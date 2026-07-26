Outside Baltimore Is Maryland's Bayside State Park With Historic Charm, Wetland Trails, And Fishing
Baltimore is one of the more historically significant cities in the U.S. The historic charm of Baltimore is felt throughout the city and even extends into many of the outlying areas. Like the city itself, many of the surrounding attractions are situated along Chesapeake Bay, one of the most storied water bodies in the country. One such spot is North Point State Park. This bayside state park just outside of Baltimore offers a unique combination of historical charm, natural beauty, and outdoor activities.
Nestled along Chesapeake Bay, North America's largest estuary, North Point State Park is only 30 minutes from downtown Baltimore by car. The 1,310-acre park has a colorful history and the land has played a significant role in multiple eras. A trail used by soldiers during the War of 1812, the same war during which the "Star-Spangled Banner" was written, is still an integral part of the park today. During the first half of the 1900s, a portion of the land was part of a popular tourist attraction, the Bay Shore Amusement Park. A trolley station from that time period has been repurposed to serve as a picnic area in the state park.
Other preserved features inside the park, including an original fountain and trolley power station, add to its historic charm and character. However, aside from these remnants of its past, the land has largely been restored to its natural condition since becoming a state park in 1987.
Explore the wetlands at North Point State Park
Visitors to North Point State Park can take advantage of its position at the end of a small peninsula in Chesapeake Bay for fishing. There are two fishing piers in the park. The 1,000-foot Crystal Pier has a paved walkway along its entire length. Anglers can also fish from shore or wade into the shallow waters along the shoreline. Striped bass, white perch, spot, channel catfish, black crappie, and bluefish are among the most common catches.
While a good portion of North Point State Park faces Chesapeake Bay, more than half of it is comprised of the Black Marsh Natural Area. The 667-acre Black Marsh wildlands are home to a myriad of bird species, as well as small mammals such as beavers, foxes, muskrats, and otters. Miles of hiking trails run through these wetlands, including the Black Marsh and Beaver Pond Trails. The Observation Trail leads to a scenic overlook, where visitors are treated to panoramic views of the wetlands.
Although camping is not allowed, North Point State Park is close enough to Baltimore and its suburbs, where there are plenty of accommodation options. For those who prefer camping to hotels, Hart-Miller Island State Park, a beautiful park with sandy beaches, camping, and bay views, is not far away. However, it is on an island that is only accessible by boat. Camping is also possible at Patapsco Valley State Park, a gorgeous park filled with forests, waterfalls, and historic bridges, which is some 25 miles inland.