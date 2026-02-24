California's 5 Best Beaches In Orange County, According To Reviews

California's Orange County might be well-known for theme parks and major cities like Anaheim and Irvine, but its nearly 42 miles of Pacific shoreline are also home to some beloved beaches. This region also has more clean beaches than any other county in the state, according to a report card from Heal The Bay. So, whether your ideal beach day centers on surfing, exploring tide pools, swimming, or just soaking up the sun, this part of SoCal has plenty of sandy stretches that come highly recommended by fellow beachgoers.

To determine the five best beaches in Orange County, we cross-referenced rankings from review platforms (like TripAdvisor and Google Reviews), area-specific beach guides and blogs, and social media forums like Reddit. These sources helped us hone in on places regularly mentioned in recommendations and positive reviews. When searching for what makes each beach special rather than simply popular, we looked for details on local amenities, scenery, and accessibility. Scroll to the bottom of this list for more information about our research process.

The five beaches featured below, in no particular order, represent a variety of coastal experiences. They encompass everything from state parks and family-friendly facilities to iconic surf cultures, secluded coves, and well-maintained urban beaches. If you're planning a trip to take in the best of Orange County's coastline, read on for the top spots to hit, according to reviews.