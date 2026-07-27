Arizona's Lovely City Park Near Phoenix Has Events, Sporty Appeal, And A Thriving Splash Pad
One park in Arizona is more than just a regular ol' place for kids, as it has 272-acres of recreational activity and space for the community. And it seems to excel in its offerings. Gilbert Regional Park is only 30 minutes from downtown Phoenix and a favorite among locals and visitors, with many raving reviews mentioning how you could stay busy at the park for a whole day or weekend. Children enjoy the playground and splash pads, while adults can try out the sports facilities or join for one of the park's lively events.
Along with the active attractions, the park's amphitheater and lawn is also popular for events. There are multiple festivals throughout the year, including the Smoke Show Fest in October. The festival brings people together to enjoy barbecue, whiskey, and country artists such as Treaty Oak Revival. Another annual event held at Gilbert Regional Park is Boots in the Park, which is focused on country music and dancing — past lineups have featured big name artists like Keith Urban. A staple at the park is the Sound Bites Music and Food Festival, bringing the community to the park for nostalgic live music, food trucks, and restaurant pop-ups.
These festivals are some of the few times that the park does charge an entrance fee. In the park, there is a section called Food Truck Alley, where you know to look for delicious bites at an event. If you're visiting from out of state, keep an eye out for one of these must-eat dishes when you visit Phoenix.
Stay cool at Gilbert Regional Park's splash pad
Gilbert Regional Park is an oasis in the middle of scorching Phoenix, with another big attraction being the splash pad. Gilbert is an Arizona city that can expect weather events leading to "thousands of deaths," and staying cool in these dangerous temperatures is not only important but necessary. Given the heat, families flock to the splash pad at Gilbert Regional Park. The 4,000-square-foot splash pad has 57 interactive water features and a section for young children to give them a spot to cool down away from the larger kids. Several Yelp reviews mention how perfect the smaller splash pad area for the little ones is, especially on a hot day. There are also lights at the splash pad, so your family can cool down even after the sun goes down.
Some of the main attractions at the park are the epic playgrounds: The Mountain for older kids and The Creek for tots. The Mountain has multiple levels for climbers to explore. It even has a zipline, which is a kid-favorite. The Creek is designed for the little ones, with features that are more accessible for younger children and space to avoid getting trampled by the older kids. Because the playground is so large, some parents mention that it can be easy to lose sight of your kids. If your family goes in the morning or at night, the park will be less crowded, and you can dress your kids in bright colors to keep track of them.
Sports courts galore
Gilbert Regional Park isn't just for kids. There are numerous opportunities for adults to stay active across the many acres of the park. There is a large sports area, including courts for pickleball, tennis, volleyball, and basketball. All of the courts work on a first-come, first-served basis. There are two basketball courts, with lights and a designated seating area. Tennis players have six courts to choose from, which are all up to competition standard. There are six sand volleyball courts with a button-activated spray to cool down the sand. Pickleball is so popular that the courts often fill up at night, even though there are 16 of them. Reviews on Yelp say that, even when the courts fill up at night, the line moves fast.
To make parents' life easier when visiting the park, there is plenty of parking, clean bathrooms, and acres of fun to keep the family busy. With how much the park offers, it could seem like there might be a fee to enter, but this regional park is free. This is a big part of why it is such a popular attraction for families. There are some shady spots around the park, but parkgoers mention it would be nice to have more shade to hide from the heat beating down on a summer day.
For other activities, there is a walking path that surrounds the lake and has gorgeous mountain views. The path around the circumference of the lake is only about a mile, and you can stroll around the event space, too. If you enjoy fishing, the artificial lake not only has a fishing pier but is also stocked with catfish, bluegill, and bass. If you're visiting Phoenix, there are even more free tourist attractions to check out, ranging from hikes to museums.