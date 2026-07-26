Between Baltimore And Washington, DC Is Maryland's Family-Friendly Park With Sporty Appeal And Scenic Trails

You don't necessarily have to visit one of Maryland's many state parks to immerse yourself in its natural beauty. Instead, you can explore a public green space like Fairland Recreational Park, a verdant oasis that's nestled between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., with both destinations under an hour away. Take note that Fairland Recreational Park actually extends from Burtonsville in Montgomery County to neighboring Laurel in Prince George's County, where it's known as Fairland Regional Park. Thus, for the purpose of this article, the entire complex will be referred to as Fairland Park.

With sport courts, hiking trails, and more, a reviewer on Google described it as "a wonderful place for a family outing." Put simply, outdoor adventures for all ages await. There are playgrounds with slides, monkey bars, and swings, where little ones can run loose. Don't forget the snacks; this area has four picnic shelters that offer shade and a place where parents and guardians can catch their breath. For older kids who have outgrown the playground, just a few feet away, parkgoers will find a basketball court where they can shoot some hoops, and there are fields within Fairland Park for softball and football, too.

If you or your children have jumped on the pickleball craze, there is a tennis court that can accommodate this popular activity. Adding to its sporty appeal, Fairland Park is also home to The Gardens Ice House. Open year-round, this sizable facility has been recognized as one of the best places to go ice skating around Baltimore. Although it serves as a hub for skating lessons and hockey leagues, public sessions are available. Interested in gliding on the ice with your family? More information can be found online.