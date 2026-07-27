Forget Bali, This World-Renowned Beach Destination Is Gaining Popularity In 2026

Bali, sitting on the edge of the Indian Ocean, has long earned a prime spot atop the world's most beloved beach destinations. While Bali's distinctive culture and history add to its charms, few would deny that Bali's gorgeous beaches are the island's main draw. Sadly, Bali's global fame, though certainly justified, has the unfortunate consequence of drawing heavy crowds. While Bali's beauty is always worth a visit no matter the crowd sizes, travelers in search of a more peaceful beach getaway may want to seek out alternative destinations. Further east, the Pacific island nation of Fiji is a low-key rival to Bali in the realm of remarkable beach getaways. One particular Fijian beach, the small but sublime Mamanuca Beach on Vomo Island, has recently shot up global rankings as one of the top beach destinations on Earth, coming in at No. 5 on the list of the World's 50 Best Beaches.

Though arguably not as famous as other Indo-Pacific destinations, Fiji does offer plenty of fun experiences found nowhere else on Earth. Mamanuca Beach further stands out for its location on an underrated island in an already underrated island chain. Rather than on the larger, more populous Fijian islands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, Mamanuca Beach is located on the comparatively tiny Vomo Island in the smaller archipelago called the Mamanuca Islands. Mamanuca Beach boasts white sands, bright, clear waters, and biodiverse coral reefs, while Vomo Island's small size and out-of-the-way location provide guests with a level of tranquility far from the annoying crowds of Bali. Even better, Mamanuca Beach is quite close to Vomo Island's exceptional beach resort and seaside getaways, creating one of the best tropical experiences in both Fiji and the world as a whole.