. Francis River. When it comes to land-based activities, there are four hiking trails where you can observe the local wildlife and admire views of the lake. Several day-use areas have picnic tables, where you can enjoy a meal with a picturesque backdrop.

You can have a packed day at the state park that flows into the evening. And with camping options across three areas, your visit can turn into a full weekend getaway. Since Mississippi River State Park is located on the Arkansas-Mississippi border, you can drive there from either state. Coming from Little Rock takes one hour and 40 minutes, while Tupelo, Mississippi, is two hours and 45 minutes away. You can make the trip from Memphis, Tennessee, too, which takes just one hour.