Forget Houston, This Texas Destination Is Much More Appealing In 2026 So Far

With attractions like multiple major league sports teams, NASA's Johnson Space Center, and a handful of museums, the massive city of Houston brings quite a bit of tourism to the Lone Star State. However, when WalletHub compiled a list of the best summer travel destinations for 2026, Houston ranked at No. 20, while Austin came in third. The state's capital was actually the highest-ranked Texas city on the list by a fairly comfortable margin, the next closest being San Antonio at No. 11.

Austin fared well on most of WalletHub's criteria for best 2026 destinations, such as weather, affordability, and number of attractions. The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has plenty of direct flights from other major cities, although you might want to avoid visiting during July and August, when temperatures can reach 96 degrees Fahrenheit. Instead, consider visiting during May, June, or September, when you can still enjoy summer vibes without the unbearable heat. WalletHub states that Austin also has a lower cost of living than other cities of similar or larger size, making tourism cheaper too. Last but not least, there is plenty to do here, including affordable — if not free — activities that appeal to a wide array of demographics. As a party destination, state capital, college town, and hub for art of all mediums, this multifaceted city definitely lives up to its "Keep Austin Weird" slogan.