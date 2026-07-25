South Of Fort Worth Is A Growing City With Affordable Living, Golf Greens, And A Historic Downtown
The long course of history has a funny way of making something out of nothing. An otherwise unassuming rail depot can, over the course of a century, turn into a North Texas success story and an unlikely destination for a weekend away. Burleson, about 16 minutes south of Fort Worth, offers travelers a growing city with a charming, historic downtown, golf greens, and affordable living.
The city sprouted from a railroad depot in the late 1800s, quickly following the natural growth cycle of late-19th-century outposts. A post office and saloon laid the groundwork for businesses, churches, and schools. Visitors can get a sense of Burleson's history and scope at its heritage museum. Today, Burleson is a growing city of nearly 53,000 people, with its population increasing by 16,000 residents since 2010 and by 25% since 2020. Part of the appeal remains its affordability. Housing in the Fort Worth suburb costs 13% less than the national average, while the cost of living is just a smidgen below that of the rest of America.
Those savings get passed on to visitors as well, with no- or low-cost events and destinations dotting the city. Lost Oak Winery, for example, lets travelers enjoy tastings of its seasonal vintages for $35 just 4 miles out of town. The town's Jurassic Zone Mini Golf and Arcade lets dinosaur-loving kids try to make par for $9 a round, while arcade games start at a nickel to play. Two restored trolleys, which once traversed Burleson while connecting Fort Worth with Cleburne, await at the town's visitors center and museum. Even the local movie theater, Burleson Premiere, gets in on the low-priced action by offering free movies for kids during its Summer Kids Fest.
Check out the historic Old Town, then go golfing
Burleson's relative youth doesn't keep it from having a downtown that retains its Texas character. Old Town serves as the cultural heart of the city, with major investment helping transform it into a one-stop shop for locals and visitors alike. Old Texas Brewing Company pairs a mix of Tex-Mex grub with a bar; be sure to try the brisket nachos, which regularly get raves. The downtown area also features a slew of locally owned shops, including Accents of Burleson. The gift shop wins over shoppers with its humble size and fairly-priced, eclectic inventory. For more chills, take a ghost tour of the Old Town on Friday and Saturday nights. Once you've had a dose of Burleson's history, book a tee time.
The city takes its golf seriously, with several public golf courses available to travelers. The Hidden Creek Golf Course provides a Swiss Army knife of a course, with $43 tee times for the general public. "Great practice areas," a local wrote in a Google review. "Staff was very helpful and the food was good and at a reasonable price. Course layout is great." The 1611 Golf Club offers an indoor alternative for rainy days or to beat the often-oppressive Texas heat. Its simulators let you concentrate solely on your swing and give you a range of courses to "play." If you'd rather hit the real deal, head to Southern Oaks Golf and Tennis Club. The 18-hole course winds through a creek, pecan trees, and the eponymous, ever-present oaks to provide a worthwhile day out — though past reviews have occasionally lamented the state of the greens.
The ins and outs of visiting Burleson
Burleson's close proximity to a major travel hub makes flying a worthwhile option. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is just a little more than half an hour away. A trip to the growing city can also become part of a broader jaunt through the Lone Star State. The first stop, clearly, should be Fort Worth itself, the Texas city known as "where the west begins." West of Fort Worth or 30 minutes from Burleson, you can make a pit stop at Willow Park, which is brimming with shops, restaurants, and small-town charm. From Burleson, you can continue south to Cleburne, a charming suburb with lake fun, less than 30 minutes away.
Finding a place to stay won't be a problem. Burleson has the usual lineup of chain hotels and motels, including many familiar names. For a more rustic stay, Jellystone Park offers a variety of novel accommodations. You can spend a night in a converted grain silo, covered wagon, or relax comfortably while glamping in a tipi, all about 5 miles from Burleson's center.
If you're sensitive to the heat, you'd best avoid visiting Burleson during the summer. Temperatures can reach into the high 90s Fahrenheit, and mosquitoes can also be plentiful. Aim instead for any other season. Or, better yet, plan a trip around one of the city's annual events. Burleson hosts holiday parades for Christmas and July 4, in case you want to see how Texans party. If you're a honey lover, visit during the BTX Honey Tour in May. The four-day event includes music, food trucks, and carnival rides.