Outside Baltimore Is Maryland's Bayside State Park With Historic Charm, Wetland Trails, And Fishing

Baltimore is one of the more historically significant cities in the U.S. The historic charm of Baltimore is felt throughout the city and even extends into many of the outlying areas. Like the city itself, many of the surrounding attractions are situated along Chesapeake Bay, one of the most storied water bodies in the country. One such spot is North Point State Park. This bayside state park just outside of Baltimore offers a unique combination of historical charm, natural beauty, and outdoor activities.

Nestled along Chesapeake Bay, North America's largest estuary, North Point State Park is only 30 minutes from downtown Baltimore by car. The 1,310-acre park has a colorful history and the land has played a significant role in multiple eras. A trail used by soldiers during the War of 1812, the same war during which the "Star-Spangled Banner" was written, is still an integral part of the park today. During the first half of the 1900s, a portion of the land was part of a popular tourist attraction, the Bay Shore Amusement Park. A trolley station from that time period has been repurposed to serve as a picnic area in the state park.

Other preserved features inside the park, including an original fountain and trolley power station, add to its historic charm and character. However, aside from these remnants of its past, the land has largely been restored to its natural condition since becoming a state park in 1987.