Maryland's State Park Near The Pennsylvania Border Is Home To An Idyllic Waterfall, Mountain Views, And Trails
Maryland's Eastern Shore often grabs tourists' attention for its beautiful beaches, historic towns, and iconic blue crabs. However, Maryland enjoys the cool nickname "America in Miniature" and hence boasts a diverse ecosystem within its roughly 12,400 square miles. For instance, only a few hours from the coast, the landscape changes to mountainous wilderness as the land rises to the Catoctin Mountains (part of the larger Blue Ridge Mountains) in the western portions of the state. Travelers who crave the cozy atmosphere that comes with these dramatic landscapes should plan a visit to Cunningham Falls State Park.
Stretching for 6,157 acres, this state park boasts a lush upcountry setting and scenic waterways — all packed with a myriad of outdoor activities. Visitors often stop by to cast a line for freshwater trout, enjoy the mountain sunshine at sandy beaches, and explore the eponymous falls that come into view when you hike the hilly forests. History buffs, meanwhile, can make a beeline to the historic Catoctin Iron Furnace, which began operating in 1776 and may have churned out cannonballs for the Revolutionary War and iron for ships for the American Civil War (depending on which historian you ask). After the sun sets on your exploration, there are campsites to stay at overnight, which one Google reviewer called "clean, level, spacious, and well maintained."
You can experience all this for free if you're a Maryland State Park Pass holder; otherwise, entrance fees start from $3 (as of this publication) per vehicle. Getting here is easy as well. The park sits about 15 miles from the Maryland-Pennsylvania state line, about a half-hour drive southwest of Gettysburg. Meanwhile, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. — and their major international airports — are under two-hours' drive away.
Discover the dramatic Cunningham Falls and the scenic trails of this preserve
The Cunningham Falls State Park is organized into two units — the William Houck Area and the Manor Area. You'll find the main attraction of the park, the beautiful cascades of Cunningham Falls, at the first of these two areas. Framed by lush foliage and rugged outcroppings, the water falls from a height of 78 feet over moist, gray rocks, creating a calm and shallow pool beneath. It's fed by the glistening waters of Hunting Creek, and while it's gorgeous to look at, taking a dip is prohibited, due to slick and uneven rock surfaces.
Multiple paths lead to these falls, including a 0.2-mile boardwalk trail for guests with limited mobility. However, those who want to immerse themselves in the picturesque forested scenery and embark on somewhat of a challenge can pick the 1.2-mile looped path. This trail is one of the state park's most popular on AllTrails — with a rating of 4.6 from 2,000+ reviewers — and it offers multiple vantage points of Cunningham Falls. With benches and interpretive signs along the way, it's easy to break for a snack and enjoy the soundscape of woodland birds and flowing water. Plan your visit in spring if you want to witness the full magnitude of these rushing cascades.
Experienced hikers will find the Manor Area's hilly trails — like the Cat Rock or Bob's Hill — to be thrilling challenges that lead to expansive overlooks. These hikes boast tranquil hardwood stretches, wildlife sightings, and sweeping vistas of Maryland's Frederick Valley. While the trails are only a few miles long, they involve rugged paths and ascents, so make sure you fuel up before the hike to avoid bonking.
Lake fun and camping at Cunningham Falls State Park
After some fun terrestrial recreation, cool off with a dip at either of the two sandy swimming beaches (open seasonally), or enjoy a picnic at the park's 42-acre Hunting Creek Lake. Paddlers can launch their watercraft and soak in the views of verdant slopes shrouding the banks. There's a separate boat launch fee, so plan accordingly. There is also a fishing pier on the lake, so keen anglers can reel in species such as trout, crappie, bass, bluegills, and catfish.
With the park's smattering of activities, one day is not enough to explore these unspoiled landscapes. Thankfully, both units of this reserve boast their own forest-shrouded, pet-friendly campgrounds — with both electric and non-electric sites. Though the William Houck Area also has four cabins for more comfort, it only opens seasonally from April to October. Contrastingly, Manor Area's campgrounds are open year-round. For more comfort during the off-season or for more handsome accommodations, travelers can retreat to nearby Frederick, a "hip and historic" city with award-winning food, art, and fun.
While all seasons have their own advantages, guests have noted that the autumnal hues make the park particularly vibrant. "The fall colors are breathtaking, the site is super clean. Would definitely go again and again," writes one visitor. Fall is also a quieter experience than summer, when the park's facilities sometimes reach full capacity, and new visitors' entry is restricted. If that happens, you can spend some time at the neighboring 5,770-acre Catoctin Mountain Park, Maryland's glorious mountain destination.