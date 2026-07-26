Canada's Lovely Garden Outside Toronto Offers Visitors A Scenic Waterfall, Charming Bridge, And Arboretum
When you think of the city of Toronto, relaxation and tranquility may not be the first thing to come to mind. The bustling metropolis is known for nightlife, a prominent financial district, and, of course, the CN Tower, but what if we told you that beyond Toronto's downtown core, there is an underrated hidden gem that is worth the visit? Located about 30 minutes outside Toronto, in the Don Mills neighborhood of North York, Edwards Garden offers visitors a scenic waterfall, charming bridge, and an arboretum just waiting to be discovered.
Toronto has many parks and green spaces to enjoy and explore, even in the heart of the urban concrete jungle. However, Edwards Gardens stands out from the rest thanks to its heritage building that features both Modern and Japanese architectural elements, the Edwards Garden Pavilion, and one of the largest rock gardens in Canada. Tucked near the adjacent Toronto Botanical Gardens, Edwards Gardens spans 35 acres that are filled with seasonal beauty, including flowering cherry blossoms, vibrant tulips, wildflowers, and countless other blooms. It's no surprise that Edwards Gardens is one of Toronto's top-rated attractions, earning high ratings on Google. One visitor shared, "Edwards Gardens is one of Toronto's most beautiful and peaceful green spaces. The gardens are impeccably maintained, with vibrant seasonal flowers, scenic walking paths, waterfalls, and picturesque bridges."
Edwards Gardens wasn't always a public park. The land was originally part of the expansive private estate of Scottish miller Alexander Milne, whose family owned the property for nearly a century. In 1944, businessman Rupert Edwards purchased the estate and transformed it into the beautiful gardens visitors enjoy today. Not long afterward, he sold the property to the City of Toronto, and in 1956 it was officially opened and named Edwards Gardens.
Things to do in Toronto's Edwards Garden
The best way to experience Edwards Gardens is by wandering its winding pathways and taking in the scenery at your own pace. As you explore the beautifully maintained flowerbeds, you'll discover an elegant fountain and a tranquil waterfall, which can be viewed from a bridge spanning the width of Wilket Creek along the Wilket Creek Trail. Another charming, curved wooden bridge crosses the water nearby, creating an ideal spot to snap a few photos or simply pause and enjoy the view. Surrounded by lush greenery and the soothing sound of the water, it's hard to believe you're just a short drive from downtown, where you'll find other enticing green spaces like Toronto's lakefront Music Gardens.
Edwards Gardens boasts an impressive arboretum as well. Think of an arboretum as a park that's all about trees. These green spaces are home to a wide variety of plants with signs along the trails that help visitors learn about what they're seeing. Whether you're there to enjoy a quiet walk or admire the changing scenery, an arboretum is a great place to spend time in nature. Located beside the arboretum, the Children's Teaching Garden gives kids a chance to get their hands dirty while learning how plants grow and thrive. Through hands-on activities, they can discover how to plant, care for, and harvest vegetables and flowers, helping their curiosity grow right alongside the plants they're nurturing.
For those looking to expand their horticultural knowledge, guided and private tours can be taken. Edwards Gardens is open year-round from 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and while the gardens are free to explore, you'll need to pay for parking. For even more nearby nature, be sure to check out Allan Gardens, a beautiful Toronto botanical garden with five greenhouses, or for another hidden gem outside of Toronto, visit the Scarborough Bluffs, which has breathtaking cliffs overlooking Lake Ontario.