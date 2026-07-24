The West Coast's 6 Most Colorful Cities And Charming Towns That Act As Gateways To National Parks

The United States is home to some of the most varied landscapes on the planet, with a number of them record holders for one achievement or another. World's tallest trees? Redwood National Park. Hottest place on Earth? Death Valley National Park. Ecosystem found nowhere else on the planet? Channel Islands National Park. And those are just on the West Coast! Millions of visitors flock to these sites every year, but they need somewhere to start their adventures, a place to eat and sleep when they're not out exploring. That's where the gateway towns come in.

These inviting towns and unique, vibrant cities host all those visitors, providing comfy lodging and tasty dining. Plus, there are outfitters, gear rentals, and knowledgeable local guides. This list focuses on towns within an hour or less of at least one National Park Service site on the West Coast, exclusively Washington, Oregon, and California.

But these towns all have a certain charm about them, too, that sets them apart from their peers and makes them destinations beyond a quick overnight stop. Some have small-town charm, unusual histories, or colorful buildings, while others possess quirky personalities — and some combine all of these qualities. From world icons to small port towns, discover our picks for the six most colorful and charming national park gateway towns on the West Coast.