West Of Omaha Is A Scenic Midwest City With Historic Charm, River Trails, And A Walkable Downtown

Omaha is Nebraska's biggest city and one of its major tourist attractions, drawing in over 14 million travelers a year. While the city does have a lot to love and explore, it often overshadows other visit-worthy destinations just a short drive away. A great example of that is Columbus. The 25,000-resident gem combines cultural attractions with gorgeous nature sights.

While some overlook it in favor of better-known hot spots, those willing to actually experience it will be rewarded with historic architecture scattered around a walkable downtown. Platte County Historical Society Museum, in particular, is a fantastic place to learn more about the region's storied past. What makes Columbus such a well-rounded destination, though, is its outdoorsy allure. The city is located near two scenic rivers, Platte and Loup, which not only add to the landscape but also provide waterfront recreation opportunities. Part of Columbus' trail network follows the river corridors, so hikers have an extra incentive to get moving. Nature lovers can also explore a popular local park with fishing ponds and sports fields.

Another perk of choosing Columbus as your next destination is the fact that coming here is usually pretty easy. The city is located about 90 miles west of Omaha, and U.S. Routes 30 and 81 run straight through town, giving you access to several other day trip destinations. For fliers, the nearest major entryway is Eppley Airfield at roughly 1.5 hours away. There's even a direct bus route that takes you straight to town. Columbus is among the top 5 most walkable cities in Nebraska, according to Redfin, and unlike what you'd expect from a quiet, scenic destination like this, driving your own car isn't always a necessity.