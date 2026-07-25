Maryland's Fast-Growing Town South Of Baltimore Has A Walkable Downtown With Historic Charm And Local Eats

Not just Maryland's most populous city, Baltimore is also where a large chunk of the state's history and cultural museums are. But look past the city's boundaries, including its booming metro area, which is home to almost 3,000,000 people, and you will notice an ongoing expansion. One place that has been experiencing this boom is the small town of Trappe, identified as the fastest-growing in Maryland by Patch. A small, contained community, Trappe has casual neighborhood eateries and a walkable downtown. The latter is filled with historic charm, with numerous historic houses dotting its Main Street, and contributing to preserving Trappe's history together with its interpretive Rural Life Museum.

Trappe's geographical location also contributes to the diversity of opportunities on offer. Located in Talbot County, on the Eastern Shore, the town is sandwiched between Baltimore to the northwest and the Delaware border to the east. As such, it has easy access to Baltimore within a 1.5-hour drive, as well as plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation along the Choptank River and Eastern Bay, just on its doorstep. The proximity to the bay is also reflected in its restaurant scene, with local seafood options and casual coffee shops and eateries.

Reaching Trappe by car should take between one and a half and two hours, whether you are driving from the Baltimore-Annapolis metro area or from Washington, D.C. (traffic permitting). For travelers who are planning to arrive by air, the Baltimore/Washington International Airport is about an hour and a half (68 miles) away from Trappe.