Washington's Once-Called 'Little Chicago' Is A Riverfront City With Scenic Views, Outdoor Fun, And A Brewery

When you think of cities in Washington state, Seattle almost always comes to mind. This makes plenty of sense, as the Emerald City is the largest metropolis in the Pacific Northwest, but there are still plenty of other communities in Washington worthy of your attention, including Kelso.

Situated 125 miles south of Seattle along the banks of the Cowlitz River, just 50 minutes from Portland International Airport (PDX), this town of around 12,000 residents sits directly across from the larger city of Longview, which is primarily known for its paper mill. Kelso was settled in 1847 by a Scottish surveyor who named it after his hometown, and was once known as "little Chicago" due to the high number of gambling houses, saloons, and taverns catering to the loggers working in the area.

Today, Kelso offers small-town vibes along with plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, since not only is the Cowlitz River right there, which is renowned for its excellent fishing, but Kelso is also just a stone's throw from the mighty Columbia River, and an hour and a half from both the Pacific coast and the scenic and surreal Mt. St. Helens. The town is also home to a number of quality eateries and one of the best breweries in the region, where you can quench your thirst after a day of playing and exploration in the great outdoors.