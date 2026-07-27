Forget Bali, This World-Renowned Beach Destination Is Gaining Popularity In 2026
Bali, sitting on the edge of the Indian Ocean, has long earned a prime spot atop the world's most beloved beach destinations. While Bali's distinctive culture and history add to its charms, few would deny that Bali's gorgeous beaches are the island's main draw. Sadly, Bali's global fame, though certainly justified, has the unfortunate consequence of drawing heavy crowds. While Bali's beauty is always worth a visit no matter the crowd sizes, travelers in search of a more peaceful beach getaway may want to seek out alternative destinations. Further east, the Pacific island nation of Fiji is a low-key rival to Bali in the realm of remarkable beach getaways. One particular Fijian beach, the small but sublime Mamanuca Beach on Vomo Island, has recently shot up global rankings as one of the top beach destinations on Earth, coming in at No. 5 on the list of the World's 50 Best Beaches.
Though arguably not as famous as other Indo-Pacific destinations, Fiji does offer plenty of fun experiences found nowhere else on Earth. Mamanuca Beach further stands out for its location on an underrated island in an already underrated island chain. Rather than on the larger, more populous Fijian islands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, Mamanuca Beach is located on the comparatively tiny Vomo Island in the smaller archipelago called the Mamanuca Islands. Mamanuca Beach boasts white sands, bright, clear waters, and biodiverse coral reefs, while Vomo Island's small size and out-of-the-way location provide guests with a level of tranquility far from the annoying crowds of Bali. Even better, Mamanuca Beach is quite close to Vomo Island's exceptional beach resort and seaside getaways, creating one of the best tropical experiences in both Fiji and the world as a whole.
A private beach haven in the South Pacific
Mamanuca Beach is a centerpiece of Fiji's small but splendid Vomo Island, a gem of Fiji's Mamanuca Islands archipelago. While Viti Levu is Fiji's transportation and population center and the heart-shaped island of Tavarua is a top global surfing destination, the Mamanuca Islands are arguably the heart of Fiji's "remote and relaxed tropical island" scene. Within this chain, Vomo Island is relatively small (only around 225 acres), but it maximizes its status as a tropical volcanic island with lush green forests of palm trees and crystalline beach spots like the acclaimed Mamanuca Beach.
Mamanuca Beach has everything you could ask for in a beach vacation, scenery-wise. The beach's pearl-white sands stretch for nearly a mile along sheltering forests of ocean-adjacent palm trees. The beach is also located on the sheltered side of Vomo Island, which keeps water conditions mostly calm. This has the dual benefit of safe swimming conditions and excellent views of Vomo Island's coral reef gardens through the beach's calm turquoise waters. Mamanuca Beach's entire scene plays out underneath the majestic summit of the volcanic Mount Vomo rising above the island's interior.
Dream-like island scenery and excellent swimming conditions would be enough to propel Mamanuca Beach to the top of any "world's best beaches" list. However, the beach also benefits from Vomo Island's undeveloped and exclusive character. As a privately-owned island within Fiji, Vomo Island has little developed outside of its limited resorts and residencies, especially on the Mamanuca Beach side. As a result, Vomo Island guests seemingly have the island's many superb amenities, including Mamanuca Beach, all to themselves. Though uncrowded and seemingly out-of-the-way, Mamanuca Beach is also within convenient walking distance of many of Vomo Island's guest accommodations and recreational spots.
How to visit Mamanuca Beach and Vomo Island
One consequence of Mamanuca Beach's pristine nature is that getting there is a bit more complex. The journey through the Fijian islands is part of the charm, of course, and Mamanuca Beach's tranquil environment may be well worth the extra time and resources needed to get there. Vomo Island, being small and sparsely populated, has no commercial airport capable of accommodating standard airplanes. Visitors usually access the island by either a 40-minute speedboat ride or a 15-minute helicopter ride. Travelers may also book a ferry to the Mamanuca Islands with South Sea Cruises, and transfer to Vomo Island on a Vomo Island Resort boat.
All transportation options embark from or close to Fiji's Nadi International Airport (NAN) on the island of Viti Levu. Fiji Airways offers flights to Nadi International Airport from U.S. cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Honolulu. Thanks to these transportation options, travelers can complement their visit to Vomo Island and Mamanuca Beach with a trip through Viti Levu's excellent golfing, warm beaches, and dreamy, affordable communities.
Without any larger settlements or transportation infrastructure, Vomo Island can focus almost entirely on hospitality. Vomo Island's accommodations include stylish beachfront villas where guests can easily stroll over to Mamanuca Beach without having to slip through larger crowds or populated spaces. Vomo Island's two-bedroom family villas are a particularly convenient option for access to Mamanuca Beach (though, paradoxically perhaps, they also come equipped with their own pools). However, Vomo Island is small and navigable enough that most overnight stays on the island, including its privately-operated guest residencies like the BeacHouse and the Reef House, are within walking distance of Mamanuca Beach.