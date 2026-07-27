Maryland's State Park Near The Pennsylvania Border Is Home To An Idyllic Waterfall, Mountain Views, And Trails

Maryland's Eastern Shore often grabs tourists' attention for its beautiful beaches, historic towns, and iconic blue crabs. However, Maryland enjoys the cool nickname "America in Miniature" and hence boasts a diverse ecosystem within its roughly 12,400 square miles. For instance, only a few hours from the coast, the landscape changes to mountainous wilderness as the land rises to the Catoctin Mountains (part of the larger Blue Ridge Mountains) in the western portions of the state. Travelers who crave the cozy atmosphere that comes with these dramatic landscapes should plan a visit to Cunningham Falls State Park.

Stretching for 6,157 acres, this state park boasts a lush upcountry setting and scenic waterways — all packed with a myriad of outdoor activities. Visitors often stop by to cast a line for freshwater trout, enjoy the mountain sunshine at sandy beaches, and explore the eponymous falls that come into view when you hike the hilly forests. History buffs, meanwhile, can make a beeline to the historic Catoctin Iron Furnace, which began operating in 1776 and may have churned out cannonballs for the Revolutionary War and iron for ships for the American Civil War (depending on which historian you ask). After the sun sets on your exploration, there are campsites to stay at overnight, which one Google reviewer called "clean, level, spacious, and well maintained."

You can experience all this for free if you're a Maryland State Park Pass holder; otherwise, entrance fees start from $3 (as of this publication) per vehicle. Getting here is easy as well. The park sits about 15 miles from the Maryland-Pennsylvania state line, about a half-hour drive southwest of Gettysburg. Meanwhile, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. — and their major international airports — are under two-hours' drive away.