Between Long Beach And Anaheim Is A Hidden California Gem With Local Eats, Parks, And A Theme Park
Just south of Los Angeles, Orange County, California, is known as the home to Disneyland and surf cities like Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach. You don't hear much about towns like Stanton, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to do there. In northern Orange County and a part of the larger Los Angeles metro area, Stanton is about a 30-minute drive from Long Beach and about 20 minutes from Anaheim.
It's an unassuming town of under 40,000 people within about a 3-square-mile area, and it's been called a "hidden gem of Orange County." While it doesn't have the big-name attractions of some of its neighbors, Stanton is worth a visit to check out some off-the-radar restaurants, fun parks, and Adventure City, a family- and wallet-friendly theme park.
Orange County's Knott's Berry Farm is cheaper and less crowded than Disneyland, and Adventure City Amusement and Theme Park is even more of a bargain than Knott's Berry Farm. It's right on the border between Anaheim and Stanton, and it features kid-friendly roller coasters, a carousel from the 1940s, a petting zoo, and a rock climbing wall. It's a small but mighty kind of destination. One Redditor said of their visit: "I absolutely loved my visit here! ... Such a well-kept little park, I shamelessly had a blast."
Diverse dining in Stanton, California
The Los Angeles area is known for its diverse, locally owned restaurants, and Stanton is no exception. Mama's Kabab is an unassuming storefront in a strip mall, and the menu delivers quality Mediterranean flavors. One visitor on Google Reviews called it "the best destination for Middle Eastern food — high quality, very reasonable prices, and excellent service."
Another good option is Rodeo 39 Public Market, especially if you have a larger group and everyone wants something different. This lively food court has more than a dozen different eateries. Whether you're in the mood for a steaming bowl of pho, a messy but delicious Cajun-inspired fresh seafood boil, or flavorful Colombian street food, you'll find something to enjoy here. There's also a bar, and the market hosts events, like free weekly dance classes and live music. It's the kind of place with so many good options that you can try something new each visit.
If you have a sweet tooth, make sure to visit The Spoon. This dessert cafe offers handmade treats that are gorgeous to look at. It's known for the ube cheesecake and cute animal-shaped mousses. You can also get a variety of drinks like hibiscus tea and matcha black sesame latte.
Outdoor fun at the parks in Stanton, California
Orange County has some fantastic beaches; however, you don't have to go to the coast to cool off in the summer since a couple of Stanton's parks feature fun seasonal splash pads. At Stanton Central Park, kids can play at the splash pad at this popular train-themed park. Google. The park opened in 2016, and at 12 acres, it's the largest park in town. Along with the water play area, it has a skatepark, butterfly garden, walking trail, and more. Plus, it hosts some fun annual events, like summer concerts, car shows, movie nights, and a Halloween festival.
Harry M. Dotson Park is another themed splash pad destination in Stanton; this one has an old-time Western-inspired splash park that's open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The year-round highlights of the park are the large pirate ship playground structure for bigger kids and the shaded area for younger ones to play. Stanton has a few other parks in town with playground equipment and green spaces. For those traveling with dogs, Hollenbeck Park is a good spot to let them stretch their legs on the open lawn or along the park trail. Note that dogs do need to stay on leash.
With the yummy dining options along with family-friendly parks to visit, Stanton is worth a detour on your next trip to Orange County. Since it's more of a place to check out on a day trip than to stay for an extended vacay, you'll probably want a car to explore Stanton and the surrounding area. If you're flying in, Orange County's John Wayne Airport, a hidden gem in itself with some of the lowest wait times in the country, is less than a 30-minute drive from Stanton.