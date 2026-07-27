Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is A Massive Gulf Coast Outdoor Mall With Shops, Tasty Eats, And Fountains
There's something satisfying about shopping while on vacation. Whether it's the thrill of hunting down souvenirs, finding that one accessory that will make you remember this trip forever, or simply enjoying browsing racks with no obligations, hitting the shops while traveling is a whole experience. For shoppers staying near Sarasota and Florida Gulf Coast barrier islands like Siesta Key, the Ellenton Premium Outlets deliver a multi-hour, bargain-hunting extravaganza. Here, you'll find over 120 designer and brand-name shops for visitors seeking a "wallet-friendly shopping experience any time of the year."
As one of the oldest outlet shopping malls on Florida's west coast, these premium outlets have served generations of shoppers in part due to their easy access from I-75 and US-301 in Manatee County. From Tampa, it's less than a 1-hour drive, while Fort Myers is 1.5 hours away. There's also plenty of car parking in the palm tree-lined lots. The mall earns high praise from shoppers, including 4.4 stars (and over 11,000 reviews) on Google Maps, and ranks among the top 10 factory outlets in Florida, according to Tripadvisor.
In terms of atmosphere, the Ellenton Premium Outlets creates a relaxing, outdoor shopping experience. Palm trees add additional shade between covered walkways, while decorative fountains and terracotta-inspired tiles turn outdoor spaces into plazas reminiscent of colonial-era Mexico. These water features complement the tropical landscaping and provide a spot to take a break between shops. Plus, all the stores are located on the ground floor, so it's easy to get around.
The stores and eats at the Ellenton Premium Outlets
One reason shoppers visit the Ellenton Premium Outlets is the wide range of stores and affordable prices. In terms of variety, the mall offers everything from handbags at Dooney & Bourke and Coach to outdoor apparel at Columbia or premium cookware at Le Creuset. You'll also find familiar mall classics like Bath & Body Works, Hot Topic, and Sunglass Hut, as well as a vast selection of apparel options, including J.Crew and Levi's Outlet Store, to name a few in the store directory.
"We went on a weekend and it was not crowded and it had different shopping options with great discounts available for buyers," shared a shopper on Google Reviews. Many customers praise the athletic shoe deals, while other shoppers note the overall cleanliness, saying the mall has "good shops that you'd normally find and some you wouldn't."
Once you've shopped up an appetite, stop by the food court for a meal. Offerings include Baja Fresh Mex, Chicken Pie, Fresh Burger, and several others, plus stands with snacks like Auntie Anne's. Recent visitors note that there aren't a lot of food options, but the quality is good. Shopping with kids? The play area near the food court lets little ones get their wiggles out, while the rest of the family eats.
Things to know before visiting the Ellenton Premium Outlets
To score the best deals, visitors recommend applying for Simon+ (formerly the VIP Shopper Club). This rewards program entitles shoppers to cash-back rewards, points, and members-only discounts at Ellenton and other Simon properties, including malls in Thanksgiving Holiday Destinations with the best Black Friday deals.
Those choosing between Ellenton and the premium outlets in Tampa will have comparable or better shopping experiences at Ellenton, according to locals on Reddit. In addition, visitors generally find Ellenton less congested than the Orlando Premium International Outlets, at the second-best summer travel destination in Florida. "These Premium Outlet stores do not get as busy and crowded as those in Orlando. [Obviously] the earlier in the day you can get there the quieter it tends to be," reports a shopper via Orlando Villas. The mall is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Currently, the Ellenton Premium Outlets cater to day trip shopping. However, the Manatee County commissioners recently approved the construction of two hotels — the Hilton LivSmart Studios and WoodSpring Suites hotel—right next to the shops, per The Bradenton Herald. These accommodations will allow die-hard bargain hunters the chance to start shopping the moment the outlets open. In the meantime, overnight guests can stay in the breezy waterfront area of Palmetto, just over 10 minutes from the outlets, or less than a five-minute drive away at the Hampton Inn.