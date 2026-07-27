Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is A Massive Gulf Coast Outdoor Mall With Shops, Tasty Eats, And Fountains

There's something satisfying about shopping while on vacation. Whether it's the thrill of hunting down souvenirs, finding that one accessory that will make you remember this trip forever, or simply enjoying browsing racks with no obligations, hitting the shops while traveling is a whole experience. For shoppers staying near Sarasota and Florida Gulf Coast barrier islands like Siesta Key, the Ellenton Premium Outlets deliver a multi-hour, bargain-hunting extravaganza. Here, you'll find over 120 designer and brand-name shops for visitors seeking a "wallet-friendly shopping experience any time of the year."

As one of the oldest outlet shopping malls on Florida's west coast, these premium outlets have served generations of shoppers in part due to their easy access from I-75 and US-301 in Manatee County. From Tampa, it's less than a 1-hour drive, while Fort Myers is 1.5 hours away. There's also plenty of car parking in the palm tree-lined lots. The mall earns high praise from shoppers, including 4.4 stars (and over 11,000 reviews) on Google Maps, and ranks among the top 10 factory outlets in Florida, according to Tripadvisor.

In terms of atmosphere, the Ellenton Premium Outlets creates a relaxing, outdoor shopping experience. Palm trees add additional shade between covered walkways, while decorative fountains and terracotta-inspired tiles turn outdoor spaces into plazas reminiscent of colonial-era Mexico. These water features complement the tropical landscaping and provide a spot to take a break between shops. Plus, all the stores are located on the ground floor, so it's easy to get around.