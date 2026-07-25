Nestled Between Greensboro And Charlotte Is North Carolina's Scenic Park With A Carousel, Camping, And Fishing

North Carolina's most famous parks offer a wealth of natural beauty and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. However, if you're looking for family-friendly activities that can entertain kids for hours, many of the smaller parks reign supreme. One such park is Dan Nicholas Park, a 425-acre recreation area in Rowan County with more attractions and activities than most people can enjoy in a single day.

From miniature golf and a splash pad to riding the carousel or fishing in the paddle boat lake, the park offers a range of free and low-cost things to do. Entrance is free, but most activities cost a few dollars. Situated just outside Salisbury, the park lies approximately an hour from Greensboro's historic streets and the trendy restaurants and boutiques of Charlotte. Thanks to the amenities and playground, parents on r/NorthCarolina consider it well worth the hour-long drive. In addition, the park earns 4.6 stars on Google Reviews and was voted one of 2026's Best Recreational Places by The Guide to North Carolina.

The park got its start thanks to generous donations by Dan Nicholas, a local entrepreneur and horse breeder. "The idea for the park came to him while he was sitting under a tree at a park in Roanoke, Virginia, watching his grandkids play," reports the Salisbury Post.