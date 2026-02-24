California's 5 Best Beaches In Orange County, According To Reviews
California's Orange County might be well-known for theme parks and major cities like Anaheim and Irvine, but its nearly 42 miles of Pacific shoreline are also home to some beloved beaches. This region also has more clean beaches than any other county in the state, according to a report card from Heal The Bay. So, whether your ideal beach day centers on surfing, exploring tide pools, swimming, or just soaking up the sun, this part of SoCal has plenty of sandy stretches that come highly recommended by fellow beachgoers.
To determine the five best beaches in Orange County, we cross-referenced rankings from review platforms (like TripAdvisor and Google Reviews), area-specific beach guides and blogs, and social media forums like Reddit. These sources helped us hone in on places regularly mentioned in recommendations and positive reviews. When searching for what makes each beach special rather than simply popular, we looked for details on local amenities, scenery, and accessibility. Scroll to the bottom of this list for more information about our research process.
The five beaches featured below, in no particular order, represent a variety of coastal experiences. They encompass everything from state parks and family-friendly facilities to iconic surf cultures, secluded coves, and well-maintained urban beaches. If you're planning a trip to take in the best of Orange County's coastline, read on for the top spots to hit, according to reviews.
Newport Beach
Visit Anaheim calls Newport Beach "Orange County's most family-friendly beach city," and the community offers roughly 8 miles of sandy beaches to explore. Newport Municipal Beach and the Balboa Peninsula make up over half of those miles. With 4.7 stars from over a thousand reviews on Google (and a similar ranking on TripAdvisor), this patch of coastline receives high praise for its cleanliness, lively boardwalk, stunning scenery, and access to activities like water sports, whale-watching, shopping, and dining.
If you're interested in catching the sunrise or sunset, head to the Newport Beach Pier or Balboa Pier, both of which are noted by visitors for gorgeous views. One Google reviewer called the Newport spot "one of the nicest piers we've visited," and another dubbed Balboa Pier "one of Southern California's most iconic coastal landmarks."
On travel blogs and Tripadvisor, Newport consistently ranks as one of Orange County's best beaches if you're looking for wide expanses of golden sand and a variety of things to do. It's easy to access from the Pacific Coast Highway (State Route 1), and the 3-mile boardwalk offers space for morning jogs, sunset strolls, and waterfront shopping and dining. Parking is available in several public lots near beach entrances or on the street (just be sure to pay the parking meter). Visitors can also pay for parking from their phone using the Park Mobile app.
Crystal Cove State Beach
Located in between Newport Beach and Laguna Beach, Crystal Cove State Park and its sandy coastline are often listed on roundups of the most picturesque beaches in Orange County. Crystal Cove State Beach has 4.8 stars based on more than 1,000 Google reviews, and TripAdvisor gives the place a 4.6-star rating from more than 1,200 reviews. In 2025, it was also voted "Best California State Beach" in a California State Parks Foundation poll.
Visitors frequently highlight Crystal Cove's natural beauty. Trails along the cliffs offer scenic overlooks, and tide pools are teeming with sea life when water levels retreat. One Google reviewer called it their favorite beach, saying: "It's clean, it doesn't get very crowded, and I love checking out the tidepools." Another said Crystal Cove is "a gem along the Newport Coast," adding that snorkeling there is "unforgettable."
Because this destination is a state park, sightseers should note that there are certain rules in place to protect the ecosystem. For example, you can't collect shells, sand, or rocks, and no fires, drones, or dogs are allowed on the beach. Also, remember that parking requires paying a day-use fee of $15 per car ($20 on holidays and summer weekends). The closest lot to the beach is the Lower Moro parking lot. The beach itself is flanked by coastal bluffs and dotted with classic Historic District cottages, creating a scene that feels a bit more rustic and serene than some of Orange County's busier urban beaches. The cottages were part of a colony created in the early 20th century, and visitors can book an overnight stay in them for a seaside escape with retro vibes.
Huntington Beach
If you've ever heard someone talking about "Surf City USA," they're referring to Huntington Beach. Its roughly 10-mile shore offers consistent waves, drawing surfers from all over the world. In fact, the area hosts the annual U.S. Open of Surfing. Its reputation also ties back to Duke Kahanamoku, often called the "father of modern surfing." According to PBS SoCal, Kahanamoku drew attention to this region's waters while surfing there to celebrate the new pier in the early 20th century. The iconic Huntington Beach Pier, a local landmark listed on both the California and National Registers of Historic Places, still gives visitors today a spot to watch surfers and take in sunset views.
Outside the surfing community, Huntington Beach is often touted as one of the OC's best coastlines, racking up 4.7 stars out of more than 14,000 Google reviews. Huntington City Beach is home to the iconic pier and the city's main beach. Here, you can play volleyball, peruse the boardwalk, find surf and bike rentals, and even enjoy a beach bonfire at a designated fire ring (reservations required). As one Yelp reviewer wrote, "This is a nice beach with plenty to do. The pier is nice and there are lots of places to rent beach items, restaurants and shops." Additionally, a visitor on Google wrote: "In my opinion this is the best mainstream beach in SoCal."
Beach lots generally charge $10 and $20 per day for parking, and parking meters can be found on the street. For beachgoers looking to surf, local shops offer board rentals typically ranging between $20 and $70 a day. If you're visiting with a large group, the city beach is adjacent to Huntington State Beach, which is larger and popular for families seeking space to spread out.
Corona Del Mar State Beach
Corona del Mar, an underrated seaside village with postcard-worthy views, sits at the southern edge of Newport Beach. As for the town's popular Corona del Mar State Beach, locals and visitors alike consistently rave about the scenic beauty and protected coves that make it stand out in a county already known for great beaches. The location's Spanish name translates to "Crown of the Sea," aptly describing the vibe you get stepping on its soft sand and gazing up at the tree-topped cliffs that frame striking ocean vistas.
With nearly 6,000 Google reviews adding up to a 4.7-star rating, Corona del Mar State Beach is clearly a favorite slice of coastline in the area. As a reviewer said, "This is one of my favorite beaches in Orange County. It's clean, safe, and has a relaxed vibe that makes it perfect whether you're there to swim, sunbathe, or just take a walk and clear your head." Meanwhile, a Tripadvisor user called Corona del Mar State Beach, "more family oriented than Huntington and more fun for kids than Laguna."
As another bonus for travelers, the beach is adjacent to Corona del Mar village, where visitors can check out plenty of shops, cafes, and seaside restaurants. The beach's jetty is a hotspot for fishing and offers a unique view of the beach from the water. You can also walk over the rocks at the end of the jetty to access Pirate's Cove, which was used as a filming location for "Gilligan's Island." In a video travel guide, YouTuber Yellow Productions mentions Pirate's Cove as "a great place to get away from the crowds," continuing to say: "it's also really good over here if you've got little kids, swimmers that aren't good with waves at all."
Victoria Beach
Just south of central Laguna Beach sits Victoria Beach, a favorite among locals and travelers who want scenery that's a step beyond the typical surf and sand. What immediately sets Victoria apart is its combination of sandy coastline and rocky coves around the iconic Pirate Tower — a 60-foot turret that rises from the beach and frames the landscape like a romantic ruin. Built in 1926, this relic gives the destination a sense of mystery. Today, it's a beloved landmark often visited by many photographers along the Orange County coast. Compared to Laguna's busier, more touristy Main Beach, this spot feels like a hidden gem.
Victoria Beach actually has two Google listings, both highly-ranked at 4.7 and 4.8 stars. With a similar Tripadvisor ranking, this attraction proves itself as one of Laguna's coolest beaches. As one reviewer wrote, "The pirate tower makes the beach very special. Perfect scene for sunset photography. Unique place as there is a pool that fills up with water when high tide happens. Lots of fun!" Another reviewer on Google shared, "It's a one of the best beaches between LA & San Diego."
That said, the City of Laguna Beach warns that waves and rip tides around the tower can be strong and dangerous during high tide. So, visitors should be sure to plan ahead and bring sturdy shoes for exploring the rocky cove. Additionally, reviewers mention that finding the beach (and parking) can be tricky. Luckily, Laguna runs a free trolley and a rideshare service (Laguna Local) that simplifies getting to and from public parking lots. Meanwhile, the beach can be accessed by a stairway adjacent to 2713 Victoria Drive. The shore opens up to the left at the bottom of the stairs, and the tower is around the corner when you turn right from the stairs.
Methodology
To assemble this list, we combined traveler feedback from review platforms like TripAdvisor and Google Reviews with recommendations from locals. Research began with identifying Orange County beaches that consistently ranked highest in reviews and earned positive comments about their natural beauty, accessibility, amenities, and overall visitor satisfaction. In addition to numerical ratings, we looked for consistent qualitative praise — whether travelers mentioned iconic features (e.g., Huntington Beach's pier or the tower at Victoria Beach), local experiences (surf culture, family-friendly swimming), or scenic qualities (wide sandy shorelines, coves, or cliffs). All star ratings and review numbers remain accurate as of the publishing date but may change as people continue leaving feedback on each location.
For additional information, we referenced curated guides from destination sites like Visit California and California Beaches. Travel blogs, social media forums like Reddit, and various online content creators also helped us find notable beaches across OC's coastline. In this roundup, we focused on places that showcase the region's variety of landscapes — from bustling beach towns to state parks and scenic coves tucked below cliffside walks. This way, travelers can discover the seaside gem that best suits them.
Explore more oceanfront adventures with this list of the best beaches in California for a perfect late-night bonfire. Or, read about America's top beaches for scenic sunsets here.