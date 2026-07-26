West Of Omaha Is A Scenic Midwest City With Historic Charm, River Trails, And A Walkable Downtown
Omaha is Nebraska's biggest city and one of its major tourist attractions, drawing in over 14 million travelers a year. While the city does have a lot to love and explore, it often overshadows other visit-worthy destinations just a short drive away. A great example of that is Columbus. The 25,000-resident gem combines cultural attractions with gorgeous nature sights.
While some overlook it in favor of better-known hot spots, those willing to actually experience it will be rewarded with historic architecture scattered around a walkable downtown. Platte County Historical Society Museum, in particular, is a fantastic place to learn more about the region's storied past. What makes Columbus such a well-rounded destination, though, is its outdoorsy allure. The city is located near two scenic rivers, Platte and Loup, which not only add to the landscape but also provide waterfront recreation opportunities. Part of Columbus' trail network follows the river corridors, so hikers have an extra incentive to get moving. Nature lovers can also explore a popular local park with fishing ponds and sports fields.
Another perk of choosing Columbus as your next destination is the fact that coming here is usually pretty easy. The city is located about 90 miles west of Omaha, and U.S. Routes 30 and 81 run straight through town, giving you access to several other day trip destinations. For fliers, the nearest major entryway is Eppley Airfield at roughly 1.5 hours away. There's even a direct bus route that takes you straight to town. Columbus is among the top 5 most walkable cities in Nebraska, according to Redfin, and unlike what you'd expect from a quiet, scenic destination like this, driving your own car isn't always a necessity.
Discovering Columbus' historic charm and walkable downtown
Wild West sagas and pioneer tales are mapped out on the Lincoln Highway, a history-steeped scenic byway across Nebraska, and Columbus is part of it. The city offers visitors a downtown full of historic charm that Walk Score rates as not only walkable, but somewhat bikeable, too.
Columbus has a long history that dates back to the 19th century, when it was established as a strategically located community with rich soil. Today, you can experience a piece of its past by visiting the Trackside District in downtown. One of the most important pieces of heritage you'll come across is the traditional architecture, characterized by ornate cornices and brick walls. There are almost 20 buildings scattered across the neighborhood, and you can easily organize a self-guided tour. The Platte County Courthouse, Glur's Tavern, and Evans Hotel are among the must-sees, though those who want to learn even more about the region's history can stop by the Platte County Historical Society Museum, as well. Located a 7-minute walk from the courthouse, this is a gem featuring exhibits of local Native American artifacts, Victorian clothing, 1850s furnishings, and more.
Another 7-minute walk takes you to Picket Fence Cafe, a popular local spot serving classic breakfast dishes, sandwiches, and fresh pies since 1992. Visitors compliment the small-town feel and homemade taste. In the mood for some second-hand shopping? Cottonwood Antique Mall is just less than ten minutes away, with local vendors selling collectibles, records, and more. Next, you can plan a day trip to Lincoln, the Midwest beauty that offers endless outdoor fun and affordable, healthy living.
Scenic river trails and outdoor recreation in Columbus
Even though it's a landlocked Midwestern state, Nebraska is a surprising haven for snorkeling and scuba diving, and Columbus promises its own version of waterfront fun. The city is located along the banks of the Loup River, which joins the Platte River southeast of the city. It's a great fishing spot for brown and rainbow trout, and it also serves as a beautiful backdrop to some of the area's hiking trails.
Pawnee Park, in particular, is a great example of that. The park itself spans over 150 acres and features baseball diamonds, disc golf courts, electrical hookups, a stadium, and fishing ponds. Among all that, the trails receive a lot of compliments from visitors. They're paved and stroller-friendly, surrounded by beautiful views. There's also a water park nearby that's reasonably priced and entertaining. While the Pawnee Park Trail only partially follows the Loup River, there's an even longer pathway that goes right along it. Named after the river itself, this is a 3.5-mile stretch that takes an hour to complete thanks to its easy nature. It's a great choice for those looking to enjoy the waterfront scenery without too much hassle, but be warned that there isn't a lot of shade along the way. Another great path to consider for waterfront views is the Two Lakes Trail. It follows Lake North and Lake Babcock, and offers some great birdwatching opportunities.
Planning another day trip? Consider Gretna, less than a 90-minute drive away. Sandwiched between Omaha and Lincoln, this is Nebraska's highly underrated city with park beauty and fun shops.