5 Thanksgiving Holiday Destinations With The Best Black Friday Shopping Options
For many travelers, Thanksgiving weekend isn't just about gathering with family or enjoying a holiday meal; it also marks the unofficial start of the biggest shopping season of the year. While some people are content to browse local stores at home, others turn the long weekend into an opportunity to explore a new destination and take advantage of standout Black Friday deals. In cities where holiday events, festive vibes, and top-tier retail options converge, the Thanksgiving break becomes a perfect mix of getaway and gift-getting.
But not all destinations offer the same shopping experience. Some urban locales shine because of their luxury boutiques and iconic shopping districts, while lesser-known areas are known for massive outlet centers and record-breaking malls that draw shoppers from across the country. There's a place to go for every kind of shopper, too. Whether you're looking for a warm weather escape or a spot that offers gorgeous autumn scenes dotted with holiday lights, this list of shopping cities can help turn your typical rushed Black Friday outing into a full-day (or full-weekend) adventure.
So, grab your reusable shopping bags, walking shoes, and checklists, because we're getting it done early this year. Read on to discover the top five Thanksgiving destinations with a strong blend of holiday festivities and unbeatable Black Friday offers.
Orlando, Florida
Believe it or not, America's "happiest holiday destination" is this Southern city with green spaces, sun, and walkability. That's right — we're talking about Orlando, Florida. You may be familiar with its theme parks, but over Thanksgiving weekend, Orlando also becomes an exciting and warm place for Black Friday shopping. The city's retail landscape is dense, with everything from major outlets to extravagant malls. This makes it easy for visitors to plan a full weekend or more around finding holiday deals.
A good place to start is The Mall at Millenia, a palm tree-dotted mall home to over 150 shops, eateries, and boutiques. If you're planning a high-end Black Friday, you'll enjoy browsing the goods at Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, and Prada. If you're buying for the whole family, shops like Macy's, Pottery Barn, Sephora, Bath & Body Works, and Anthropologie are all nice options. There's also an Apple store on-site for the tech-lovers on your list.
For a different kind of experience, hit up Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets. Make a day of perusing the numerous shops this site hosts. If you're looking for new shoes, Jimmy Choo or Prada will do. If it's attire you're after, then Burberry, Bottega Veneta, and Polo Ralph Lauren might be just the ticket. Other local venues to visit include The Florida Mall, Orlando Outlet Marketplace, and Lake Buena Vista Factory Stores.
New York City, New York
While Thanksgiving weekend might not be the best time to indulge in outdoor activities in New York City, you won't have to worry about frostbite when you're browsing clothing racks. The Big Apple is an unmatched destination for Thanksgiving travelers, especially those hoping to pair holiday traditions with serious Black Friday shopping. With its mix of department stores, shopping districts, and seasonal displays, the city offers a gift-hunting experience that's as much about the vibes as the deals.
Start on Fifth Avenue, where stores like Saks, Nike, and Uniqlo roll out major Black Friday discounts and offer a myriad of styles. Even if you're not searching for shoes or clothing, Fifth Avenue is a good shopping spot for tech thanks to the 24-hour Apple store. About 2 miles away, Hudson Yards brings visitors a more modern buying experience. Here, high-end retailers, plenty of dining options, and holiday lights and performances foster an amusing and festive atmosphere.
For department-store traditionalists, Macy's Herald Square remains a must-visit. The famous brand's blockbuster Thanksgiving Parade may steal the spotlight on Turkey Day itself, but come nighttime, the store turns into one of the most iconic Black Friday destinations in the country. Shoppers will find treats ranging from clothing and beauty deals to holiday-themed gifts spread across multiple floors. Meanwhile, bargain hunters often head to Staten Island's Empire Outlets, which hosts affordable stores like H&M, Gap, Old Navy, and Banana Republic Factory.
Bloomington, Minnesota
This Midwest city is home to America's largest mall — a giant entertainment destination full of unique attractions. While Bloomington, Minnesota, may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of a Thanksgiving weekend getaway, this rogue city is a prime spot for travelers who want to combine holiday festivities with Black Friday deals. The Mall of America is the main draw, offering a bucket-list Black Friday shopping experience with discounts, musical performances, and a sweepstakes where players can win up to $5,000.
With 500 stores and counting under one roof, the mall makes it easy for visitors to tackle most of their holiday list in a single place. Popular retailers like Nordstrom, Lululemon, Levi's, Ulta, and Barnes and Noble roll out seasonal promotions in this fully indoors and climate-controlled mall. It's an appealing venue for November, when Minnesota's chilly weather can be pretty unpredictable.
Beyond stores, the Mall of America builds a holiday atmosphere with sparkly décor, festive events, and "Meet Santa" sessions. Nickelodeon Universe, the indoor theme park at the center of the mall, gives families a built-in break between shops, and many visitors make a full day of the experience by pairing shopping with rides, dining, or the SEA LIFE Aquarium. Plus, the mall is just minutes from Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport, making it convenient for shoppers who are flying in.
Los Angeles, California
Many travelers find themselves looking for budget-friendly tips for a trip to Los Angeles, as L.A. is infamous for being a pricey location. However, if you're coming to the City of Angels on or around Black Friday, it won't be hard to find top-tier goods for discounted prices. Plus, you'll enjoy the warm weather and laid-back West Coast style that make L.A. such an appealing Thanksgiving destination.
One of the most popular places to start shopping is The Grove, an outdoor mall that feels especially festive toward the end of the year. High-end stores like Michael Kors, Maje, and Arhaus run special Black Friday deals, meaning you can shop for more than the usual AirPods and winter boots. Even if shopping isn't the main goal of your visit, you can still enjoy festive events like a nightly faux-snowfall over Christmas lights.
Beyond The Grove, L.A. offers plenty of other strong shopping options. The Beverly Center draws customers in with its sleek indoor setting and mix of designer and mainstream retailers, while Westfield Century City offers everything from Abercrombie & Fitch to Vineyard Vines, Zara, Pandora, and more. For bargain hunters, Citadel Outlets is a popular choice, boasting 130 different storefronts and restaurants, plus seasonal discounts of up to 70% off.
King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
It might not be an L.A. or a New York, but if you're in the mood for autumnal scenes and great Black Friday shopping, then King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is the destination for you. This Philly suburb is home to Pennsylvania's largest mall. Head to the King of Prussia Mall to peruse over 450 stores, more than 30 places to eat, and tons of festive joy.
As America's third-largest mall, King of Prussia Mall offers shoppers a wide range of brands to explore, from luxury retailers like Bottega Veneta, Cartier, Moncler, and Neiman Marcus to budget-friendly favorites such as Gap, Lilly Pulitzer, H&M, and Zara. There's even a LEGO store for the little ones. So, whether you want to treat yourself some new Gucci shades before December 25th or make your children's holiday more magical, this massive center can be a one-stop shop for all your festive needs.
Dining is another perk here. The mall features everything from trendy pizza joints to full-service restaurants, giving visitors plenty of options. Plus, King of Prussia is less than an hour away from Pennsylvania's top fall foliage destination. So, after your Black Friday expedition, you and your shopping buddies can enjoy a full Thanksgiving getaway filled with memorable seasonal views.
Methodology
To identify the best Thanksgiving destinations for Black Friday season shopping, we focused on places where the holiday weekend naturally coincides with a traveler-friendly retail experience. We sought to spotlight cities with larger-than-life malls, outlet centers, and an array of robust shopping complexes. This way, no matter your budget or who's on your shopping list, you won't come up short.
Another major part of our evaluation centered on the variety and quality of retail options. Cities with a balanced mix of indoor malls, outlet centers, walkable shopping districts, and unique local boutiques scored higher than destinations with uniform, run-of-the-mill venues. This ensured that deal-focused, brand-loyal, and browse-and-stroll shoppers alike could find what they're looking for in each spot.
Festive energy played a key role as well. Locations that lean into the holiday season scored high, as the pomp and circumstance of lights, music, and giveaways sweeten the experience. At a time of the year that revolves around family and togetherness, these entertainment options justify making the trip outside your own backyard. So, no matter if shoppers live just a few hours or several states away, they won't just be traveling in for great deals; they'll also be treating themselves to a joy-filled and sparkling holiday extravaganza.