Between Long Beach And Anaheim Is A Hidden California Gem With Local Eats, Parks, And A Theme Park

Just south of Los Angeles, Orange County, California, is known as the home to Disneyland and surf cities like Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach. You don't hear much about towns like Stanton, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to do there. In northern Orange County and a part of the larger Los Angeles metro area, Stanton is about a 30-minute drive from Long Beach and about 20 minutes from Anaheim.

It's an unassuming town of under 40,000 people within about a 3-square-mile area, and it's been called a "hidden gem of Orange County." While it doesn't have the big-name attractions of some of its neighbors, Stanton is worth a visit to check out some off-the-radar restaurants, fun parks, and Adventure City, a family- and wallet-friendly theme park.

Orange County's Knott's Berry Farm is cheaper and less crowded than Disneyland, and Adventure City Amusement and Theme Park is even more of a bargain than Knott's Berry Farm. It's right on the border between Anaheim and Stanton, and it features kid-friendly roller coasters, a carousel from the 1940s, a petting zoo, and a rock climbing wall. It's a small but mighty kind of destination. One Redditor said of their visit: "I absolutely loved my visit here! ... Such a well-kept little park, I shamelessly had a blast."