Forget Houston, This Texas Destination Is Much More Appealing In 2026 So Far
With attractions like multiple major league sports teams, NASA's Johnson Space Center, and a handful of museums, the massive city of Houston brings quite a bit of tourism to the Lone Star State. However, when WalletHub compiled a list of the best summer travel destinations for 2026, Houston ranked at No. 20, while Austin came in third. The state's capital was actually the highest-ranked Texas city on the list by a fairly comfortable margin, the next closest being San Antonio at No. 11.
Austin fared well on most of WalletHub's criteria for best 2026 destinations, such as weather, affordability, and number of attractions. The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has plenty of direct flights from other major cities, although you might want to avoid visiting during July and August, when temperatures can reach 96 degrees Fahrenheit. Instead, consider visiting during May, June, or September, when you can still enjoy summer vibes without the unbearable heat. WalletHub states that Austin also has a lower cost of living than other cities of similar or larger size, making tourism cheaper too. Last but not least, there is plenty to do here, including affordable — if not free — activities that appeal to a wide array of demographics. As a party destination, state capital, college town, and hub for art of all mediums, this multifaceted city definitely lives up to its "Keep Austin Weird" slogan.
Visit exciting restaurants, bars, and a quirky museum on Austin's Sixth Street
In the shadows of Austin's shiny, reflecting skyscrapers is Downtown's Sixth Street. By day, you can pick up a quirky souvenir at Lucky Lizard Curios and Gifts, which houses the Museum of the Weird. Inspired by P.T. Barnum's circus-y "dime museums" from the 1800s, this curious tourist spot has peculiar oddities and feels like a relic of the past. You'll find shrunken heads, mermaids, famous monsters, "Gremlins 2" animatronics, and much more.
By night, Sixth Street becomes one big street party. Enjoy live music with a twist at Pete's Dueling Piano Bar. Performers here take part in musical battles and love to get the crowd singing along. More live music happens nightly at Friends Bar, a local favorite which prides itself on showing off "the true essence of Austin," per its website. Also on Sixth Street is Comedy Mothership, where you can catch a stand-up show or even a taping of the popular comedy podcast "Kill Tony."
Another lively destination in Austin is Rainey Street. Old houses here have been converted into eclectic hangout spaces, creating an uncommercialized, community feel to enjoy at your own pace. Get a sense of why Austin is the "Beer Capital of Texas" by stopping at Banger's Sausage House and Beer Garden, featuring outdoor picnic tables and homemade franks. For great drinks in an upscale house party environment, check out Lucille's Patio Lounge. Play some yard games here or relax in the shaded hammocks.
Austin's governmental buildings and museums show off Texas' history
Delve into the state's multi-century history at the Texas Capitol. This building has a huge dome and rotunda, similar to the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Offices, chambers, and foyers appear much like they did in the late 1800s to early 1900s. Learn about their designs and functions on guided tours, which are free of charge and depart every 15 to 30 minutes.
Within eyesight of the Texas Capitol is the University of Texas at Austin. Beyond simply exploring the famous Longhorn campus, check out its on-site museums. The Blanton Museum of Art features pieces all the way from Ancient Greece to the 21st century. Then head to the Texas Science and Natural History Museum to see full dinosaur skeletons and fossils found in Texas. Plus, given that Austin has America's largest urban bat colony, this museum also has an in-depth exhibit on these interesting creatures. During summer months, see Austin's bats for yourself at the Congress Avenue Bridge around sunset. Both museums are under $20 per person, and bat viewing at Congress Avenue Bridge is free.