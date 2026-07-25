South Of Fort Worth Is A Growing City With Affordable Living, Golf Greens, And A Historic Downtown

The long course of history has a funny way of making something out of nothing. An otherwise unassuming rail depot can, over the course of a century, turn into a North Texas success story and an unlikely destination for a weekend away. Burleson, about 16 minutes south of Fort Worth, offers travelers a growing city with a charming, historic downtown, golf greens, and affordable living.

The city sprouted from a railroad depot in the late 1800s, quickly following the natural growth cycle of late-19th-century outposts. A post office and saloon laid the groundwork for businesses, churches, and schools. Visitors can get a sense of Burleson's history and scope at its heritage museum. Today, Burleson is a growing city of nearly 53,000 people, with its population increasing by 16,000 residents since 2010 and by 25% since 2020. Part of the appeal remains its affordability. Housing in the Fort Worth suburb costs 13% less than the national average, while the cost of living is just a smidgen below that of the rest of America.

Those savings get passed on to visitors as well, with no- or low-cost events and destinations dotting the city. Lost Oak Winery, for example, lets travelers enjoy tastings of its seasonal vintages for $35 just 4 miles out of town. The town's Jurassic Zone Mini Golf and Arcade lets dinosaur-loving kids try to make par for $9 a round, while arcade games start at a nickel to play. Two restored trolleys, which once traversed Burleson while connecting Fort Worth with Cleburne, await at the town's visitors center and museum. Even the local movie theater, Burleson Premiere, gets in on the low-priced action by offering free movies for kids during its Summer Kids Fest.