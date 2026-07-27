Arizona's Lovely City Park Near Phoenix Has Events, Sporty Appeal, And A Thriving Splash Pad

One park in Arizona is more than just a regular ol' place for kids, as it has 272-acres of recreational activity and space for the community. And it seems to excel in its offerings. Gilbert Regional Park is only 30 minutes from downtown Phoenix and a favorite among locals and visitors, with many raving reviews mentioning how you could stay busy at the park for a whole day or weekend. Children enjoy the playground and splash pads, while adults can try out the sports facilities or join for one of the park's lively events.

Along with the active attractions, the park's amphitheater and lawn is also popular for events. There are multiple festivals throughout the year, including the Smoke Show Fest in October. The festival brings people together to enjoy barbecue, whiskey, and country artists such as Treaty Oak Revival. Another annual event held at Gilbert Regional Park is Boots in the Park, which is focused on country music and dancing — past lineups have featured big name artists like Keith Urban. A staple at the park is the Sound Bites Music and Food Festival, bringing the community to the park for nostalgic live music, food trucks, and restaurant pop-ups.

These festivals are some of the few times that the park does charge an entrance fee. In the park, there is a section called Food Truck Alley, where you know to look for delicious bites at an event. If you're visiting from out of state, keep an eye out for one of these must-eat dishes when you visit Phoenix.