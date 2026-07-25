Nestled Between Greensboro And Charlotte Is North Carolina's Scenic Park With A Carousel, Camping, And Fishing
North Carolina's most famous parks offer a wealth of natural beauty and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. However, if you're looking for family-friendly activities that can entertain kids for hours, many of the smaller parks reign supreme. One such park is Dan Nicholas Park, a 425-acre recreation area in Rowan County with more attractions and activities than most people can enjoy in a single day.
From miniature golf and a splash pad to riding the carousel or fishing in the paddle boat lake, the park offers a range of free and low-cost things to do. Entrance is free, but most activities cost a few dollars. Situated just outside Salisbury, the park lies approximately an hour from Greensboro's historic streets and the trendy restaurants and boutiques of Charlotte. Thanks to the amenities and playground, parents on r/NorthCarolina consider it well worth the hour-long drive. In addition, the park earns 4.6 stars on Google Reviews and was voted one of 2026's Best Recreational Places by The Guide to North Carolina.
The park got its start thanks to generous donations by Dan Nicholas, a local entrepreneur and horse breeder. "The idea for the park came to him while he was sitting under a tree at a park in Roanoke, Virginia, watching his grandkids play," reports the Salisbury Post.
Ride the carousel, mine for gems, and more at Dan Nicholas Park
The variety of activities at Dan Nicholas Park has turned what could be a local park into a regional attraction, from gem mining and mini-golf to wildlife exhibits. Stop by Miner Moose Gem Mine to sluice for colorful stones or play 18 holes of miniature golf on a course that players on Google Reviews say is in "great shape." Next, meet the farm animals at the Stanback Barnyard and say hi to Pebbles and Bam Bam, two black bears that arrived in June 2026, at Rowan Wild.
One of the biggest draws is Haden's Carousel. Follow the unmistakable, cheery tunes of the carousel organ until you come across painted ponies and spirited zebras rotating beneath glimmering lights. There isn't a lot of information available about the ride's origins, but it came from New York City and has attracted a number of carousel enthusiasts. One favorite feature is the green sea dragon, a mythical beast with inlaid gem details and glossy varnish. Past visitors note the carousel is occasionally closed for maintenance; for the latest information, check the Dan Nicholas Park Facebook page.
After riding the carousel, visit the massive playground. It features all the usual slides and swings, plus rope web tunnels and areas for little kids to play. The playground is next to the picnic shelters, so parents can watch and keep their kids safe on vacation. The shelters are free during the week, but you must pay a fee on weekends and holidays.
Enjoy camping and fishing at Dan Nicholas Park
At Dan Nicholas Park, the campground is one of the recreation area's key amenities. Situated along the lake, it features 70 campsites, most of which come with electric hookups. The wooded setting gives city-goers the feeling of escaping into nature without straying too far from modern comforts. Visitors highlight the spacious sites and beautiful scenery, including views of floating lily pads and branches hanging low over the water.
Besides traditional RV or tent sites, the overnight area also includes six cabins, complete with tiny porches and bright paint. Overnight guests recommend the cabins for families with young children, and visitors on Google highlight the facilities and clean interiors. The fall presents an especially snug picture with crisp temperatures and vibrant autumn foliage to rival any of the best places for an autumnal Blue Ridge Mountain adventure.
The cabins feature woodsy views, but 12 campsites overlook Lake Murtis, a 10-acre spot where visitors can fish from the dock or rent paddle boats. While you're not going to set any records, anglers frequent Lake Murtis for bream, bluegill, and bass. That being said, recent visitors on Google Reviews say you're most likely to reel in catfish. Fishing licenses aren't for sale at the bait shop, so you'll need to make sure you can legally fish before hitting the water. The lake doesn't allow swimming or private boat launching. However, if you'd like to take your own boat on the water, Visit Rowan County recommends heading to High Rock Lake for premier fishing spots.