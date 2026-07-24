Boston's Underrated Rail Trail Is A Scenic Gem For River Views, Walking, And Biking

When you're visiting a city like Boston, Massachusetts, you may be focused on sightseeing at famous destinations like the Museum of Fine Arts, Faneuil Hall, or Fenway Park. However, if you're looking to explore Boston in a different way, there is a city rail trail that has scenic river views for walkers and cyclists that you may not know about. The Neponset River Greenway Trail is the perfect way to experience another side of the city, beyond the historic buildings and well-known landmarks.

Boston is one of the greenest cities in the world, full of parks and river walks just waiting to be explored. However, this 9.5-mile trail is an underrated city gem, with only three reviews on Yelp at the time of writing. Additionally, a poster on Reddit's r/bikeboston thread shared that they had only learned about the Neponset River Greenway Trail after 30 years of living in the city. While there are a number of reviews on AllTrails, they're only for a 3.3-mile section of the trail.

You won't find "Neponset River Greenway Trail" listed on Google Maps either. If you search for it, you'll see a five-mile section called the Lower Neponset River Trail. However, there are some resources that may help you plan if you want to do the full route. You can check out the RideWithGPS route or the TrailLink map (available for free with registration). They both provide clear indicators for parking, bike shares, and more. Note that the closest airport is Boston Logan International Airport, around 10 miles from the trail. There are shuttle buses from the airport to Airport Station, and the Blue Line subway goes from there into downtown Boston, so you won't need a car.