Between Baltimore And Washington, DC Is Maryland's Family-Friendly Park With Sporty Appeal And Scenic Trails
You don't necessarily have to visit one of Maryland's many state parks to immerse yourself in its natural beauty. Instead, you can explore a public green space like Fairland Recreational Park, a verdant oasis that's nestled between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., with both destinations under an hour away. Take note that Fairland Recreational Park actually extends from Burtonsville in Montgomery County to neighboring Laurel in Prince George's County, where it's known as Fairland Regional Park. Thus, for the purpose of this article, the entire complex will be referred to as Fairland Park.
With sport courts, hiking trails, and more, a reviewer on Google described it as "a wonderful place for a family outing." Put simply, outdoor adventures for all ages await. There are playgrounds with slides, monkey bars, and swings, where little ones can run loose. Don't forget the snacks; this area has four picnic shelters that offer shade and a place where parents and guardians can catch their breath. For older kids who have outgrown the playground, just a few feet away, parkgoers will find a basketball court where they can shoot some hoops, and there are fields within Fairland Park for softball and football, too.
If you or your children have jumped on the pickleball craze, there is a tennis court that can accommodate this popular activity. Adding to its sporty appeal, Fairland Park is also home to The Gardens Ice House. Open year-round, this sizable facility has been recognized as one of the best places to go ice skating around Baltimore. Although it serves as a hub for skating lessons and hockey leagues, public sessions are available. Interested in gliding on the ice with your family? More information can be found online.
Embark on a picturesque hike at Maryland's Fairland Park
Beyond these amenities and athletic offerings, reviewers on Google say that Fairland Park's trails are its standout feature. The paved Greencastle Trail provides a tranquil tree-lined stroll to the playground area and is accessible from the parking lots off Greencastle Road.
The Greencastle Trail connects to the Little Paint Branch Trail, which will transport you away from Fairland Park's hustle and bustle and into a densely wooded area. According to AllTrails, this path is also paved and features sections with boardwalks, as well as creekside views. Additionally, it will lead you to a body of water known as Little Lake. "Really beautiful feels like you're deep in the woods. The trails cross each other frequently so you can take alternate routes very easily," explained a user on AllTrails. As you make your way through the site's scenic landscapes, you might spot deer, encounter geese, or see people riding horses. If you're an avid hiker, you may also want to include the T. Howard Duckett Watershed, an idyllic suburban escape with recreation on your Burtonsville itinerary.
Fairland Park's trails are bike-friendly and well suited for a leisurely ride with the family. However, if you're a mountain biking enthusiast, The Pit at Fairland Bike Park has designated trails and obstacles. For more family fun near Baltimore and Washington, D.C., check out these stories on Odenton, a quaint Maryland suburb with family-friendly parks, and Wheaton, a Maryland gem with a stunning botanical garden.