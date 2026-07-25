This Former Military Fort In Maryland Is Now A Historic Destination That Doubles As A Scenic Mountain Community

It's a rare success story when, over the course of centuries, a place manages to survive the rise and fall of multiple industries and reinvents itself again in modernity as a thriving community and tourist destination. Fort Ritchie is located in north-central Maryland — just south of the Pennsylvania border and about 80 miles northwest of Baltimore — and it is one of these exceptional cases. Once the site of an ice-making industry, it became a National Guard training facility that turned into a legendary intelligence training ground for the U.S. Army during WWII. Even after the war ended, it continued operating as military hub for decades. Though it almost fell into permanent abandon after the Base Realignment and Closures Act of 1995, Fort Ritchie was purchased by a local private investor and has undergone a "Ritchie Revival" since 2021, preserving historic elements while welcoming new businesses, shops, eateries, and bars. The grounds are open to self-guided tours, while nearby artificial lakes invite recreational boating and fishing.

If you were to drink a glass of milk or a pint of beer in the Baltimore or Washington, D.C., region around 1900, it was likely thanks to natural ice harvested by Buena Vista Ice Company on the land Fort Ritchie would later occupy. Around 1889, Buena Vista created two artificial reservoirs on a 400-acre parcel of Appalachia. However, machine-made ice supplanted natural ice in the 1910s, and in 1926, Maryland purchased 638 acres of land, including Buena Vista's lakes and much of the surrounding land, to build Camp Ritchie, which was used to train the state's National Guard. During WWII, the U.S. Army leased the site for intelligence and psychological warfare training, and the Ritchie Boys — predominantly German-Jewish recruits trained as spies and interrogators at Fort Ritchie — forged a legendary reputation there.