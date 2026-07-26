Canada's Lovely Garden Outside Toronto Offers Visitors A Scenic Waterfall, Charming Bridge, And Arboretum

When you think of the city of Toronto, relaxation and tranquility may not be the first thing to come to mind. The bustling metropolis is known for nightlife, a prominent financial district, and, of course, the CN Tower, but what if we told you that beyond Toronto's downtown core, there is an underrated hidden gem that is worth the visit? Located about 30 minutes outside Toronto, in the Don Mills neighborhood of North York, Edwards Garden offers visitors a scenic waterfall, charming bridge, and an arboretum just waiting to be discovered.

Toronto has many parks and green spaces to enjoy and explore, even in the heart of the urban concrete jungle. However, Edwards Gardens stands out from the rest thanks to its heritage building that features both Modern and Japanese architectural elements, the Edwards Garden Pavilion, and one of the largest rock gardens in Canada. Tucked near the adjacent Toronto Botanical Gardens, Edwards Gardens spans 35 acres that are filled with seasonal beauty, including flowering cherry blossoms, vibrant tulips, wildflowers, and countless other blooms. It's no surprise that Edwards Gardens is one of Toronto's top-rated attractions, earning high ratings on Google. One visitor shared, "Edwards Gardens is one of Toronto's most beautiful and peaceful green spaces. The gardens are impeccably maintained, with vibrant seasonal flowers, scenic walking paths, waterfalls, and picturesque bridges."

Edwards Gardens wasn't always a public park. The land was originally part of the expansive private estate of Scottish miller Alexander Milne, whose family owned the property for nearly a century. In 1944, businessman Rupert Edwards purchased the estate and transformed it into the beautiful gardens visitors enjoy today. Not long afterward, he sold the property to the City of Toronto, and in 1956 it was officially opened and named Edwards Gardens.